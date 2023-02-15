'Jazzy, Classy, Queery': Depot show creating space where it's 'safe to be yourself'

DULUTH — Keyboardist Courtney Ellian, discussing a musical arrangement during a recent band practice with AfroGeode and the Gemstones, laughed as she mentioned the idea of staying "true to the tritone."

The performers sharing a bill with the band Saturday night at the St. Louis County Depot will also be staying true to themselves. The theme of the night is "Jazzy, Classy, Queery."

"When you get into a queer space where people feel safe and supported, you'd be amazed, even if you don't consider yourself queer, how vibrant and warm that space is," said Jaedyn James, a Twin Cities singer-songwriter who's part of the lineup.

AfroGeode and the Gemstones drummer Ian Hopp, left, and bassist Emanuel Eisele practice. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"Duluth tends to sell itself as a very LGBT-friendly place," said Emanuel Eisele, bassist in AfroGeode and the Gemstones. "When the city doesn't step up for that kind of stuff, I think it's important for the people to step up for it, because somebody has to."

In this case, that somebody was Diona Johnson, founder and lead vocalist of Duluth-based AfroGeode and the Gemstones. "That's my brainchild," Johnson acknowledged regarding the show.

"Last spring, a very dope music venue shut down: Blush," said Johnson during a rehearsal break. "That was a venue that was queer- and trans-owned, (and) a lot of folks who identified as queer and trans-plus played music, attended shows. It was a sacred space."

Allison Payonk practices with AfroGeode and the Gemstones. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In the wake of Blush closing, Johnson said, she applied for a grant "as a way of making sure that we still have visibility, that folks who identify as queer, folks who identify as trans and on the rainbow spectrum, that we have that space (where) we can perform, be ourselves and be safe."

As for the rest of the show's theme, said Johnson, "we're a band that really appreciates jazz, funk, soul, and so it was just a really good excuse to put on a good show."

Being jazzy and classy doesn't mean being staid or superficial, explained Marlena Boedigheimer, who used to play jazz on Monday nights at Blush — a space where, she said, "it was safe to be yourself."

The Duluth saxophonist is playing "Jazzy, Classy, Queery" with her Pink Marlena jazz project, and resists stereotypes of the genre as lounge music for easy listening.

Marlena Boedigheimer will be playing "Jazzy, Classy, Queery" with her jazz project, Pink Marlena. Contributed / Marlena Boedigheimer

"Jazz has always been the people's music, and it should stay that way," said Boedigheimer. "Today, when somebody is labeled as a 'jazz musician,' it's one kind of thing, and it's very much like OK, we're playing standards, we're playing 'All the Things You Are' or playing 'Fly Me to the Moon' and we're being really quiet and everybody's clanging their cocktail glasses and acting really sophisticated."

Boedigheimer pointed out that jazz has, throughout its history, been tied to social movements and political resistance.

"People who don't know anything about jazz," she said, "will ask me, 'Oh, do you listen to jazz? Like, smooth jazz?' Like it's really relaxing music. That's their image of what jazz is. And (I'm like) no, I listen to jazz that makes you want to fight someone. Like it feels like you're fighting against some oppressive force."

By way of example, Boedigheimer mentioned her song "Marsha P," dedicated to the late activist Marsha P. Johnson. "Black trans women have done incredible amounts for this movement," said Boedigheimer, "and they still don't get nearly enough credit."

The venue for the show is Studio Four, a space originally used as the Depot's baggage handling area. In recent years, it's been run by the Duluth Playhouse and called the Underground Theatre. Minnesota Ballet now manages the space, and calls it Studio Four.

"Maude Dornfeld was really, really very accommodating and kind," said Johnson, referring to Minnesota Ballet's executive director, "and is really passionate about making sure that (there are) opportunities and spaces for queer and trans folks to exist."

Johnson's account is consistent with the goal Dornfeld stated, in a December interview with the News Tribune, "to make (Studio Four) an affordable and inclusive venue for emerging artists in the community."

Minnesota Ballet Executive Director Maude Dornfeld looks over the Studio Four space on the lower level of the Depot in Duluth. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

James said she's excited to return to Duluth, having not played a Zenith City gig since before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We played a few shows with Big Wave Dave and the Ripples back when Red Herring was open," she said about her previous band, Jaedyn James and the Hunger.

Twin Cities artist Jaedyn James is returning to Duluth to play a set in "Jazzy, Classy, Queery." Contributed / Jaedyn James

On Saturday, James said, her set will be arranged for a three-piece ensemble. "We're just going to be really stripping my tunes down," she said. "A lot of people, when they come to a Jaedyn James show, they're ready for a full band, because I've had anywhere from eight to 12 pieces, and (this upcoming show is) really just a fun time for the musicians to try out the songs and try out the performance in a different way."

AfroGeode and the Gemstones rehearsed with a more expansive seven-piece lineup, featuring extended solo opportunities for saxophonist Allison Payonk and trumpeter Rebecca Fulin.

"It is really nice to see events that are queer-based, just because I haven't had a lot of that in my experience," said Fulin. "It's really nice to feel accepted and celebrated ... it's an event that needs to happen, not just here but in other places."

Trumpeter Rebecca Fulin plays with AfroGeode and the Gemstones. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The band's exuberant rehearsal featured a rendition of Joss Stone's "Right to Be Wrong" and a slow, sultry reimagining of "Toxic" with Ellian taking lead vocals. "This is an original!" joked guitarist Josh Nickila about the Britney Spears hit.

Courtney Ellian sings "Toxic" as she plays her keyboard. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"The Duluth music scene is going downhill. There's not that many venues to play," said Nickila, acknowledging that's "a big statement."

Regarding "Jazzy, Classy, Queery,"Nickila said that "this is a nice little boost ... like, hey, there's still shows going on! Yeah, still things to do. It's a positive, happy environment for everybody, and it's gonna be kickass."

Johnson walked through some choreography during the band's playful take on "But I Am a Good Girl," a song performed by Christina Aguilera in the 2010 movie "Burlesque."

In addition to live music, "Jazzy, Classy, Queery" will have a host and burlesque performances to entertain the crowd. There will also be an auction of artwork from sponsor Blackbird Revolt, a creative studio focused on social justice.

Johnson would like the show to become a series, but explained "that involves a certain level of commitment and labor and grant writing. All of which I'm willing to do, but I think I would want to recruit and have some co-conspirators in the process of making this a series."

AfroGeode and the Gemstones keyboardist Courtney Ellian, left, and guitarist Josh Nickila play as Diona Johnson sings. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"An artist can feel pretty isolated from everyday life," said James. "It's kind of a thing that you're called to. You don't have, really, a choice. You want to create. Whereas in (being) queer too, there is the isolation and maybe not feeling as safe or feeling as mainstream."

Having spaces like "Jazzy, Classy, Queery," said James, "is essential to us being able to actually create."

All are welcome to the show, with the understanding that, in Johnson's words, the evening is "going to be a space where we can convene, gather, celebrate queer and trans joy."

For tickets and information, search "Jazzy, Classy, Queery" on eventbrite.com.