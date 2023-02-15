99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'Jazzy, Classy, Queery': Depot show creating space where it's 'safe to be yourself'

AfroGeode and the Gemstones, Jaedyn James and Pink Marlena are among the acts performing Saturday at Studio Four in a show "where we can convene, gather, celebrate queer and trans joy."

Diona Johnson belts out a song during a practice of AfroGeode & The Gemstones
Diona Johnson sings during an AfroGeode and the Gemstones rehearsal Feb. 1 in downtown Duluth.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
February 15, 2023 07:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Keyboardist Courtney Ellian, discussing a musical arrangement during a recent band practice with AfroGeode and the Gemstones, laughed as she mentioned the idea of staying "true to the tritone."

The performers sharing a bill with the band Saturday night at the St. Louis County Depot will also be staying true to themselves. The theme of the night is "Jazzy, Classy, Queery."

"When you get into a queer space where people feel safe and supported, you'd be amazed, even if you don't consider yourself queer, how vibrant and warm that space is," said Jaedyn James, a Twin Cities singer-songwriter who's part of the lineup.

AfroGeode & The Gemstones drummer Ian Hopp, left, and bassist Emanuel Eisele practice at Encore Music Studio
AfroGeode and the Gemstones drummer Ian Hopp, left, and bassist Emanuel Eisele practice.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"Duluth tends to sell itself as a very LGBT-friendly place," said Emanuel Eisele, bassist in AfroGeode and the Gemstones. "When the city doesn't step up for that kind of stuff, I think it's important for the people to step up for it, because somebody has to."

In this case, that somebody was Diona Johnson, founder and lead vocalist of Duluth-based AfroGeode and the Gemstones. "That's my brainchild," Johnson acknowledged regarding the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Last spring, a very dope music venue shut down: Blush," said Johnson during a rehearsal break. "That was a venue that was queer- and trans-owned, (and) a lot of folks who identified as queer and trans-plus played music, attended shows. It was a sacred space."

AfroGeode & The Gemstones Allison Payonk practices with her bandmates at the Encore Music Studio
Allison Payonk practices with AfroGeode and the Gemstones.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In the wake of Blush closing, Johnson said, she applied for a grant "as a way of making sure that we still have visibility, that folks who identify as queer, folks who identify as trans and on the rainbow spectrum, that we have that space (where) we can perform, be ourselves and be safe."

As for the rest of the show's theme, said Johnson, "we're a band that really appreciates jazz, funk, soul, and so it was just a really good excuse to put on a good show."

Being jazzy and classy doesn't mean being staid or superficial, explained Marlena Boedigheimer, who used to play jazz on Monday nights at Blush — a space where, she said, "it was safe to be yourself."

The Duluth saxophonist is playing "Jazzy, Classy, Queery" with her Pink Marlena jazz project, and resists stereotypes of the genre as lounge music for easy listening.

Young light-skinned woman stands against dark brick wall, wearing a backwards baseball cap and a yellow jacket. She smiles and holds a saxophone.
Marlena Boedigheimer will be playing "Jazzy, Classy, Queery" with her jazz project, Pink Marlena.
Contributed / Marlena Boedigheimer

"Jazz has always been the people's music, and it should stay that way," said Boedigheimer. "Today, when somebody is labeled as a 'jazz musician,' it's one kind of thing, and it's very much like OK, we're playing standards, we're playing 'All the Things You Are' or playing 'Fly Me to the Moon' and we're being really quiet and everybody's clanging their cocktail glasses and acting really sophisticated."

Boedigheimer pointed out that jazz has, throughout its history, been tied to social movements and political resistance.

"People who don't know anything about jazz," she said, "will ask me, 'Oh, do you listen to jazz? Like, smooth jazz?' Like it's really relaxing music. That's their image of what jazz is. And (I'm like) no, I listen to jazz that makes you want to fight someone. Like it feels like you're fighting against some oppressive force."

ADVERTISEMENT

By way of example, Boedigheimer mentioned her song "Marsha P," dedicated to the late activist Marsha P. Johnson. "Black trans women have done incredible amounts for this movement," said Boedigheimer, "and they still don't get nearly enough credit."

The venue for the show is Studio Four, a space originally used as the Depot's baggage handling area. In recent years, it's been run by the Duluth Playhouse and called the Underground Theatre. Minnesota Ballet now manages the space, and calls it Studio Four.

"Maude Dornfeld was really, really very accommodating and kind," said Johnson, referring to Minnesota Ballet's executive director, "and is really passionate about making sure that (there are) opportunities and spaces for queer and trans folks to exist."

Johnson's account is consistent with the goal Dornfeld stated, in a December interview with the News Tribune, "to make (Studio Four) an affordable and inclusive venue for emerging artists in the community."

Minnesota Ballet Executive Director Maude Dornfeld looks over the "Studio Four" space
Minnesota Ballet Executive Director Maude Dornfeld looks over the Studio Four space on the lower level of the Depot in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

James said she's excited to return to Duluth, having not played a Zenith City gig since before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We played a few shows with Big Wave Dave and the Ripples back when Red Herring was open," she said about her previous band, Jaedyn James and the Hunger.

A light-skinned woman wearing short black dress, high black boots, and long black gloves stands raising her arms with her eyes closed, striking a pose against a white backdrop.
Twin Cities artist Jaedyn James is returning to Duluth to play a set in "Jazzy, Classy, Queery."
Contributed / Jaedyn James

On Saturday, James said, her set will be arranged for a three-piece ensemble. "We're just going to be really stripping my tunes down," she said. "A lot of people, when they come to a Jaedyn James show, they're ready for a full band, because I've had anywhere from eight to 12 pieces, and (this upcoming show is) really just a fun time for the musicians to try out the songs and try out the performance in a different way."

AfroGeode and the Gemstones rehearsed with a more expansive seven-piece lineup, featuring extended solo opportunities for saxophonist Allison Payonk and trumpeter Rebecca Fulin.

"It is really nice to see events that are queer-based, just because I haven't had a lot of that in my experience," said Fulin. "It's really nice to feel accepted and celebrated ... it's an event that needs to happen, not just here but in other places."

ADVERTISEMENT

AfroGeode & The Gemstones trumpeter Rebecca Fulin plays with her bandmates at the Encore Music Studio
Trumpeter Rebecca Fulin plays with AfroGeode and the Gemstones.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The band's exuberant rehearsal featured a rendition of Joss Stone's "Right to Be Wrong" and a slow, sultry reimagining of "Toxic" with Ellian taking lead vocals. "This is an original!" joked guitarist Josh Nickila about the Britney Spears hit.

Courtney Ellian sings Toxic as she plays her keyboard at the Encore Music Studio
Courtney Ellian sings "Toxic" as she plays her keyboard.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"The Duluth music scene is going downhill. There's not that many venues to play," said Nickila, acknowledging that's "a big statement."

Regarding "Jazzy, Classy, Queery,"Nickila said that "this is a nice little boost ... like, hey, there's still shows going on! Yeah, still things to do. It's a positive, happy environment for everybody, and it's gonna be kickass."

Man fixing a typewriter.
Members Only
Local
ALSO READ: Typewriter enthusiast keeps machines clicking, clacking
Josh Nickila wants your unused typewriters for his own collection and to pass along to people interested in the machine computers replaced.
December 03, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Johnson walked through some choreography during the band's playful take on "But I Am a Good Girl," a song performed by Christina Aguilera in the 2010 movie "Burlesque."

In addition to live music, "Jazzy, Classy, Queery" will have a host and burlesque performances to entertain the crowd. There will also be an auction of artwork from sponsor Blackbird Revolt, a creative studio focused on social justice.

Johnson would like the show to become a series, but explained "that involves a certain level of commitment and labor and grant writing. All of which I'm willing to do, but I think I would want to recruit and have some co-conspirators in the process of making this a series."

AfroGeode & The Gemstones keyboardist Courtney Ellian, left, and guitarist Josh Nickila play as Diona Johnson sings during a practice at the Encore Music Studio
AfroGeode and the Gemstones keyboardist Courtney Ellian, left, and guitarist Josh Nickila play as Diona Johnson sings.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"An artist can feel pretty isolated from everyday life," said James. "It's kind of a thing that you're called to. You don't have, really, a choice. You want to create. Whereas in (being) queer too, there is the isolation and maybe not feeling as safe or feeling as mainstream."

Having spaces like "Jazzy, Classy, Queery," said James, "is essential to us being able to actually create."

All are welcome to the show, with the understanding that, in Johnson's words, the evening is "going to be a space where we can convene, gather, celebrate queer and trans joy."

For tickets and information, search "Jazzy, Classy, Queery" on eventbrite.com.

more by jay gabler
A woman and man in matching white dance outfits perform together on a stage. They look towards one another with confidence as their arms extend.
Arts and Entertainment
Daniel Durant calls 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Britt Stewart 'my Valentine'
As the Duluth actor and his dance partner tour the country, they've apparently gone Instagram official as a romantic couple.
February 14, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A series of framed letterprints, seen at an angle, hanging on the wall of a gallery with pink wall. Print in foreground says "YAAAAAAS QUEEN - Jonathan Van Ness."
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Exhibits at UWS, Prove Gallery, Zeitgeist and AICHO
February 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Signage on concrete pillar. Upper sign reads "Studio Four, this way" with arrow. Lower sign reads "North Shore Scenic Railroad."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Minnesota Ballet moves 'Forward' in new Depot dance space
February 11, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
1469968+kingDAD0120c.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bayfront skating rink to feature art projections on Friday and Saturday nights
February 09, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Related Topics: DULUTHMUSICTHE DEPOT
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
Woman stands near her artwork hanging on the walls behind her.
Arts and Entertainment
Two Harbors artist finds odd center of collage
Micky McGilligan's latest exhibit is on display at the Lake View Hospital.
February 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
DNT review
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Minnesota Ballet's 'Forward' showcases extraordinary works by extraordinary artists
Although the pieces were different, there was a common theme of community, and how the community pushes 'Forward' and heals post-pandemic.
February 10, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Sue Coyle
Two figures in thick protective blue-and-orange snow covering stand astride a heavily laden sled in a snowy landscape. Further figures and sled dogs are visible in the background.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Ely festival to showcase Northland movies
The End of the Road Film Festival kicks off Thursday, with over 75 films and a particular focus on locally made movies. It's being held in association with the annual Ely Winter Festival.
February 08, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
071021.N.DNT.PARKMOVIES.C03.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Here's Duluth's Movies in the Park lineup
"Top Gun: Maverick," "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," "The Muppet Movie" and two Minion movies will be projected at Leif Erikson Park in July and August.
February 07, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler