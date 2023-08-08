Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
James Cameron dined in Duluth, says restaurant owner

According to restaurateur Jason Vincent, the blockbuster movie director enjoyed some clam chowder while in the Northland to visit Jessica Lange.

white man with gray hair and a goatee wearing a black shirt
James Cameron arrives for a press conference to promote "Avatar: The Way of Water" in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 9.
Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 4:53 PM

DULUTH — Filmmaker James Cameron dined at The Boat Club on Sunday, according to restaurateur Jason Vincent.

"James Cameron dined with us," wrote Vincent in a public post on Facebook. "He’s visiting his friend, Jessica Lange, and checking out possible movie locations. He loved our clam chowder and said it was the best he’s had since Sundance."

The Boat Club co-owner was out of the office as of Tuesday, according to his voicemail, and not available for comment. If Cameron was serious about looking for potential film locations, though, it's news to the Upper Midwest Film Office.

080519.F.DNT.Venues.C03.JPG
A table setting at The Boat Club restaurant in Duluth, seen during a wedding rehearsal dinner in 2019.
Ellen Schmidt / File / Duluth News Tribune

"I wish we had more info," wrote Riki McManus, the organization's chief production officer, in an email to the News Tribune. "It is our hope that he loved what he saw and will contact us so we can tell him more about our amazing incentives we have for content makers!"

It's not surprising that Jessica Lange would be spending late summer at her Minnesota cabin, located near her hometown of Cloquet. A News Tribune reporter has seen the Oscar-winning actor twice in recent years at the Carlton County Fair, which this year takes place Aug. 17-20.

Nor is it surprising that Cameron would be taken by Duluth. The director is famously fascinated by water, as seen in his movies including "The Abyss" (1989), "Titanic" (1997) and "Avatar: The Way of Water" (2022). The latter movie, a sequel to the 2009 original, demonstrated the 68-year-old director's enduring box office clout. It's the third-highest-grossing film of all time, behind only the first "Avatar" and the Marvel movie "Avengers: Endgame."

If Cameron were to somehow decide to make a movie in Duluth, it would probably take a while to get here. A third "Avatar" film commenced production simultaneously with "The Way of Water." Hollywood actors and writers are currently on strike, which may help explain why power players have time for Northland getaways this summer.

White man's hand holds book in front of Lake Superior: "Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart" by Anthony Uzarowski, featuring cover photo of book subject in glamorous white dress.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New Jessica Lange biography chronicles journey from Cloquet to Hollywood
"Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart," written by Anthony Uzarowski, captures the actor's ongoing quest to push herself artistically while staying true to her Minnesota family roots.
May 18
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
