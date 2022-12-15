SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

It's official: Christina Milian starring in Duluth-made movie 'Body Language'

Steven Strait, Annie Gonzalez, Gregg Wayans and Robert Belushi will also appear in the thriller. The writers of "The Conjuring" are among the film's producers.

ENTER-TV-STEP-UP-MILIAN-GET
Christina Milian attends The Hair-Tique presented by Phil On Hair at Goya Studios on Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Morris / TNS
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
December 15, 2022 08:00 AM
DULUTH — Hollywood stars Christina Milian and Steven Strait are playing the lead roles in "Body Language," an upcoming movie filmed in Duluth.

Wednesday morning, Deadline Hollywood broke the news of the film's cast and other details. The movie marks the producing debut of Milian, a singer ("Dip It Low") and actor. Strait, her costar, is a lead in the Syfy TV series "The Expanse."

The movie also features actors Annie Gonzalez ("Gentefied" on Netflix), Gregg Wayans (nephew of the famed Wayans brothers) and Robert Belushi (son of Jim). Producers include Chad and Carey Hayes ("The Conjuring") along with Mandy June Turpin.

Turpin, producer of the recent romantic comedy "Merry Kiss Cam," was instrumental in bringing the production to Duluth. "We really like shooting here because there's such support here for the film industry," Turpin said in a virtual town hall meeting hosted on Oct. 30 by the Upper Midwest Film Office.

"Body Language" grew out of director Cory Miller's 2018 short film "Dylan." (Despite the title, there's no connection to the Nobel-winning musician born in Duluth.) Chad and Carey Hayes, Miller said in the town hall meeting, "saw something in that little film, and they encouraged me to expand it."

Written by Belushi, the unsettling short centers on a woman who finds herself unexpectedly alone with her boyfriend's college friend. As the two talk, she grows increasingly uncomfortable with the friend's insinuations of being attracted to her, and the short builds to a horrific twist.

"I really resonated with this story because it is absolutely something that can happen in real life which, to me, makes it even scarier," Milian told Deadline Hollywood. Hannah Pillemer, an executive producer, called it a complex film led by a strong woman character and anticipated that audience demand would be high.

Buzz for the film started building locally when Milian and other members of the production team were spotted around Duluth during principal photography. Meanwhile, the debut of "Merry Kiss Cam" on Hulu over Thanksgiving has been a favorite subject at Northland holiday gatherings. MarVista Entertainment, the production company behind "Merry Kiss Cam," is also making "Body Language."

While "Body Language" was filmed in Duluth, it tells a very different type of story and almost certainly won't feature as many local landmarks as are seen in "Merry Kiss Cam." According to a casting call for extras, restaurant and office scenes for the new movie were filmed in downtown Duluth. The "Dylan" scenario suggests that much of the film may take place inside a house.

As with "Merry Kiss Cam," filmmakers praised the Zenith City as a place to make movies. "Everyone in Duluth here has been so supportive," Miller said in the town hall meeting. "I couldn't be happier with how it's going."

As of yet, there are no details regarding when and where "Body Language" will be released.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
