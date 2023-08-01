Iron Range sees growth in events, tourism

IRON RANGE — Looking for something to do on the Iron Range? Now is a good time to do so, as there are many new activities and events coming into existence.

Iron Range Tourism/Discover the Range Executive Director Beth Pierce attributes the growth of new events to "younger people with great ideas, making it happen."

"It takes people who are enthusiastic and willing to find a way to get things done," Pierce said. "It's really cool to see. Things like the Food Truck Festival in Virginia or the new events and barbecue at the Minnesota Discovery Center and music in the park in so many towns now. There's just a lot more for options now."

Pierce said the tourism bureau has had the chance to work with creators in order to establish social media and marketing campaigns, and they're seeing results.

"Like FanCon, that was just held last weekend, we heard from so many people that they came up specifically for that event," Pierce said. "But then there are also the events like a Tuesday night music in the park where locals can gather to hear music, but also if you're in town on a Tuesday, it's something to do."

FanCon is a fairly new event to the Range organized by the Lyric Center for the Arts , Revive Virginia and Discover the Range. Paul Gregersen, executive director of the Lyric, said around 500 people showed up for this year's eight-hour event.

"We had a professional comic artist who is from the Range, but lives in the Twin Cities come up and said, 'I never thought I'd see the day when we'd have this kind of event on the Range," Gregersen said. "But there's all kinds of new stuff going on and it's diverse in nature and that's a big draw. People are starting to see that there's more going on on the Range than hockey and mining."

In addition to bigger projects like FanCon and theater productions the Lyric hosts weekly programming such as the Open Art Time where every Thursday, artists of all ages and abilities can come into the center and paint and sketch, with free art supplies provided.

"It's an opportunity for folks in the community to come and participate and maybe try a new medium," Gregersen said.

The Lyric is also set to participate in the Iron Range's second Pride event, Iron Pride in the Park, on Aug. 11 from 1-8 p.m. and host their own event the following morning, Aug. 12, called a Trashy Continental Drag Breakfast at the Center starting at 11 a.m. The show is 16 and over; anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $25.

"We're really excited because we've had so many people reach out positively, and the idea came from people asking us if we'd be willing to do it," Gregersen said. "I think that it's going to be a good group."

Iron Pride in the Park is in its second year. The event is an opportunity for those who identify as LGBTQ to unite, be visible and build community.

"The importance of Pride, for the LGBTQ communities, is that we need to build our own community, within our small communities," said Paul Skrbec, community outreach coordinator for Iron Pride. "Whether that's a person to just listen to a person to, to hang out with people to sit around and have a meal with and become friends. But that's really needed in small towns, and there aren't as many places for people to go to make those connections. So building community is a critical part of Pride."

Another event looking to build community is the Festival of Skalds, a new Viking-themed Renaissance-type festival in Angora. A skald, according to event organizer Jacinda Hodge, is the Norse version of a bard.

Jacinda Hodge stands in her tent at last year's Festival of Skalds in Angora Township. Contributed / Festival of Skalds

"They were the historians, entertainers and storytellers of their time," Hodge said. "We're very much a unique, family-friendly event that combines a little bit of history and fantasy in this inclusive dry event."

This is the fourth year the Hodges have hosted the event on their family land in Angora Township, which she said takes a lot of preparation every year.

"We come out here every weekend and camp a little and work to clear the area," Hodge said. "The festival is only a few weeks away and we still have some work to do. But when you see people getting into the events, wearing their costumes, trying out archery, playing an old game, it's worth it."

The Festival of Skalds runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12-13.