How Minnesota Discovery Center grew when many museums closed

CHISHOLM — The Minnesota Discovery Center has spent the past three years rethinking what it means to be a museum in the 21st century.

"We spent those years, especially during COVID, sitting down as administrators and with members of the community to rethink what it means to be a museum today," said Jordan Metsa, fund development and marketing director for the center. "We don't have the population of St. Paul or D.C. to run these admission-based museum experiences sustainably. The traditional museum model wasn't the exact model we needed. So we brought in some creative thinkers and ourselves and threw ideas at a whiteboard."

Some ideas stuck; others were one-off experiments and pilot programs. Three successful programs that grew from these sessions include a paleontology project, a film and media arts school, and a mental health event and program for area youth. The key to much of this development? Partnerships.

"By partnering with other museums, organizations and schools, we get a certain amount of validity to the work that we're doing," Metsa said. "And we get the outside perspective creativity to craft something that people can be excited about and want to join in."

Digging into paleontology

A family examines fossils during the Minnesota Discovery Center's Fossil Discovery Day event. Contributed / Minnesota Discovery Center

The Hill Annex Paleontology Project grew from a partnership with the Minnesota Science Museum, which began the citizen science project in Coleraine in 2014. It examines the Cretaceous deposits of fossils in the Coleraine Formation, which can be found at the Hill Annex Mine State Park. The center took over the project during the pandemic, hired the museum's paleontologist and started hosting fossil labs and tours.

"We did a free fossil lab where we were going to tour some people through our fossil lab and 600 people showed up," Metsa said. "And we said, 'OK, clearly people like fossils,' and started making connections with other fossil programs and paleontologists."

The program works with other museums such as the Carnegie Museum of Natural History to host events and engage the public with the research process.

"We sent a local filmmaker across the country to film experiences such as with Matt Lamanna (a paleontologist) at the Carnegie," Metsa said. "And we turned that into a science and engineering film for our STEM festival. It helped kids connect with the history here on the Iron Range and elsewhere."

Film on the Range

The Minnesota Media Arts School is another new program that the center has developed over the past several years.

"Why is the museum getting involved in film? Well, it goes back to this: we're the second largest record repository in all of Minnesota," Metsa said. "We have millions of records — naturalization records, mining maps, government reports, you name it. So how in today's world are we continuing to capture archivable information to keep this repository growing. Today's medium is film. It's the perfect time for us to get involved in film."

The center reached out to Zeitgeist Film and the University of Minnesota Duluth, and formed connections. A room inside the center was transformed into a new creative lab with any equipment necessary to create documentary films and provide people with experience in the industry. The center hosts workshops introducing community members to learn and discover the art of filmmaking.

"We keep it affordable. I think our last workshop was $50 for eight weeks of classes," Metsa said. "And you don't have the barrier of needing to buy equipment; we have it here ready to use. And thanks to grant funding and partnerships we can offer it like this."

The Discovery Center has also started producing their own original productions by filming local artisans demonstrating their crafts for a YouTube miniseries called "Crafting Legacy ."

"That was a cool project because we got to support these artists who, during the pandemic, might not have been able to go out and do these presentations in-person and give them a paycheck and film them safely," Metsa said. "And it helps us document their work for our archive."

Youth mental health help

BMX riders perform feats during Youth Mental Health Night at the Minnesota Discovery Center, where families enjoyed food, entertainment and learn about critical mental health resources available in the region. Contributed / Minnesota Discovery Center

Another new program that grew from a possible one-off event was Youth Mental Health Night. Metsa explained that the center teamed up with the Fairview Range health care system to create a new way to help people access mental health services.

"We knew we were seeing COVID's impact on our communities, especially with our kids trying to learn," Metsa said. "And we knew we couldn't just sit around and wait for someone else to solve this problem. We thought if we turned it into more of a festival, with 30-40 regional mental health providers in one spot, but also add in good food, entertainment, live music and more, it could be a fun experience for everyone and help people."

The event celebrated its third year this June with RideMN BMX stunt shows, barbecue and many special events and mental health providers. Its success has led to the development of a new program set to launch in September, Youth Mental Health Day, where schools can bring their students to the center to help start the school year right.

"We truly believe that this model could be something that people can take and replicate in their communities as well," Metsa said. "It's exciting to see the impact."