Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

How Minnesota Discovery Center grew when many museums closed

"(We) brought in some creative thinkers and ourselves and threw ideas at a whiteboard," said Jordan Metsa, fund development and marketing director for the Iron Range attraction.

Minnesota Media Arts School Creative Lab at MDC
A student works on projects in the Minnesota Media Arts School Creative Lab at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
Contributed / Minnesota Discovery Center
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 7:00 AM

CHISHOLM — The Minnesota Discovery Center has spent the past three years rethinking what it means to be a museum in the 21st century.

"We spent those years, especially during COVID, sitting down as administrators and with members of the community to rethink what it means to be a museum today," said Jordan Metsa, fund development and marketing director for the center. "We don't have the population of St. Paul or D.C. to run these admission-based museum experiences sustainably. The traditional museum model wasn't the exact model we needed. So we brought in some creative thinkers and ourselves and threw ideas at a whiteboard."

Some ideas stuck; others were one-off experiments and pilot programs. Three successful programs that grew from these sessions include a paleontology project, a film and media arts school, and a mental health event and program for area youth. The key to much of this development? Partnerships.

"By partnering with other museums, organizations and schools, we get a certain amount of validity to the work that we're doing," Metsa said. "And we get the outside perspective creativity to craft something that people can be excited about and want to join in."

Digging into paleontology

Family Discovery Day Fossils
A family examines fossils during the Minnesota Discovery Center's Fossil Discovery Day event.
Contributed / Minnesota Discovery Center

The Hill Annex Paleontology Project grew from a partnership with the Minnesota Science Museum, which began the citizen science project in Coleraine in 2014. It examines the Cretaceous deposits of fossils in the Coleraine Formation, which can be found at the Hill Annex Mine State Park. The center took over the project during the pandemic, hired the museum's paleontologist and started hosting fossil labs and tours.

ADVERTISEMENT

072421.n.dnt.fossils1.jpg
News
RELATED: Paleontologists uncover dinosaur, shark fossils on Iron Range, left behind by ancient ocean, surfaced by mining
Researchers have spent the last eight years combing through waste rock at Hill Annex Mine State Park in Calumet.
Jul 24, 2021
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

"We did a free fossil lab where we were going to tour some people through our fossil lab and 600 people showed up," Metsa said. "And we said, 'OK, clearly people like fossils,' and started making connections with other fossil programs and paleontologists."

The program works with other museums such as the Carnegie Museum of Natural History to host events and engage the public with the research process.

"We sent a local filmmaker across the country to film experiences such as with Matt Lamanna (a paleontologist) at the Carnegie," Metsa said. "And we turned that into a science and engineering film for our STEM festival. It helped kids connect with the history here on the Iron Range and elsewhere."

Film on the Range

The Minnesota Media Arts School is another new program that the center has developed over the past several years.

"Why is the museum getting involved in film? Well, it goes back to this: we're the second largest record repository in all of Minnesota," Metsa said. "We have millions of records — naturalization records, mining maps, government reports, you name it. So how in today's world are we continuing to capture archivable information to keep this repository growing. Today's medium is film. It's the perfect time for us to get involved in film."

pilot North by North Film School
Arts and Entertainment
FROM MARCH: Zeitgeist's film school open for spring sessions in Duluth, Chisholm
The Minnesota Media Arts School, formerly the North by North Film School, aims to bring affordable options to the Northland’s filmmakers, multimedia artists and more.
Mar 12
 · 
By  Staff reports

The center reached out to Zeitgeist Film and the University of Minnesota Duluth, and formed connections. A room inside the center was transformed into a new creative lab with any equipment necessary to create documentary films and provide people with experience in the industry. The center hosts workshops introducing community members to learn and discover the art of filmmaking.

"We keep it affordable. I think our last workshop was $50 for eight weeks of classes," Metsa said. "And you don't have the barrier of needing to buy equipment; we have it here ready to use. And thanks to grant funding and partnerships we can offer it like this."

The Discovery Center has also started producing their own original productions by filming local artisans demonstrating their crafts for a YouTube miniseries called "Crafting Legacy ."

ADVERTISEMENT

More Iron Range news
White man's hand holds trade paperback book titled "Mining the Heartland: Nature, Place, and Populism on the Iron Range" by Erik Kojola. Book cover features photograph of open pit ore mine, and rocks are visible behind book.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Book explores culture, conflict on Iron Range
As a sociological research project, Erik Kojola spent four years talking with people on both sides of the copper-nickel mining debate for "Mining the Heartland."
5d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
People use shovels to dig into the ground as part of a ceremony.
Local
Transitional shelter to be built in Virginia
The fourplex will provide emergency housing for families experiencing homelessness. There are 98 households in northern St. Louis County in need of emergency shelter, and 28 are families with kids.
Aug 11
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
090321.N.DNT.AirportFundingPHOTOII
Local
Man who threatened to 'blow up' Duluth airport found mentally ill
A judge acquitted the 53-year-old Iron Range man, saying he was "incapable of knowing the wrongness of his actions."
Aug 10
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A courtroom gavel
Local
'Middleman' sentenced in Virginia woman's overdose death
A judge declined a request to place the defendant on probation, but stopped short of imposing the full prison term sought by prosecutors.
Aug 8
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Eric James Jarvis.jpg
Local
Hibbing man found guilty of killing girlfriend
The 47-year-old had previously been accused of domestic violence, and the victim reportedly expressed fear that she would be killed.
Aug 7
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
PolyMet
Local
Court says MPCA did not take 'hard look' at NorthMet permit
The state agency must now allow the EPA to provide written comments on the proposed copper-nickel mine's permit. The MPCA previously insisted the federal agency read the comments over the phone.
Aug 2
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Paciotti jump crop.png
Members Only
The Vault
A Hibbing woman vanished. Did her boyfriend get away with murder?
Investigators were sure Barbara Paciotti had been killed in 1969, but they didn't know where to look for a body.
Aug 1
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Downtown Arts Virginia
Arts and Entertainment
Iron Range sees growth in events, tourism
Whether you like Renaissance festivals, art, theater, music or history, there might be an event for you on the Iron Range.
Aug 1
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
theater rehearsal of Willy Wonka
Arts and Entertainment
First musical to debut on Rock Ridge High School stage
Mesabi Musical Theatre will stage "Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka" in its first full-scale musical since the pandemic.
Jul 24
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
15nov14_0219.jpg
Members Only
Local
Fact check: No, the mineral withdrawal won't affect taconite mining
There are no known taconite deposits on the 225,000 acres of federal land where mining is now banned for 20 years. And only 2 parcels contain a small amount of native iron ore.
Jul 21
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

"That was a cool project because we got to support these artists who, during the pandemic, might not have been able to go out and do these presentations in-person and give them a paycheck and film them safely," Metsa said. "And it helps us document their work for our archive."

Youth mental health help

Youth Mental Health Night Minnesota Discovery Center
BMX riders perform feats during Youth Mental Health Night at the Minnesota Discovery Center, where families enjoyed food, entertainment and learn about critical mental health resources available in the region.
Contributed / Minnesota Discovery Center

Another new program that grew from a possible one-off event was Youth Mental Health Night. Metsa explained that the center teamed up with the Fairview Range health care system to create a new way to help people access mental health services.

"We knew we were seeing COVID's impact on our communities, especially with our kids trying to learn," Metsa said. "And we knew we couldn't just sit around and wait for someone else to solve this problem. We thought if we turned it into more of a festival, with 30-40 regional mental health providers in one spot, but also add in good food, entertainment, live music and more, it could be a fun experience for everyone and help people."

The event celebrated its third year this June with RideMN BMX stunt shows, barbecue and many special events and mental health providers. Its success has led to the development of a new program set to launch in September, Youth Mental Health Day, where schools can bring their students to the center to help start the school year right.

"We truly believe that this model could be something that people can take and replicate in their communities as well," Metsa said. "It's exciting to see the impact."

more by teri cadeau
ENTER-VID-ONLY-MURDERS-BUILDING-REVIEW-MCT
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth gets a brief shoutout in 'Only Murders in the Building'
The Hulu series is in its third season and focuses on Broadway, but made a brief mention of Duluth in the third episode this season.
6d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Russell Habermann.png
Arts and Entertainment
Proctor resident fictionalizes real Hoghead Festival event
Aug 14
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Minntac.jpg
Business
US Steel makes plans for future after rejecting Cliffs buyout offer
Aug 13
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Richard Kangas operates a landfill compactor atop a hill of trash at the St. Louis County landfill near Virginia. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
St. Louis County approves American Rescue Plan projects
Aug 13
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
Beatles_press_conference_1965.jpg
The Vault
58 years ago today, The Beatles rocked Minnesota. It was almost the band's last show
16h ago
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Person with long brown hair and flowing blue-purple patterned shirt plays an electric guitar onstage at an outdoor bandshell.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Tribute Fest and more
1d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
White man, seated in foreground, holds hand before his face as he delivers impassioned remarks to a white woman standing out-of-focus in the background.
Arts and Entertainment
Theater review: In 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning,' right debates right
3d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Players lean on bus.
Prep
East boys soccer may not 'park the bus,' but will ride the bus
1h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Emily Larson headshot
Local
Duluth mayor says plan would lead to lower taxes
9h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Three people stand on farm in front of fence with several bison in background
Local
Native-run Northland farm finds success, unexpected hurdles
10h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
cougar in Dultuh
Northland Outdoors
Cougar caught on video cameras in Duluth
12h ago
 · 
By  John Myers