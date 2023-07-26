Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
How Bob Dylan inspired, and angered, Sinead O'Connor

The Irish singer, who has died at 56, was famously associated with Prince. But it was another Minnesotan, Bob Dylan, who she most often cited as a key influence.

Hardcover book on woodgrain table: "Remembering," by Sinead O'Connor. Cover features black-and-white photograph of author.
In Sinead O'Connor's autobiography, "Rememberings," she wrote at length about Bob Dylan.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 5:09 PM

DULUTH — The news of Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor's death at age 56 shocked and saddened fans around the world Wednesday. Her loss had a special impact in Minnesota, where she was indelibly associated with both of the state's most famous pop musicians.

O'Connor's biggest hit, "Nothing Compares 2 U," was written by Prince and first recorded by a Minnesota group called The Family. O'Connor's haunting rendition topped numerous charts, including Billboard's Hot 100, in 1990. Unlike many singers who recorded Prince's songs, though, O'Connor recorded her version without Prince's input, and there was lasting tension between the two artists.

Album cover: Bob Dylan, "Blood on the Tracks." Cover features a pontillist portrait of Dylan, looking reflective in sunglasses.
The song "Idiot Wind," from Bob Dylan's 1975 album "Blood on the Tracks," was a source of particular inspiration for the young Sinead O'Connor.
Contributed / Columbia Records

It was a different story with Bob Dylan, a music legend born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing. He was a formative influence on O'Connor, as she recounted at length in her 2021 autobiography "Rememberings."

O'Connor first remembered hearing Dylan in 1977, when she was 10 years old. "I see from the album cover he's as beautiful as if God blew a breath from Lebanon and it became a man," she wrote.

Later, she heard the song "Idiot Wind" (from 1975's "Blood on the Tracks") and discovered she liked Dylan's attitude. "It's really angry," O'Connor remembered thinking, "and he says loads of mean things to someone. It's really brave. He isn't pretending to be nice all the time."

ENTER-OCONNOR-OBIT-1-ZUM
World
READ MORE: Sinéad O’Connor, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer who courted controversy, dies at 56
The soulful, complicated star, whose mental health struggles often eclipsed her art, died Wednesday, according to a family statement issued to the BBC.
2h ago
 · 
By  Nardine Saad / Los Angeles Times

O'Connor would go on to become a star who was known for her outspokenness. Like Dylan, she wasn't afraid to make people uncomfortable. Ironically, it was her very forthrightness that earned her enmity at a concert honoring Dylan himself.

In October 1992, O'Connor tore a picture of Pope John Paul II during a performance on "Saturday Night Live," an act of protest against instances of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. While today the incident is remembered as a hallmark of O'Connor's career and an iconic moment in '90s music, at the time it sparked widespread anger.

When O'Connor took the stage at Madison Square Garden during an all-star Dylan tribute concert just two weeks later, planning to sing Dylan's "I Believe In You," she was greeted by a resounding chorus of boos. Distraught and angry, O'Connor performed lyrics from Bob Marley's song "War" before leaving the stage.

Speaking with Minnesota Public Radio's The Current 25 years later, Dan Neer, who hosted a live radio broadcast of the event, said "I was very disappointed (in) the crowd, the way they booed her. ... I thought there might be a couple of people, but it turned out it was really loud."

In her book, O'Connor wrote that she was disappointed not to be able to honor Dylan with a performance at the 1992 event. "I've said in every interview I've ever done that he's been a huge influence on me, spiritually speaking," she wrote.

Still, she was also angry that Dylan didn't take the stage in her defense. "I feel like Bob Dylan is the one who should have come out and told his audience to let me sing," she wrote.

O'Connor also critiqued the double standard that made Dylan a hero for his protest songs, while shaming her. When a TV producer once told her not to sing about the oppression of Ireland by England, she wrote, her representatives said: "Hold on. If it was Bob Dylan here, you wouldn't say he couldn't perform 'The Times They Are a-Changin'.'"

