Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Hermantown brings back SummerFest

The celebration begins Wednesday and continues through Sunday with daily events.

Rhino
The band Rhino plays the Beacon Sports Bar and Grill in Hermantown on Saturday as part of SummerFest.
Contributed photo
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 4:33 PM

HERMANTOWN — After a several year hiatus, SummerFest returns this week. The last celebration was held in 2019 and it hasn't seen a full return since its cancellation in 2020.

“The pandemic and its trailing impact haven’t made it possible for the passionate, dedicated volunteers to pull off a full-scale SummerFest since canceling in 2020,” Joe Wicklund, communications director for the city, said in a news release. “While there have been a handful of events in the past few years, it is exciting to have the full scope of events back on the calendar.”

Events are scheduled each day including community meals at various locations. The festival kicked off Wednesday with a pet parade at the Hermantown Government Services Building.

Thursday brings free activities for the family, including free bowling at Skyline Social and Games, first-come, first-served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free open ice skating is available for all ages at the Hermantown Arena, along with hot chocolate and cookies from 3-5 p.m. The YMCA is hosting a block party with free barbecue and family activities from 5-7 p.m. and a showing of "Free Willy" is set for 9 p.m. at the Stebner Soccer Park on Maple Grove Road.

Highlights on Friday include a pickleball lesson for ages 8 and up at the Hermantown High School tennis courts from 9-11 a.m. and a free community dinner at Arnold's Roadside Cafe at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Midway Road. Also back from hiatus is the annual Miss Hermantown Pageant at the Hermantown High School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. and the SummerFest Tent Party at the Beacon Sports Bar and Grill with Poprocks starting at 7 p.m.

The Fran Hubert Memorial Parade is back Saturday, though following a different route this year due to construction on Ugstad Road. Spectators are encouraged to park in the front or side lots at the Hermantown Elementary School or High School parking lots and walk down for viewing along Arrowhead Road. The parade is set to start at 11 a.m.

Following the parade, there will be free activities for children at Fichtner Field, an open house at the No. 1 Hermantown Fire Hall, an alumni baseball game, and an informal reunion of Hermantown High School classes from 1942-1989 at the AAD Shrine building.

SummerFest will wrap up Saturday with a tent party again at the Beacon, this time featuring the band Rhino at 7 p.m.

There will also be an evening of musical worship at Faith Baptist Church on Sunday at 6:30 p.m., followed by an ice cream social.

A full list of events can be found at hermantownmn.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Summer-Fest-Schedule.pdf

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
