Here's Duluth's Movies in the Park lineup

DULUTH — With temperatures just creeping above freezing on Tuesday, Downtown Duluth released its schedule of summer movies in Leif Erikson Park.

Action films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be complemented by comedies including not one, but two Minion movies ("Despicable Me" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru") over the course of eight Friday nights from July 7 through Aug. 25. Concessions will be available at the free screenings, which begin at sunset.

The eight films were culled from a total of 13 options presented for a community vote via Facebook. The Jack Black comedy "School of Rock" was the top vote-getter, and will play Aug. 4. "Top Gun: Maverick" and the original "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" also proved particularly popular.

The films eliminated were "Family Camp" (a "faith-based family comedy"), "The Bad News Bears" (the 1976 baseball movie), "Vivo" (an animated musical about a spirited kinkajou), "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" (an adaptation of the classic picture book) and "My Dog Skip" (the toilet-centric poster for this 2000 animal movie probably didn't help).

For more information, see downtownduluth.com/movies-in-the-park.

2023 Duluth Movies in the Park schedule

July 7: Top Gun: Maverick

July 14: Spider-Man: No Way Home

July 21: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

July 28: The Muppet Movie

Aug. 4: School of Rock

Aug. 11: Despicable Me

Aug. 18: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Aug. 25: DC League of Super-Pets