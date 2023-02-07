99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Here's Duluth's Movies in the Park lineup

"Top Gun: Maverick," "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," "The Muppet Movie" and two Minion movies will be projected at Leif Erikson Park in July and August.

071021.N.DNT.PARKMOVIES.C03.jpg
A Leif Erikson Park audience watches "The Land Before Time" at a Movies in the Park screening in 2021.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
February 07, 2023 04:27 PM
DULUTH — With temperatures just creeping above freezing on Tuesday, Downtown Duluth released its schedule of summer movies in Leif Erikson Park.

Action films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be complemented by comedies including not one, but two Minion movies ("Despicable Me" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru") over the course of eight Friday nights from July 7 through Aug. 25. Concessions will be available at the free screenings, which begin at sunset.

Actor Tom Cruise, in character as "Maverick," stands in front of a fighter jet as the sun rises behind him.
Arts and Entertainment
ALSO READ: 'Top Gun: Maverick' improves on original
Tom Cruise's impulsive pilot returns to the danger zone in a new sequel that completely understands its mission.
May 26, 2022 08:05 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

The eight films were culled from a total of 13 options presented for a community vote via Facebook. The Jack Black comedy "School of Rock" was the top vote-getter, and will play Aug. 4. "Top Gun: Maverick" and the original "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" also proved particularly popular.

The films eliminated were "Family Camp" (a "faith-based family comedy"), "The Bad News Bears" (the 1976 baseball movie), "Vivo" (an animated musical about a spirited kinkajou), "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" (an adaptation of the classic picture book) and "My Dog Skip" (the toilet-centric poster for this 2000 animal movie probably didn't help).

For more information, see downtownduluth.com/movies-in-the-park.

2023 Duluth Movies in the Park schedule

July 7: Top Gun: Maverick
July 14: Spider-Man: No Way Home
July 21: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
July 28: The Muppet Movie
Aug. 4: School of Rock
Aug. 11: Despicable Me
Aug. 18: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Aug. 25: DC League of Super-Pets

