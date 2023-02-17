Guess Who's playing the DECC

DULUTH — The Guess Who, the rock band known for "American Woman" and other classic rock hits, will play Symphony Hall at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on June 30. Tickets are on sale Feb. 24, with a presale available now at decc.org.

The DECC made a guessing game out of Friday's show announcement, which communications director Lucie Amundsen made while standing in front of a buffet including breakfast sandwiches with Canadian bacon and American cheese. Canadian band, "American Woman"... get it? There were also doughnuts sans sugar, a reference to the group's hit "No Sugar Tonight."

A breakfast spread Friday morning at the DECC's Symphony Hall mezzanine nods to the band whose June 30 show has just been announced. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"We are getting requests for classic rock, and it is fun to be meeting that need here in the Northland," said Amundsen. The Guess Who concert will be part of another stacked lineup of harborside entertainment around the July 4 holiday, with the return of glam rock tribute band Hairball just announced for July 3 at Bayfront Festival Park.

The show is part of the ongoing "DECC Presents" entertainment series, featuring artists booked by DECC staff rather than outside promoters. Emma Deaner, the DECC's entertainment curator, said the series allows the venue to better meet the needs of local audiences.

"It's been really fascinating," said Deaner, who was hired a year ago to expand the DECC's talent buying team, "to try to understand how we can best serve this audience, because we don't really know until we try."

Those efforts also include the first hip-hop show at the DECC's Amsoil Arena since 2016. An April 21 DECC Presents show by rapper Kevin Gates with Waka Flocka Flame will feature supporting acts including Baby Shel, a hip-hop artist from the Red Lake Reservation.

"One of the huge initiatives that I personally am really invested in is trying to uplift and support our music community, for Minnesota music in general, because we have so much that thrives here," said Deaner. The Guess Who openers will be Minneapolis rock bands Kiss the Tiger and FenixDion.

DECC staffers Emma Deaner, left, and Kimberly Carr stand in the Harbor Side Ballroom on March 4, 2022. Deaner and Carr facilitate bringing a variety of shows to various venues in the facility. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Founded in 1965, the Guess Who saw their commercial peak in the late '60s and early '70s. Both "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight" topped the U.S. charts upon their release in 1970; the band's other top ten hits include "These Eyes" and "No Time," both from 1969. Only the band's rhythm section of bassist Jim Kale and drummer Garry Peterson remain from the classic lineup, which broke up in 1975.

According to an official biography included in a news release, "The most recent and up-to-date version of the band has mastered a wildly entertaining romp through the early hits mixed in with their current creations, while managing to take the whole experience to a new level."

Classic rock at the DECC is a safe bet — under Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model, tickets for Foreigner's May 9 show at Symphony Hall are currently going for $145 — but Amundsen said the venue is committed to trying new things as well.

"We are branching out and flying some test balloons," said Amundsen, who then paused to reconsider the metaphor. "Do we still fly test balloons?"