Glensheen spotlights fashion-forward Congdons in new exhibit

DULUTH — Fake fur? Not for the Congdons, who didn't try to hide the fact that their elegant stoles were formerly fox, mink and weasels.

Those three garments are on display in vitrines on the landing of Glensheen's staircase, where false eyes that beheld Duluth in its industrial heyday now peer out at visitors touring the historic mansion. The stoles are among dozens of wearables arrayed throughout the house for "The Gibson Girls (and Guys) of Glensheen," a new exhibit that will run through the summer.

A fox stole is displayed as part of the "Gibson Girls (and Guys) of Glensheen" exhibit. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Not all of the fashions on display are so inappropriate for the season. Notably, two wool bathing suits are laid out in Chester's room.

"Wool is sturdy when wet, maintaining its shape and form," notes a display sign. "Therefore, wool suits supported the level of modesty and coverage highly sought after while swimming for both men and women."

"Gibson Girl" was a style ideal around the turn of the 20th century, inspired by the illustrations of American artist Charles Dana Gibson. The "Gibson Girl" was somewhat freer than her 19th century predecessors, with a look that was traditionally feminine yet had an exuberant, even athletic quality, suggesting that she might bike to a game of tennis or take a job in a bustling office.

"They're educated, independent women," said Milissa Brooks-Ojibway, Glensheen's collections manager, during a media tour Friday. "They're going to college, and they're doing their thing."

A gown and tuxedo are displayed. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"It showed that women could come out of the house," said education manager Ash Howard, "where in the Victorian era, they were expected to be pretty in front of a window."

There was no equivalent "Gibson Guy," explained marketing manager Mike Mayou, but the exhibit does include some menswear to complement the women's looks. In the dining room, for example, a tuxedo stands on a mannequin next to a floral gown made by Boyd's of Minneapolis.

The clothing, jewelry and other items in the exhibit all come from the personal family collection that passed to the University of Minnesota Duluth along with the Congdon family's mansion upon the 1977 death of Elisabeth Congdon, last surviving daughter of Glensheen builders Chester and Clara Congdon.

Brooks-Ojibway said she doesn't believe the Congdons held onto their finery out of concern for historical legacy so much out of a sense that "we don't throw anything away." She imagined a family member thinking, "This dress is very beautiful, has lots of good memories, and while I can't wear it now, I want to put it under my bed in a little keepsake box and remember it."

Women's wear, including a hat, is displayed. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Clothing such as a purple shift dress hanging in Marjorie's room, hand mirror and richly decorated hat beside it on the bed help visitors imagine summer nights when the Congdons would dress up to receive visitors — or perhaps to attend an event at the nearby Northland Country Club.

Without air conditioning, hand fans were a must. The family owned so many that they've been arrayed throughout the mansion for visitors to spot in a scavenger hunt, and "that's only the ones we put out that were in good enough condition to put on display," noted Howard.

Preserving the Congdons' possessions, including the house and associated grounds, is an ongoing concern. "My main job is to slow deterioration," said Brooks-Ojibway. "We can't prevent it completely, but that's what I'm trying to do, is just make it last as long as I possibly can."

That's one reason the clothes can't be on permanent display. Without protective film to block UV rays coming through the windows — Glensheen is seeking grant funding for that, said Brooks-Ojibway — any exposure risks deterioration such as the fading that's already occurred on one of the kimonos Chester likely brought from Japan.

"Gibson Girls (and Guys) of Glensheen" is now on display and available as a "free enhancement" with standard paid admission to the mansion's various tours. There isn't a set date for the exhibit to be taken down, but Mayou said it will run at least through Labor Day. For details, see glensheen.org.