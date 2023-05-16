99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Glensheen announces 2023 Concerts on the Pier lineup

Erik Koskinen, jeremy messersmith and Babie Eyes are among nine artists who will play the free Wednesday night shows in July and August. The mansion also announced Beer Garden events in June.

Band of four light-skinned men performs on concrete pier, as people site all around watching. Band lineup includes keyboardist, drummer, bassist and guitarist.
The Duluth supergroup Damien (Marc Gartman, from left, Owen Mahon, Cyrus Sparhawk, Alan Sparhawk) makes its debut during Concerts on the Pier at Glensheen on July 27.
Contributed / Glensheen
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 12:53 PM

DULUTH — Glensheen's popular Concerts on the Pier will return in 2023, the historic Congdon Park mansion announced Tuesday.

Nine artists will play on Glensheen's pier for free Wednesday night concerts spanning July 5 to Aug. 30. In June, four free Beer Garden events will feature suds from local breweries.

This year's Concerts on the Pier will spotlight several Duluth artists, including the Slamming Doors (July 5), Babie Eyes (July 19) and New Salty Dog (Aug. 23).

Near a concrete pier, several canoes and kayaks are filled with people. A person wearing a swimsuit jumps off the pier into the water, holding a cap in their hand.
Spectators enjoy one of Glensheen's Concerts on the Pier from Lake Superior.
Contributed / Glensheen

Erik Koskinen of Cleveland, Minnesota, (July 26) and Minneapolis singer-songwriter jeremy messersmith (Aug. 9) may be the biggest names in this summer's lineup. While the music generally leans toward Americana, Pink Marlena will bring adventurous jazz to the series Aug. 2.

The Beer Garden events run from 5-8 p.m., with 6:30 talks by the brewers who are serving their wares. Concerts on the Pier are also scheduled for 5-8 p.m., with music from 6:30-8 p.m.

Admission to the Glensheen grounds will be free during each event. According to a news release, "Free Wednesday Nights are a way that Glensheen gives back by welcoming the community to enjoy the grounds through a series of events hosted on the property each year."

The Lake Superior waters adjacent to Glensheen's grounds are typically filled with various watercraft piloted over to enjoy the music during Concerts on the Pier — though the mansion does not allow boats to be launched from on the property itself.

For more information, see glensheen.org.

A light-skinned person wearing protective gloves opens a compartment in the back of a vintage desk, as sun shines through windows on two sides.
Arts and Entertainment
ALSO READ: Glensheen unlocks secret spaces in new tour
"Lock and Key" reveals where the carriages are stored, what's inside the boathouse, and where the Congdons kept their juiciest letters.
April 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Beer Garden events

June 7: Bent Paddle Brewing
June 14: Hoops Brewing
June 21: Ursa Minor Brewing
June 28: Castle Danger Brewing

Concerts on the Pier

July 5: The Slamming Doors
July 12: Brothers Burn Mountain
July 19: Babie Eyes
July 26: Erik Koskinen
Aug. 2: Pink Marlena
Aug. 9: jeremy messersmith
Aug. 16: Danny Frank and the Smoky Gold
Aug. 23: New Salty Dog
Aug. 30: Emily Haavik and the 35s

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
