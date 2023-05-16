Glensheen announces 2023 Concerts on the Pier lineup

DULUTH — Glensheen's popular Concerts on the Pier will return in 2023, the historic Congdon Park mansion announced Tuesday.

Nine artists will play on Glensheen's pier for free Wednesday night concerts spanning July 5 to Aug. 30. In June, four free Beer Garden events will feature suds from local breweries.

This year's Concerts on the Pier will spotlight several Duluth artists, including the Slamming Doors (July 5), Babie Eyes (July 19) and New Salty Dog (Aug. 23).

Spectators enjoy one of Glensheen's Concerts on the Pier from Lake Superior. Contributed / Glensheen

Erik Koskinen of Cleveland, Minnesota, (July 26) and Minneapolis singer-songwriter jeremy messersmith (Aug. 9) may be the biggest names in this summer's lineup. While the music generally leans toward Americana, Pink Marlena will bring adventurous jazz to the series Aug. 2.

The Beer Garden events run from 5-8 p.m., with 6:30 talks by the brewers who are serving their wares. Concerts on the Pier are also scheduled for 5-8 p.m., with music from 6:30-8 p.m.

Admission to the Glensheen grounds will be free during each event. According to a news release, "Free Wednesday Nights are a way that Glensheen gives back by welcoming the community to enjoy the grounds through a series of events hosted on the property each year."

The Lake Superior waters adjacent to Glensheen's grounds are typically filled with various watercraft piloted over to enjoy the music during Concerts on the Pier — though the mansion does not allow boats to be launched from on the property itself.

For more information, see glensheen.org.

Beer Garden events

June 7: Bent Paddle Brewing

June 14: Hoops Brewing

June 21: Ursa Minor Brewing

June 28: Castle Danger Brewing

Concerts on the Pier

July 5: The Slamming Doors

July 12: Brothers Burn Mountain

July 19: Babie Eyes

July 26: Erik Koskinen

Aug. 2: Pink Marlena

Aug. 9: jeremy messersmith

Aug. 16: Danny Frank and the Smoky Gold

Aug. 23: New Salty Dog

Aug. 30: Emily Haavik and the 35s