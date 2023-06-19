Get a Taste of Greece in Duluth

DULUTH — The 30th annual Taste of Greece festival kicks off from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Marshall School, 1215 Rice Lake Road. The two-day festival features Greek food, traditional dancing, Greek costumes and more.

Expect gyros, shish kabab, spinach pie, Greek coffee, homemade breads and pastries. Guests can eat in or carry out. Event admission and parking are free.

The festival aims to raise money for the parish and introduce community members to Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1918. The event outgrew the church, 632 E. Second St., and later moved to the church parking lot and then to Marshall School.

Folks are invited to visit the on-site bookstore and chapel, learn more about the Orthodox Church and meet Father Dustin Lyon.