Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Get a Taste of Greece in Duluth

The two-day festival features Greek food, traditional dancing, Greek costumes and more.

A man in a black shirt and sunglasses grills food under a tent
Judd Johnson grills souvlaki, a type of Greek shish kebab, at Taste of Greece in July 2015. The annual event is Saturday and Sunday at Marshall School.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 4:44 PM

DULUTH — The 30th annual Taste of Greece festival kicks off from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Marshall School, 1215 Rice Lake Road. The two-day festival features Greek food, traditional dancing, Greek costumes and more.

Expect gyros, shish kabab, spinach pie, Greek coffee, homemade breads and pastries. Guests can eat in or carry out. Event admission and parking are free.

The festival aims to raise money for the parish and introduce community members to Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1918. The event outgrew the church, 632 E. Second St., and later moved to the church parking lot and then to Marshall School.

Folks are invited to visit the on-site bookstore and chapel, learn more about the Orthodox Church and meet Father Dustin Lyon.

Greek dancing and Greek food
Keziah Pop, left, and Zhaina Gizas, second from left, dance the Kalamatianos, a Greek folk dance, while rehearsing for the Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church’s Taste of Greece at Marshall School on June 23, 2022.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
White man in striped shirt sits at a piano, happily playing and singing in a house near windows with sunny greenery visible in background.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth's Max Morath, ragtime legend and public TV pioneer, dead at 96
June 19, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Five people stand in a stream lit in warm, hazy sun. They are dressed casually, regarding the viewer.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Hippo Campus, Jon Pardi at Bayfront Festival Park
June 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
061723.N.BP.MISSISSIPPIMUSIC 2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Mississippi Music's 7th season features acts each Wednesday through Aug. 23
June 16, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Spice Lake fire
Local
Boundary Waters fire mostly contained, hasn’t grown
June 19, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Iron Range man sentenced to 12 years for child sexual abuse
June 19, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Police officer watches as a crane puts a barrier around a former homeless encampment
Local
Superior committee examines closure of homeless encampment
June 19, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood