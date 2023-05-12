'Gag Me with a Spoon' to return May 21

DULUTH — "Gag Me With a Spoon" is back. Expect the funny, musical, heart-wrenching and all of the above at 7 p.m. May 21 at Teatro Zuccone, 222 E. Superior St.

The confessional-style, story-share welcomes all narratives in a safe space.

“I’m trying in real time to create a safe venue for diverse voices and inclusivity,” founder Adeline Wright told the News Tribune in 2019.

"Gag Me With a Spoon" now runs biannually and features a young adult choir directed by a high school senior, Amelia Wise, Wright told the News Tribune last week. Upcoming storytellers include Bao Phi, Mary Tennis, Hugh Winn, Miriam Hanson and more.

Miriam Hanson shares a sailing story with the crowd at "Gag Me with a Spoon" at Teatro Zuccone on June 9, 2019. Hanson will speak at 7 p.m. May 21 at Teatro. Tyler Schank / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune

"Gag Me" started 14 years ago as Wright and friends read from their teenage diaries. The event invites folks of different backgrounds and talents to share a tale of their choosing. Past guests include Jocelyn Pihlaja, Don Ness, Sandra Oyinloye, Venus DeMars, Mary Fox and many more.

The event name is a throwback to common 1980s slang — communicating disgust or unpleasantness — popularized by California's Valley Girl movement and captured in Frank Zappa’s 1982 song, “Valley Girl.”

And since its launch, "Gag Me" has expanded into a podcast of the same name.

The May 21 event will feature American Sign Language interpretation. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Tickets are $20; register at tinyurl.com/3xb6yk8y .

The next "Gag Me With a Spoon" will be held in November. More information is available at facebook.com/GMWASDULUTH.