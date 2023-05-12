'Gag Me with a Spoon' to return May 21
Expect the funny, musical, heart-wrenching and all of the above at Teatro Zuccone in Duluth.
DULUTH — "Gag Me With a Spoon" is back. Expect the funny, musical, heart-wrenching and all of the above at 7 p.m. May 21 at Teatro Zuccone, 222 E. Superior St.
The confessional-style, story-share welcomes all narratives in a safe space.
“I’m trying in real time to create a safe venue for diverse voices and inclusivity,” founder Adeline Wright told the News Tribune in 2019.
"Gag Me With a Spoon" now runs biannually and features a young adult choir directed by a high school senior, Amelia Wise, Wright told the News Tribune last week. Upcoming storytellers include Bao Phi, Mary Tennis, Hugh Winn, Miriam Hanson and more.
"Gag Me" started 14 years ago as Wright and friends read from their teenage diaries. The event invites folks of different backgrounds and talents to share a tale of their choosing. Past guests include Jocelyn Pihlaja, Don Ness, Sandra Oyinloye, Venus DeMars, Mary Fox and many more.
ADVERTISEMENT
The event name is a throwback to common 1980s slang — communicating disgust or unpleasantness — popularized by California's Valley Girl movement and captured in Frank Zappa’s 1982 song, “Valley Girl.”
And since its launch, "Gag Me" has expanded into a podcast of the same name.
The May 21 event will feature American Sign Language interpretation. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Tickets are $20; register at tinyurl.com/3xb6yk8y .
The next "Gag Me With a Spoon" will be held in November. More information is available at facebook.com/GMWASDULUTH.
ADVERTISEMENT