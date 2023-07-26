Frost River sues Lucasfilm over 'Indiana Jones' ad

DULUTH — Frost River, the outdoor supply company based in the Lincoln Park Craft District, is suing Lucasfilm and a competing supply company over the alleged misuse and misrepresentation of Frost River products in a co-promotional campaign involving the movie "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

According to a complaint filed July 19 in San Francisco federal court, filmmakers stripped Frost River packs of identifying logos before handing them to actors Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to use onscreen "without consulting Frost River or obtaining permission to do so."

A poster promoting "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Adding injury to insult, the company charges, segments in which its products appeared were included in a Lucasfilm-authorized promotional campaign in partnership with Filson, a Seattle-based manufacturer of bags and other products that have a similar purpose and aesthetic to Frost River.

According to the complaint, consumers are "led to believe, by implication, that the bags featured in the Indiana Jones 5 film were manufactured by Filson and are genuine Filson products."

Frost River is seeking "compensatory damages in an amount to be proven at trial but in any event no less than $75,000," in addition to punitive damages and attorneys' fees. The complaint cites the Lanham Act, a 1946 federal copyright law that bars the misrepresentation of a product's origin.

According to an analysis in The Fashion Law industry publication, Frost River likely wouldn't have a case if Lucasfilm had simply used the bags onscreen, even with logos removed.

"The core of the case appears to center more on the alleged likelihood that consumers will confuse the source of the Frost River backpacks in the film as a result of the co-branded campaign with Filson," goes the publication's analysis, "but even then, this may not be an easy win for Frost River."

In the meantime, Frost River seems to be trading on their products' newfound fame with an "artifact edition" of its Explorer Pack, the model Indiana Jones appears to be sporting onscreen. "The Geologist Pack authenticity elevated it to be featured on the back of a heritage Hollywood film icon," reads the product description on Frost River's website.

Frost River, Lucasfilm and Filson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit, which has garnered headlines in national publications like the Hollywood Reporter and Bloomberg Law.

While general information on the Indiana Jones marketing campaign still appeared on Filson's website as of Wednesday morning, the video ad forming the basis of Frost River's complaint was not apparent there. The clip, which advertises a trip giveaway in partnership with National Geographic, could still be seen on the advertising industry site iSpot.tv.

Customers browse merchandise at Frost River Trading Co. in 2020. Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

Frost River, established in 2001 as a soft goods company, has seen booming sales since being purchased by current owner Chris Benson in 2009 and subsequently established in its Lincoln Park location.

In past years, the company has had happier brushes with the silver screen. It supplied packs upon request for the 2011 movie "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close," though the bags didn't make it onscreen. Frost River's store will be seen in the upcoming movie "Rescuing Christmas," filmed in Duluth earlier this year.

Compared to Frost River, Filson is a much larger company, established in 1897 and currently operating over a dozen stores — including two Minnesota locations in suburbs of the Twin Cities.

Lucasfilm, founded by filmmaker George Lucas in 1971 and sold to the Walt Disney Company in 2012, is famed for the Star Wars franchise as well as for Indiana Jones, a character created by Lucas and closely associated with director Steven Spielberg.

"Dial of Destiny" is the fifth Indiana Jones movie and the first one not directed by Spielberg or conceived by Lucas. The film, directed by James Mangold, has earned over $300 million in global box office receipts but is nonetheless considered a commercial disappointment given a budget nearly as large as its entire take to date.

"Indiana Jones, an eccentric archaeologist, is known for stealing priceless artifacts while dodging giant, rolling boulders," reads a sardonic section of Frost River's complaint. "Not unlike its character, Lucasfilm had no qualms misappropriating Frost River’s successful 'Geologist Pack' and other Frost River products."

The Frost River suit may mark the biggest legal imbroglio involving the intersection of celebrity and a Duluth-associated retailer since Don Henley sued the Wisconsin-based Duluth Trading Co. over a henley shirt ad referencing an Eagles song and making a pun on his surname. That suit was settled in 2015 with an apology and a charitable donation.