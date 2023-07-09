Front Row Seat: Trampled by Turtles triumph at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH — Saturday marked my first time ever seeing Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park. To say the experience was precisely what I expected may not sound like a compliment, but bear in mind that Duluth does not undersell the magic of the band's annual Bayfront stand.

I expected to be among an utterly blissed-out crowd, with every possible ticket sold to people thrilled at the opportunity to relax outdoors on a summer evening while being serenaded by the sincere sextet. Check: The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center reported attendance of 9,000.

I expected a crowd at rapt attention (check), offering respectful silence for the groups' poignant ballads (check) and appreciative roars for the songs' occasional Duluth references (check). I expected furious fiddling (check), harmonies that fit like well-worn jeans (check) and perhaps some cool guest stars (check, check and check).

In short, Saturday's crowd absolutely got what they came for: an experience paradigmatic of 21st century Duluth. The show has become such a reliable draw that the DECC offers it as an exemplar of the benefits live entertainment can bring to the community: both intangible and, to the tune of $2 million, very tangible indeed.

The stacked set comprised a well-curated selection of songs from across the Duluth-born band's two-decade career.

Beloved chestnuts "Wait So Long" and "Duluth" closed the main set and the encore, respectively, but the path to get there went "On the Highway" (the opener, from the band's latest album "Alpenglow"), through Red Wing (site of the real-life "Kelly's Bar"), and up the hill ("Central Hillside Blues" as well as "Winners," the latter with its cherished reference to a "pretty little city built on a hillside").

Trampled by Turtles' onstage guests fit the hometown setting. The father of "Banjo Dave" Carroll — known among fans, of course, as "Banjo Dad" — received thanks for loaning the group money to make their first album. Frontman Dave Simonett said Low "changed my life" as he welcomed that group's Alan Sparhawk onstage to contribute some welcome guitar squall to three songs including Low's own "Days Like These."

The show stealer, though, was Simonett's school-age stepdaughter Eden, who contributed sprightly vocals to "Silver and Gold": a song from 2005's "Blue Sky and the Devil" that Simonett said she helped inspire the group to dust off. Eden's gusto delighted the crowd, as it did last year at Red Rocks. At this rate, Eden will be opening for Trampled by Turtles before long ... or, maybe, they'll end up opening for her.

Saturday's first opener was Palomino Grant winner Ross Thorn, whose humble demeanor belied his strong songcraft. His heartfelt Americana sound was a natural fit with the headliners, and his amiable presence proved strongly appealing. At least one fan declared he was there just to see Thorn ("Get that guy a shirt!" said the singer-songwriter with a grin), but plenty more of the Bayfront fans may be seeking the Duluth artist out in the future.

As a bonus, Thorn and his band had their own guest to welcome: Lyla Abukhodair, who performed the sweet "Tell Me You Love Me" in duet with Thorn, as she does on his new album "Hugo."

The second opener was Jenny Lewis, who appeared in a black jumpsuit and a sunny mood. Her performance was postponed from last year, when she had to cancel a scheduled opening slot at Trampled by Turtles' Bayfront return, but in the interval she released the well-received album "Joy'All." The Duluth crowd seemed to particularly appreciate that album's "Puppy and a Truck" — after all, what more does a Northlander need?

Though Lewis' acclaimed discography stretches back nearly a quarter century (initially with her former band, Rilo Kiley), Saturday's set was no nostalgia trip. She leaned into the musically breezy but lyrically incisive songs from her recent albums, with the epic "Late Bloomer" (from 2014's "The Voyager") a particular standout. She did not omit "Heads Gonna Roll" (2019), locally famed for its reference to "a narcoleptic poet from Duluth," although the song is hardly a recommendation for others to seek out such a companion.

In addition to their copiously expressed affection for Duluth, Trampled by Turtles added their own geographical nod, of sorts, to Minneapolis: a city from which plenty of their Bayfront fans commuted for the show. The band's three-song encore began with a cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U," with bassist Tim Saxhaug contributing plaintive lead vocals.

With songwriter Prince's 2016 death still feeling painfully recent for his fans, "Nothing Compares" complemented Simonett's lyrical themes of love, memory and community. Low fans were also surely thinking of the late Mimi Parker, who was particularly proud of 2021's "Hey What," the album containing "Days Like These." As celebratory as Saturday's show often was, it also marked the passage of time and the inevitability of change.

Given how firmly established Trampled by Turtles' Bayfront gigs are on the local concert calendar, it's remarkable to realize that they've only been a tradition for 10 years — and that the venue itself only dates back about twice that long in its current configuration. Whether the summer shows go on for another decade or the band decides to take a break, their fans will never forget days like these.