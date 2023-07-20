6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 20

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Front Row Seat: Range FanCon to welcome wonder at Iron Trail Motors Event Center

After outgrowing the Virginia Public Library, the Iron Range gathering for fans of imagination is moving to the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.

Three people dressed in fantasy costume stand together in an interior event center. Person to the left, in foreground, wears cape and, in long blond hair, flowers.
Attendees are seen in costume at the 2022 FanCon in Virginia.
Contributed / Range FanCon
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Range. Fan. Con. Defining those terms might be helpful.

"Range": that would be Minnesota's Iron Range.

"Fan" could mean a fan of anything, but in this context, generally means a fan of a franchise or genre centered on stories and expressed through comics, books, movies, TV shows or games. Think fantasy, science fiction, anime, superheroes and even real-world history like medieval combat or Regency romance.

"Con" is a good thing. It's short for "convention."

Light-skinned woman wearing yellow t-shirt and red suspenders, with orange hair, holds small Pokemon plush and smiles against a beige wall.
Stephanie Wichlacz is seen in costume as the Pokemon character Misty at the 2022 FanCon in Virginia.
Contributed / Range FanCon

"We really wanted to make sure we're not saying this is just for people who like 'Star Trek,' or this is just comic books," said Range FanCon co-founder Richelle Cole. "If you like anything, we're like, 'Let us know! Maybe we'll have it there.'"

"It's an art gallery," said co-founder Stephanie Wichlacz. "There's panels, there's demonstrations, there's trivia. You can get involved. There's gaming, there's networking."

Cole and Wichlacz spoke with me last week at the News Tribune, along with Lyric Center for the Arts Executive Director Paul Gregersen. The three were in Duluth for a Costco run, and to talk about what a news release called the "big debut" of Range FanCon.

Youth battle with plasma blades at martial arts studio
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth 'sci-fi battle' class leaves saber warriors aglow
In a downtown martial arts studio, students learn to feel "the Flow" as they develop sword technique with glowing blades under the tutelage of a "Keeper Master" and a "Callusus Overlord."
May 4
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

While this year's event, taking place Saturday at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, marks a milestone, FanCon has been growing for several years after beginning as part of of the Virginia Public Library summer reading program.

Poster for "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," autographed by stars Sean Connery and Harrison Ford, stands in a frame inside a conference center.
A signed poster advertising the 1989 movie "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" is seen at the 2022 FanCon in Virginia.
Contributed / Range FanCon

First came the Virginia Public Library ComicCon, in 2017. In 2018 and 2019, it was called "ReadCon" to signify a broader range of interests. Last year it became "FanCon," and now it's "Range FanCon."

So what's new this year, besides the name? The event will be bigger, and for the first time it will be independent of the library. There's no beef with the library, where Wichlacz and Cole work: The event simply outgrew its origins and was ready to take on a life of its own.

cafe focused on game enthusiasts
Arts and Entertainment
ALSO READ: Duluth couple opens dream coffee, game shop
Erin and Matt Glesner have been working to fill in the void in the gaming scene.
May 30
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

"We were like, we need people to help this grow," explained Wichlacz.

"We need a committee," echoed Cole. "Libraries don't have promotional funding for this kind of stuff."

That's where Gregersen and his organization came in. The Lyric Center, Discover the Range and ReVive Virginia are all supporting this year's gathering. The Lyric is involved in a range (so to speak) of local events, but Gregersen said FanCon is unique.

One of the first stereotypes that you think about when you think of the Iron Range is hockey. You can be into art, you can be into sports, you can be into more than one thing.
Paul Gregersen, executive director, Lyric Center for the Arts

"We don't get calls or emails like we do for this," said Gregersen. "'How can I help? I'm emailing from the Twin Cities, we plan on coming up,' those types of things. We're going to get a lot of traffic from out of town."

Guests will include Jeff Wheeler of Mind Wave Comics, a publisher based in Minneapolis. Members of Duluth's Shire of the Inner Sea will be on hand in medieval costume, and the 501st Legion will attend as well. That group is also devoted to historical reenactment, specifically, the history that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

"I always wanted to get the 501st," said Wichlacz with delight.

Light-skinned man wearing Viking costume smiles and holds a plastic cup. A black-cloaked figure holding a plastic sword is seen in background.
Attendees are seen in historical and fantasy costume at the 2022 FanCon in Virginia.
Contributed / Range FanCon

Cosplay, or dressing as characters from familiar stories, is a big part of the con experience. "The coming in costume is where you really see the passion, the creativity," said Wichlacz. "I remember from our very first one, we had a lady come with her two kids who were dressed up in a ' Spirited Away ' outfit. They were just stunning costumes, and they were having the time of their lives."

"Everybody (has) childlike wonder when they go to these kind of things," said Cole. "It's all about inclusivity."

"One of the first stereotypes that you think about when you think of the Iron Range is hockey," said Gregersen. "You can be into art, you can be into sports, you can be into more than one thing."

102121.F.DNT.DULUCON_1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
FROM 2021: Duluth nerd convention celebrates all fandoms
At DuluCon, expect lightsaber fencing matches, a life-size Settlers of Catan board and more.
Oct 20, 2021
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Fan conventions date back to gatherings organized as the Golden Age of Science Fiction dawned in the 1930s. They proliferated as fan communities grew up around comics, TV shows and role-playing games, and by the 1970s, the biggest "cons" were marquee events.

While some local fans may travel to huge events in New York or San Diego, not everyone is able to do that — and it's meaningful to have a local gathering where Northland fans can meet.

"There's a whole community out there of people of all ages who want to come out and do something like this," said Gregersen. "It's fun to have people come from all the communities across the Range — from Virginia, Eveleth, Chisholm, Hibbing, all the way to Grand Rapids, up to Ely, and then people from Duluth, from the Twin Cities."

Clear boxes containing dice of varying denominations are displayed on a table. In the background, a light-skinned hand grasps one such box.
Dice of varying denominations, often used in role-playing games, are displayed at the 2022 FanCon in Virginia.
Contributed / Range FanCon

In future years, organizers hope to turn Range FanCon into a multi-day event, and to attract even bigger names. "Chris Pratt is very popular because he's in the movies right now. He's in 'Guardians of the Galaxy,'" Gregersen pointed out. "He was born in Virginia."

While video games, streaming TV and of course books helped fans engage (and escape) during pandemic lockdowns, recent years have seen a major comeback of in-person games like Dungeons & Dragons (D&D).

"Until we started having D & D books available at the library, we didn't know that there (were) that many D & D players in the area," said Cole.

"We've got people who love video games, and I'm sure they play with people online around the world, but there's somebody probably in the backyard they can hook up and play with," Cole added. "This is like giving people a chance to say, 'Hey, there's somebody else who's going to like what I like, too. I'm not alone.'"

For more information, see rangefancon.org.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
