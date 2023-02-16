Front Row Seat: Oscar-nominated movie shorts coming to Duluth

DULUTH — The term "binge-watching" has been common for a decade now. Maybe it's time to give the binge a break and take in some short films.

You'll have ample opportunity to do so at the Zeitgeist Zinema from Friday through March 2. Three programs of Oscar-nominated shorts are playing. Each program is individually ticketed, showcasing the nominees from one of the three categories dedicated to short films. See zeitgeistarts.com/zinema2 for screening times and tickets.

I took a look at some of this year's front-runners, which will be honored at the Academy Awards on March 12. Many of these shorts are available to stream on YouTube or various subscription services, if you miss the opportunity to see them on the big screen. Heads up, though: Like features, short films can involve mature content. You might want to exercise caution if you're planning to watch with kids.

Documentary Short Films

"Stranger at the Gate," an Oscar nominee for Documentary Short, follows the journey of former Marine Richard "Mac" McKinney. Contributed / Karl Schroder

The documentary short getting the most buzz this year is "Stranger at the Gate" (YouTube), a film produced by The New Yorker. The biggest name attached to this 30-minute film is Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who serves as executive producer. It tells the story of the Islamic Center of Muncie, Indiana, which became a focus of hate from a local veteran who learned to see Muslims as the enemy during tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Director Josh Seftel generates a feeling of suspenseful dread, but the film takes an unexpected twist.

"The Martha Mitchell Effect" (Netflix) tells the story of the wife of President Richard M. Nixon's attorney general during the Watergate scandal. Starting in 1972, Martha Mitchell started to draw the public's attention to the malfeasance that ultimately brought Nixon down. "How Do You Measure a Year?" (theatrical release only) is "a film by Jay Rosenblatt with Ella Rosenblatt." Ella is Jay's daughter. He filmed the girl every year on her birthday, then cut the interviews together to create a portrait of a child growing into a young woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar voters could favor the film about the baby human ... but wait, there's also a baby elephant in the mix! In "The Elephant Whisperers" (Netflix), little orphan Raghu is cared for by an Indigenous couple in India. "Haulout" (YouTube) is another New Yorker short, this one about a Siberian man who observes the imperiled condition of walruses during a time of climate change.

Duluthians might also enjoy a documentary film that was shortlisted but not, ultimately, nominated: "Nuisance Bear" (YouTube) follows a polar bear whose migration takes it through a Manitoba town, with amusing but unsettling results.

Animated Short Films

"The Flying Sailor" was inspired by an actual ship explosion that caused one victim to have a near-death experience. Contributed / London Flair PR

J.J. Abrams, the filmmaker behind "Lost" as well as reboots of "Star Wars" and "Star Trek," earned his first-ever Oscar nomination this year, in this category. He's a producer of "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" (Apple TV+), an adaptation of a 2019 illustrated book by Charlie Mackesy. The story is one of those gentle adventures where nothing ever gets too dark or too scary, but where everybody learns a little something about love and acceptance along the way. Think Winnie-the-Pooh, but artsier. Tom Hollander, who you may remember as Mr. Collins in the 2005 "Pride and Prejudice" starring Keira Knightley, steals the show as an apologetic mole.

In "The Flying Sailor" (YouTube), an eight-minute film inspired by a real-life 1917 ship explosion, a stoic seafarer takes a cosmic journey during a near-death experience. I'm not sure where you'd even begin with the content warnings on this one. Animated full-frontal nudity, underwater smoking ... and existential anxiety? There's also some cartoon peril in "The Ice Merchants" (YouTube), a suspenseful and poignant Portuguese short about a father-and-son ice delivery service.

Then there's "My Year of Dicks" (Vimeo), which is not about men named Richard. Sara Gunnarsdottir's 26-minute film is based on a 2014 memoir by Pamela Ribbon, about a teenage girl's year-long search for the right boy to be her first. Like adolescence, it's both completely mortifying and oddly charming. A film with a title that takes almost its entire length to say, "An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It" (theatrical release only) is an Australian stop-motion story about an office worker who realizes he's in a stop-motion animated film. Is your mind properly blown?

Live Action Short Films

In "Night Ride," an accidental tram heist leads to an unexpected friendship. Contributed / London Flair PR

Maybe it has to do with the fact that I was raised Catholic (shout-out to the Holy Rosary Raiders), but in this category I'll be rooting for "Le Pupille" (Hulu, Disney+). When I was watching this film, I was laughing so hard that my wife, in the next room, started laughing at me. Set at an Italian boarding school run by nuns during World War II, the 37-minute film is about a little girl who's told she's wicked when she's just trying to be good. She turns the tables on her teachers, to hilarious and heartwarming effect. This Christmas story is going to be a new staple.

Odds are, though, that this Oscar will go to "An Irish Goodbye" (theatrical release only). Like my dad, the Academy is obsessed with comedies about Irish funerals. Directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White, this film follows a pair of very Irish brothers mourning their mother, whose cremains are taken on adventures the late matriarch never got to enjoy in life. Despite the cast's charms, the story is laden with a sitcom script.

The other three nominees in this category are "Ivalu" (theatrical release only), a film about a girl searching for her sister in icy Greenland; "Night Ride" (YouTube), an uplifting comedy about an accidental tram heist; and "The Red Suitcase" (theatrical release only), a film about a young Iranian woman who's fearful to leave an airport. Ultimately, we learn why.