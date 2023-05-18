99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Front Row Seat: New Jessica Lange biography chronicles journey from Cloquet to Hollywood

"Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart," written by Anthony Uzarowski, captures the actor's ongoing quest to push herself artistically while staying true to her Minnesota family roots.

White man's hand holds book in front of Lake Superior: "Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart" by Anthony Uzarowski, featuring cover photo of book subject in glamorous white dress.
Anthony Uzarwoski's biography "Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart," seen near Lake Superior in Duluth on May 10.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — Jessica Lange and Bob Dylan aren't often discussed together, but there are some striking similarities in their lives and careers. Both were born in Northeastern Minnesota in the 1940s. Both have had itinerant, questing careers that have fascinated their worshipful fans. Both have maintained connections to their home state, but both have been criticized for not remaining connected enough.

White teenage girl looks to right and smiles, her blonde hair in a long bob. She wears a dark shirt.
Jessica Lange, as seen in her Cloquet High School senior yearbook in 1967.
Steve Stearns / 1987 file / Duluth News Tribune

"I think the general feeling about her is, 'Who cares?'" a Cloquet newspaper reporter told the Los Angeles Times in 1983. "You'd think the fact that she's up for two Academy Awards would be a big deal, but she's never embraced the community."

Anthony Uzarowski includes that quote in his new biography, "Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart" (University Press of Kentucky). At 222 pages, it's a concise account that, understandably, primarily focuses on the actor's career on screen and stage.

Although Uzarowski doesn't uncover anything particularly new and noteworthy about Lange's Minnesota history, the book still serves as a readable introduction for anyone hoping to understand how a shy northern Minnesota girl became a star of historic proportions.

Lange enrolled at Cloquet High School in 1966 as both a local native and the new girl in town. She was born in Cloquet in 1949, but her family moved around the state and had most recently been living in Detroit Lakes.

"Artistic, dramatic, and fun is she, a new girl Cloquet was glad to see," read the caption under her yearbook photo.

Active in art and theater, Lange was cast as the star in a high school production of "Rebel Without a Cause," only to have the production abruptly called off when a girl at the school was murdered by a fellow student.

"I graduated from high school in a worn-out little mill town in northern Minnesota," Lange said during a 2008 commencement address at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. "Art was going to be my way out."

White teenage girl wearing leather jacket and holding cigarette, looking straight into camera as she sits against a white stucco wall.
Jessica Lange circa 1968.
Contributed / Paco Grande

At the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Lange became close to two photographers who offered her a chance to join a documentary project in Spain. She dropped out of school to become a globetrotting free spirit, ultimately landing in New York and becoming — as one does — involved with mime.

Lange skyrocketed to global fame when she was picked to star in a blockbuster 1976 remake of "King Kong." Lange used her clout to pursue more challenging roles and demonstrate her chops as an actor, earning two Oscar nominations in a single year for 1982's "Frances" (lead actress) and "Tootsie" (supporting actress, a win). She would win her second Oscar a dozen years later, for "Blue Sky."

More about Jessica Lange

Her "adventurer's heart" led Lange to Sam Shepard, who would become her long-term partner and father of her two youngest children. Lange and Shepard spent time together in Minnesota making the movie "Far North" (1988) and living in Stillwater for about a decade starting in the mid-1990s.

Neither of the two seems to have been particularly pleased with their Stillwater stay. Lange complained of the town becoming "yuppified," while Shepard declared, "I can't stand Minnesota," but Lange always kept close emotional bonds with her Northland family.

Shepard was also fascinated with the land and people up north. Lange's family inspired the locally made "Far North," which Uzarowski argues fell flat because writer-director Shepard didn't want to probe too deeply into the family's personal dynamics.

"It's such an eccentric, strange film," Lange told Vanity Fair the year "Far North" was released. "For me it's very personal. I've never done anything so close, literally and figuratively, to home. I don't know how I feel about it yet."

It would be fair if Lange felt the same way, to this day, about the Northland generally. Still, Lange has maintained ties to the area, where she's seen regularly and which she featured in a 2019 photography book titled "Highway 61," an homage to both the highway and to Bob Dylan's 1965 album "Highway 61 Revisited." It was the first record she ever bought.

At the time of the book's release, Lange even participated in a New York Times interview while driving along Minnesota Highway 61 — something that's impossible to imagine Dylan doing under any circumstance. "My kids used to say, ‘Mom, pick a lane!'" Lange chortled as she freely piloted her green '67 Mercedes north toward Castle Danger.

While Uzarwoski's book doesn't have the scope or sourcing to dive deep, the readable account is very welcome. While Shepard has been showered with critical attention, it's been decades since anyone's attempted a full biography of Lange. That absence has been all the more striking given that she won a new generation of fans through her work on "American Horror Story" from 2011-18.

White woman and white man sitting at kitchen table. Woman looks off frame to right; man hunches over table smoking cigarette.
Jessica Lange and Sam Shepard in Santa Fe, N.M., 1983.
Contributed / Johnny Dark / The Wittliff Collections, Texas State University

I'm hesitant to suggest tying Lange and her legacy any more closely to that of Shepard, but a book examining their long relationship might be the right next step to shed light on both artists. (David Hajdu's "Positively Fourth Street," about Dylan's relationship with Joan Baez, may be the best book on either of those two.) For an extraordinarily wide swath of people, Lange and Shepard have each represented an alluring intersection of talent, integrity, and physical beauty.

Between them, Lange and Shepard earned the fascination of everyone from Mikhail Baryshnikov to Bob Dylan to Bob Fosse to Patti Smith. Their fascination with each other proved so abiding, it kept them together long past the point when most show business relationships would have blown to the wind.

The fact that they spent years together in Minnesota, a time during which each of the two came to their own terms with Lange's local roots, adds to the interest of their relationship for those of us who are also trying to figure out just what it is about this place that sticks in a person's heart and refuses to be dislodged.

When asked in 2019 about her favorite city, Lange cited Paris, New Orleans and Duluth. "Because it's home," she said. "Shout-out to Duluth."

For more information on "Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart," see kentuckypress.com.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
