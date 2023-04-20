Front Row Seat: New book chronicles rock star romance born in Duluth

DULUTH — Lynette Reini-Grandell met her life partner 50 years ago in Duluth, where they were both eighth grade students at Ordean Junior High School. By 1980, the two were young adults, staying out all night with friends sitting around Park Point beach fires. In 1982, after hanging out at Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake and deciding to call it a date, they shared their first kiss.

Thus began a journey that would take the couple to Minneapolis art galleries, to New York City rock clubs, to the canals of Venice and the cutting edge of contemporary culture, where Reini-Grandell's partner literally made sparks (power tools were involved) as rock icon Venus de Mars.

Venus de Mars and Lynette Reini-Grandell in an engagement photo published in the News Tribune in 1983 (prior to de Mars' gender transition). Contributed / Venus de Mars

"Wild Things," Reini-Grandell's new memoir, is subtitled "A Trans-Glam-Punk-Rock Love Story." Venus de Mars is transgender, and began to express her identity in an era when "we had no real role models and made it up as we went," Reini-Grandell writes in an introductory note.

We had to rip the Band-Aid off and just look at all this stuff, and Venus is telling me things I never knew before. Lynette Reini-Grandell

Contrary to popular belief, it's not easy being a rock star. Consistent with popular belief, it's also not easy being married to one. The process of writing and publishing the book involved revisiting some painful territory.

"Writing felt like going through therapy," said Reini-Grandell, sitting beside de Mars in a recent Zoom interview from their Minneapolis home. "We had to rip the Band-Aid off and just look at all this stuff, and Venus is telling me things I never knew before."

"How you move through the difficulties and miscommunications and misunderstandings is to slow down, be respectful, be open to listening to the pain and the difficulty and not be reactionary," said de Mars about what she's learned over the years. "Hopefully, because of the generosity you've shown, you will get that generosity back."

"Understand that (performers) have a well-rounded life that is not necessarily on the stage, and (don't) make negative assumptions about the person who wants to help them stay well-rounded," said Reini-Grandell about what she hopes readers will learn.

Venus de Mars performs at Amazing Grace Cafe in Canal Park during the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival in 2016. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

"I think people wanted you just to be your stage presence, and you got a lot of positive support for that," Reini-Grandell continued, turning to de Mars, "and I'm saying, hey, you know, let's take a walk, let's go horseback riding together."

"Lynette was always a constant, and I loved her continually through everything," said de Mars. "She was my foundation."

De Mars is best known for leading All the Pretty Horses, a glam-punk band active (with various lineups) for the past 30 years. While the band never had the kind of big commercial breakout some of its peers enjoyed, All the Pretty Horses has earned perennial awe from fans drawn to de Mars' powerful songwriting, charismatic stage presence and empowering openness.

"We were both really supportive of each other's art forms," said Reini-Grandell, who teaches writing at Normandale Community College. "With both of us being so immersed, so involved in the arts. ... I think that that also meant that we weren't going to be the kinds of people who expected to fall into stereotypical roles."

I could perform in all the little clubs and Superior, Wisconsin, and go crazy on weekends and go to Park Point and do the fires all night long with all of our friends with multi-color hair, after whatever show we went to. Venus de Mars

The couple moved to the Twin Cities in the early '80s, at the height of what's now remembered as Duluth's "turn out the light" era. While it was a troubled time for the city economically, both Reini-Grandell and de Mars say they have fond memories of their early years here.

"There was freedom there, which I really loved. The punk scene was opening up right then," said de Mars. "Duluth was creating places for touring bands ... the Suburbs (and) the Flamin' Oh's are the two that I'm thinking of, and then at that time, The Replacements were opening for The Suburbs, so they came up also."

At the time it was hard to gain leverage in the Minnesota music scene as a band based in Duluth, de Mars continued, but "I could perform in all the little clubs and Superior, Wisconsin, and go crazy on weekends and go to Park Point and do the fires all night long with all of our friends with multi-color hair, after whatever show we went to."

During her Duluth years, Reini-Grandell founded a magazine called Rag Times to highlight local arts events. A 1982 KUMD newsletter bragged that a Holly Near concert the station presented in Superior "received rave reviews in both Rag Times Magazine and The Duluth News Tribune and Herald."

"It was just a really good place to grow up and develop a sense of your independent self," said Reini-Grandell, thinking back on her Zenith City youth, "and it's really funny — after we moved away and came back for visits, I was suddenly struck by how beautiful it was. I hadn't really noticed that."

A proof sheet showing alternate takes of the engagement photo Lynette Reini-Grandell and Venus de Mars submitted for publication in the News Tribune in 1983. Contributed / Venus de Mars

The author is returning to Duluth on May 4. She'll read from "Wild Things" at Zenith Bookstore. She'll be back in the Northland on June 2, when she'll appear at Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais. Meanwhile, Venus de Mars and All the Pretty Horses will perform at Duluth's Pizza Luce on May 6 (technically May 7, since they go on at midnight) as part of the Homegrown Music Festival.

De Mars is also working on her own memoir.

"It's a massive project, but I've been writing for quite a while," she said. "I'm hoping to get the manuscript to a level where I can explore potential publishers this year." She's also working with an archivist to re-release, and follow up on, a film she made about the trans community in 1990.

From the couple's personal archives, De Mars shared a contact sheet with alternate versions of the engagement photo the couple published in the News Tribune in 1983. "The Duluth newspaper ran engagement pictures regularly, and we wanted to be a part of that, in our own style," Reini-Grandell writes in her book.

The author said she hopes her book helps to challenge assumptions. "We encourage stereotypes in so many different ways. It's just shorthand thinking," she said. "Everybody has a much more complicated story."

"I was really not so aware of our relationship in a holistic way," said de Mars about the years "Wild Things" chronicles. "The band and the work and the complexity of moving forward and trying to understand that took a lot of brain space ... aside from the difficulty of just being trans in those early days."

"We didn't have, inside of ourselves, stereotypical expectations for ourselves and our relationship," said Reini-Grandell. "We were set up to expect change anyway, and go create our lives together."

"We were talking just last night," said de Mars, "as we were ending the night and watching something on Netflix, how wonderful it is that we are together, and we're here and we have so many similar interests, and we support each other. My life is calming now, more than it was, and it's just ..." She paused. "I'm very grateful."