Front Row Seat: New beach reads from Northland

DULUTH — There are so many books with Northland connections released each year, it's hard for even the most voracious reader to keep up. Here's a very partial roundup of some recent titles by local authors, or spotlighting Duluth and nearby areas.

Chicken story from beloved Grand Marais family

Merieta Altrichter's "The Donut Lady and the World's Best Pet Chicken." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

The Grand Marais landmark World's Best Donuts is getting literary, which is appropriate for a business located just down the street from Drury Lane Books.

"The Donut Lady and the World's Best Pet Chicken" is a 34-page picture book written by the late Merieta Altrichter, who founded the shop in 1969, with illustrations by her daughter, Donna Wilson. It tells the true story of an ailing chicken once brought to Altrichter by Dee Brazell, her granddaughter, who is today the shop owner. Emmy, "the world's best pet chicken," recovered and ingratiated herself into the family.

"Bringing the book together was a multigenerational family affair," the shop wrote on Instagram. "Four generations all pitched in to help manage, edit, proofread, and contribute photographs and illustrations. The 5th generation drew the donuts around each of the page numbers!" Copies are available at World's Best Donuts, which is hosting a "fun book launch event" Friday, June 2, at 11 a.m. (worldsbestdonutsmn.com)

Also, congratulations to Grand Marais resident Staci Lola Drouillard, whose "Seven Aunts" recently won a Minnesota Book Award in the memoir and creative nonfiction category. (upress.umn.edu)

Dark mystery that winds through Duluth

Sigrid Brown's "The Girl in Duluth." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

St. Paul author Sigrid Brown's novel was published last year and is now a finalist in the mystery/thriller category of the Midwest Book Awards. The author describes it as "a literary mystery in the vein of Alice Sebold’s 'The Lovely Bones' and Paula Hawkins’ 'The Girl on the Train.'"

The story is set in Minnesota near the Canadian border: 18-year-old June is drawn into a world of terror when her mother disappears amid a rash of local murders. June's investigations take her to a series of addresses in Duluth, where she hardly has time for a wild rice burger between painful revelations about people she thought she knew well. Not well enough. (lulu.com)

Picture book about 2 woodland friends

Chris Monroe's "Sasquatch and Squirrel." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth author-illustrator Chris Monroe is best known as the creator of the series "Monkey with a Tool Belt," which inspired the Netflix series "Chico Bon Bon." Her latest, "Sasquatch and Squirrel," is about an unlikely friendship between a Bigfoot who's trying to have fun while laying low and a squirrel whose attitude toward humans is a little more forthright. In a very Minnesotan touch, they end up bonding over seed art. (lernerbooks.com)

North Shore shipwreck stories

An advance reading copy of Michael Schumacher's "Too Much Sea For Their Decks: Shipwrecks of Minnesota's North Shore and Isle Royale." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

The Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank near Whitefish Bay (as the song says), is Lake Superior's best-remembered shipwreck. Michael Schumacher has written plenty about the "Mighty Fitz," as one of his book titles refers to it, and now he's turning his gaze west to the North Shore and Isle Royale in a book set for July publication.

"Too Much Sea For Their Decks" includes such fateful wrecks as the Thomas Wilson (a whaleback lost in what amounted to a traffic accident outside Duluth Harbor in 1902), the Benjamin Noble (lost in 1912 near Two Harbors and not discovered until 2004) and the casualties of "Lake Superior's toughest storm" (a 1905 whopper that inspired the construction of Split Rock Lighthouse). (upress.umn.edu)

Readers curious about the tales of sailors on Lake Superior and elsewhere may also want to check out "Bold Sea Stories 2," the sequel to an earlier volume by former Duluthian Marlin Bree, now a resident of Shoreview, Minnesota. (marlinbree.com)

Reflections on a life in music

Paul Metsa's "Alphabet Jazz: Poetry, Prose, Stories, and Songs." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Raised in Virginia and currently a resident of Duluth, Paul Metsa has made his life in the Minnesota music scene and crossed paths with everyone from Bob Dylan to David Carr, who wrote the foreword to Metsa's 2011 memoir "Blue Guitar Highway."

Metsa's new book, "Alphabet Jazz," includes a wide range of verse and prose, including a tribute to the late Larry Kegan (a mutual friend with Dylan), the lyrics to his song "St. Louis County Fair" and his story of stealing a barstool from the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

There's more to come from Metsa, who's co-author of a forthcoming book about the band that backed Dylan in his Minneapolis sessions for "Blood on the Tracks." (paulmetsa.com)

Stories from Duluth's past

David Ouse's "Duluth Stories: People and Events from the Zenith City's Past." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

News Tribune readers will recognize the name of David Ouse. He writes the " Bygones" feature, plumbing the archives to recount the Northland's colorful history. His new book is aptly titled "Duluth Stories: People and Events from the Zenith City's Past."

The 20 stories include the saga of "Duluth's Lady Godiva" (Pearl Blegen portrayed the nude rider at the Minnesota State Fair in the 1940s); Babe Ruth's visit to Duluth (after some public appearances, he went duck hunting in the area with two Detroit Tigers); and an 1892 hoax involving a supposed Walt Whitman poem about Duluth ("The murmur of waves / Bearing heavy-freighted argosies"). That's not to mention the human flies. (contact djouse49@gmail.com )

Life lessons from the northwoods

Darrell J. Pedersen's "Campfire in the Basement." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Darrell J. Pedersen doesn't make you wait to find out what happened in the incident that inspired the title of his new book "Campfire in the Basement." Eight-year-old Pedersen makes clear that he was careful to "select a spot on the concrete floor that was at least three feet from any of the flammable objects which filled our basement."

Suffice to say he lived to tell that tale, and the many more that fill his memoir about growing up on Eier Lake in Alborn Township. The book is full of warm nostalgia in the spirit of "A Christmas Story," without the leg lamp but with pickled herring and a fish house. (darrelljpedersen.com)

Investigation of institutionalization

Michelle Matthees' "Complicated Warding." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth author Michelle Matthees took several years to research "Complicated Warding," which was written "in response to records from the Fergus Falls State Hospital, the St. Cloud Reformatory for Men, and various county poor farms scattered across the state," she wrote in a letter accompanying a review copy. "'Complicated Warding' is meant to spur conversations about how we care for the most vulnerable among us."

With images, verse and historical documents Matthees exposes the grain of lives lived in institutions that can bring both hope and despair. The slim volume closes with two personal poems dedicated to the author's father and daughter respectively. (michellematthees.com)

Minnesota bucket list

Julie Jo Larson's "100 Things To Do In Minnesota Before You Die." Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

There's a bucket on the cover of "100 Things To Do In Minnesota Before You Die," lest you miss the point that author Julie Jo Larson is filling your bucket list. Among her Northland must-dos are enjoying a bite at Gator's Grilled Cheese Emporium (Ely), walking the Superior Hiking Trail and visiting the Soudan Underground Mine.

Duluthians may find it a little odd that Larson singles out the Wisconsin-based Duluth Trading Co. as one of Minnesota's retail musts, when many local Duluth retailers go unmentioned. That said, Larson does aptly identify the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial as a Duluth spot where every Minnesota visitor should stop to reflect. (juliejolarson.com)