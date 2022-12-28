Front Row Seat: My most memorable Duluth moments of 2022

DULUTH — My first day of work at the News Tribune was a snow day. I logged in to my first staff meeting Feb. 22 via Zoom, sitting in front of a hanging tea towel that read, "Grammy is the name and spoiling is the game!"

I was still subletting an apartment, from someone else's very proud grandmother. On June 1, two weeks after we were married in Minneapolis, my wife and I moved into our newly rented East Hillside house.

The year has been a blur, but at least it's been very well-documented. Here are the 15 most memorable moments from my first nine and a half months as a returned Duluthian: most from the city, and some from the surrounding Northland region.

15. Ripping my pants at pickleball

Jay Gabler displays the pair of shorts that became casualties of a vigorous pickleball match at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center on April 11. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

They didn't want to stop the match. When I ripped my shorts right open while lunging for a pickleball, the other players in my foursome promised they wouldn't look — and would provide duct tape if necessary. They just wanted to keep playing. It was April, and I was celebrating National Pickleball Month by giving the sport a spin at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center. What I learned is that while they may look cute, pickleballers can be ferocious.

14. Finding Bob Dylan's grandparents' graves

Anna Zimmerman, Bob Dylan's paternal grandmother, is buried in Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Rice Lake. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

When I realized that two of Bob Dylan's grandparents were from Ukraine, the country currently being invaded by Russia, I set out to follow their path through Duluth. I drove to each of their various residences, which are all tightly clustered where downtown meets the Central Hillside neighborhood, and finally went out to Tifereth Israel Cemetery in Rice Lake. There, I walked among rows of graves in a field of thigh-high March snow until I found the final resting places of Zigman and Anna Zimmerman.

13. Meeting a dinosaur trainer

Brainy Beth, the dino trainer, holds onto Tina the T-Rex, as she speaks near a styracosaurus at the Jurassic Quest dinosaur experience in Pioneer Hall at the DECC on July 1. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

I've written some long profiles this year, but aside from Ken Buehler, the source I spent the most time talking to this year may have been Brainy Beth. Completely committed to the bit, the Jurassic Quest dino trainer stood cradling a baby T-Rex while talking to me at length, on two separate days, as the touring attraction was installed at the DECC. I asked her about how a person gets to be a dino trainer, what she does with her time off, and what kind of reactions she sees from guests ... but mostly, Brainy Beth just wanted to share dino facts.

12. Setting sail on the S.S. Rock

Owen Mahon plays drums while performing with DAMIEN on the Vista Star during the S.S. Rock concert cruise Sept. 1 in Duluth. Mahon is also a member of the band New Salty Dog and performed with them on the cruise. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

On one of the summer's most stunning nights, the Vista Star became the "S.S. Rock" for a three-band, two-hour cruise. The vibe was like none other, as a local audience enjoyed some of their favorite Duluth acts while occasionally dipping out to the deck to gaze at the harbor during a stunning Lake Superior sunset. At one point, the pilot steered into the massive CN Ore Dock No. 6 and whipped a U-turn next to the docked thousand-footer American Integrity, purely for the fun of it.

11. Walking into a house on fire, on a ship

Jeff Crowe shows some of the props that the build team created for the Haunted Ship in the William A. Irvin museum ship on Sept. 28 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

It was actually scarier to walk through the Haunted Ship without actors than it was when the attraction was up and running. Motion-triggered animatronics dropped, popped and jiggled around unexpected corridors as a few of the haunt's designers led photographer Clint Austin and me on a walk-through. Until I got inside the ship, I didn't fully appreciate the implications of the William A. Irvin being a freighter that's largely empty inside, giving designers freedom to design wildly varied environments. This year, that included a full-size two-story house with flames licking the insides of the upstairs windows.

10. Eating a whole Big Sturgeon burger

Weighing in at over a pound, the Big Sturgeon burger is a special order at Bimbo's Octagon. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

I love the State Fair, but as an eating experience, even a full day of fair food couldn't compare to the single Big Sturgeon burger I enjoyed at Bimbo's Octagon. As a bonus, I learned the true stories of Bimbo (yes, there really was a Bimbo) and the Octagon (yes, it's really an octagon). Next time you're out of gift ideas, make the trip to Side Lake to pick up some Bimbo's Octagon merch and enjoy a burger while you're there. Your recipient, and your stomach, will thank you for it.

9. Riding the Christmas Tree Train

Cargo is stowed on the Lake Superior Scenic Railroad's Christmas Tree Train as it travels near Stony Point on Nov. 26. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

I didn't write a story about the Christmas Tree Train; I was off duty on the day I hopped the North Shore Scenic Railroad with a few family members to choose a tree in Knife River. On our return trip to Duluth, there was a magical moment when I stuck my head out to see what the railroad's Josh Miller called our "precious cargo": a flat car of twined trees, riding the rails back to the Christmas City of the North. I did enjoy writing a couple stories touching on the railroad this year: a profile of general manager Ken Buehler and a column about railroad baron James J. Hill.

8. Seeing Judy Garland's first stage

The living room of Judy Garland’s childhood home Nov. 14. Garland and her two older sisters performed for family and friends on the stairway landing. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

It was gratifying to learn that an article I wrote helped connect the Judy Garland Museum with a credit union that had the means to help the Grand Rapids nonprofit save a piece of land it was on the verge of losing. Digital producer Wyatt Buckner, photographer Steve Kuchera and I went out to cover the check presentation ceremony on a snowy November morning. It was my first time visiting Garland's childhood home, and curator John Kelsch showed us into the restored living room where the future icon would entertain her early audiences.

7. Meeting Mr. Ragtime

Max Morath and Jay Gabler at Aftenro in Duluth on Dec. 16. Contributed / Diane Skomars

Many story ideas come from unexpected places, and this one came from Maine. Aaron Robinson, whose organization was presenting an award to a man he described as "one of the greatest of all ragtime composers, recording artists, pianists, television personalities and authors," emailed to bring Max Morath to the attention of his hometown newspaper. I subsequently paid two visits to the 96-year-old Morath, resulting in a profile of the man known nationally as "Mr. Ragtime."

Morath apparently thought the piece did justice to his fascinating career, because after reading the article, he sent a message. Referring to the profile's subject, he said, "I want to meet this guy!"

6. Experiencing Boubville

Ollie Morris hangs lights on a wooden tree inside of a garage at 311 W. Fourth St. in Duluth on Dec. 7 while helping to prepare the property for the three-day Boubville event. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

A profile of painter and multimedia artist Emily Koch introduced me to The Embassy, a collective of Duluth artists committed to making space for the kind of work you won't find in Canal Park shops. Digital producer Dan Williamson and I visited their "Boubville" project while it was still very much in progress, then I returned to see the alternative Bentleyville when it was complete. On a snowy December night, Boubville was magical in a deeply, wonderfully weird way.

5. Whitewater kayaking in December

Duluth News Tribune reporter Jay Gabler uses a paddle to propel his kayak through a gate at the University of Minnesota Duluth pool Dec. 1. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

I can do outdoor recreation stories, as long as the premise is that I'm a complete novice. If the outdoor recreation story actually involves being indoors, all the better. The spectacle of me fighting the artificial current at UMD's whitewater pool generated a lot of appreciative comments, but the real hero of that story was Randy Carlson, who's been a university institution for four decades and whose advocacy led to UMD having a completely unique facility.

4. A hero's welcome for Daniel Durant

Actor Daniel Durant speaks with reporters April 4 during a celebration in his honor at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

Much of the arts beat in Duluth this year was the Daniel Durant beat: the local actor stood onstage as part of the team accepting a Best Picture Oscar for "CODA," then pivoted to the dance floor and made a fine showing on "Dancing with the Stars." (His next act: joining the show's live tour.) He found some time to spend at home, though, and a moving April ceremony at the DECC showcased the supportive community of teachers, mentors and friends who saw greatness in the young Durant and worked to support his dreams.

3. Standing on the set of 'Merry Kiss Cam'

“Merry Kiss Cam” director Lisa France, right, breaks out into laughter after a person leaned into a shot while the crew filmed a scene on the main floor of the Radisson Hotel in Duluth on June 13. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

One of the first big features I wrote for the News Tribune concerned the prospect of a soundstage in Duluth. For a lot of people, the idea that Hollywood would come to Duluth seemed like a stretch. Not anymore. Since "Merry Kiss Cam" made its debut, everyone who's ever been to Duluth seems to want to weigh in on how the romantic comedy portrays our city. The scene that photographer Jed Carlson and I saw director Lisa France shoot in the Radisson lobby ended up being cut from the film, but we experienced the buoyant mood on set.

2. Meeting the Celebrity Dance Challenge

A certificate awarded to the most interpretive "celebrity" dancer at Minnesota Ballet's annual fundraiser in 2022. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

I thought the Celebrity Dance Challenge would be a lark, and it consumed my life. In a good way! I thought my "theater kid" past (perhaps you saw me onstage at Holy Rosary?) equipped me with insight into performing artists' work, but participating in Minnesota Ballet's annual fundraiser was a vivid reminder of just what it takes to step out into the spotlight when you only have one shot to get it right.

1. Remembering Mimi Parker

Mimi Parker's family shared pieces of a cherished quilt at her funeral in Duluth on Nov. 10. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

Although I saw Low perform several times, unfortunately I can't claim I knew Mimi Parker; we spoke only once, for a brief interview at a music festival. The memorial events following her death, though, have been rich with remembrances of a bold artist, cherished friend, devoted family member and great wit. It was a privilege to be able to share news of these events with our readers, and to witness how her community created a warm and positive space during a time of personal grief.

Attendees at her funeral were given pieces of a cherished family quilt. I keep mine at my newsroom desk as a reminder of what artists mean to our city, and vice versa.