Front Row Seat: Most heartfelt 'Star Wars' movie turns 40

"Return of the Jedi" completed the "Star Wars" trilogy. While it wasn't as groundbreaking as the original, or as revered as "Empire Strikes Back," it holds a special place in fans' hearts.

Four souvenir "Return of the Jedi" glasses sit in front of a few books related to that "Star Wars" movie.
The copious merchandise accompanying the release of "Return of the Jedi" (1983) included souvenir drinking glasses and various book tie-ins.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — How do you feel extremely basic as a participant in a national arts critics' workshop? Show up wearing a "Return of the Jedi" T-shirt.

Young white boy sits on bright, sunny beach in front of various Star Wars toys arrayed inside a moat and around a sand tower.
Jay Gabler on Madeline Island in summer 1984, with "Star Wars" toys portraying fantastical creations, including a few seen onscreen in the previous year's "Return of the Jedi."
Contributed / Gabler family

So I learned last summer. In retrospect, I might have packed a couple more button-downs and left some of my "Star Wars" swag at home, but what can I say? I'm the product of my upbringing. If you were 7 years old in 1983, you may never be convinced that "Return of the Jedi" isn't cool.

Forty years after "Jedi" hit theaters in Duluth (where I first saw it) and around the globe, the glow of that first viewing experience hasn't faded. My mom took me to the theater along with some friends, and we were all starstruck by the sheer scope of the experience.

A shameless crowd-pleaser, "Jedi" had something for everyone. Before we even left the mall, I was recounting the scene where Han Solo thought he was cornered by an Imperial Scout Walker, only to discover it had been hijacked by his loyal copilot, Chewbacca.

Having been too young to appreciate the original "Star Wars" (1977) and "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) in theatrical release, I essentially came to the franchise through "Jedi." Relatively speaking, there weren't a lot of us in that situation: I was born in the mid-1970s demographic dip as Gen X births petered out, before the boom of '80s babies who would become known as millennials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since it was the first "Star Wars" movie I was old enough to anticipate, "Jedi" was probably bound to remain my favorite. Still, it's also endeared itself to me as the original trilogy film least afraid to wear its heart on its sleeve.

The acerbic Princess Leia whips off her bounty hunter helmet for an unashamed declaration of love. Han Solo, whose cynical secularism balanced Luke Skywalker's breathless faith in the first two films, becomes a believer. He loans his ship to fellow scoundrel-turned-hero Lando Calrissian, who reciprocates by trusting Solo's ability to outfox the Empire and take down the shield generator.

It's also the movie where the franchise's penchant for recycling first became apparent. J.J. Abrams took flak for reprising the meme of a planet-killing planet that must be destroyed in "The Force Awakens" (2015), but George Lucas himself did it first.

Theatrical re-release poster for "Return of the Jedi," featuring Luke Skywalker standing with lightsaber in front of Darth Vader's helmet.
Theatrical re-release poster for "Return of the Jedi," featuring an illustration by artist Matt Ferguson.
Contributed / Lucasfilm

After considering a range of ways to force his characters into climactic confrontations, Lucas settled on a scenario where the evil Emperor was ensconced on a duplicate of the fearsome Death Star from the first film. He also brought us back to the desert planet of Tatooine and to Yoda's swamp world of Dagobah — and then, most controversially, adapted his original concept for the towering Wookiees. The resulting furballs were called Ewoks.

As a kid, I understood that the Ewoks were there for my benefit, and I appreciated it. I filled my Ewok Village playset with Chief Chirpa and Logray and Wicket W. Warrick action figures, and imagined that I'd be as brave as young Wicket (played by Warwick Davis, a child himself at the time) if called upon to defend the northwoods from stormtroopers.

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Going big with "Jedi," on the other hand, was a good call. "People have been calling the theater for months," said Olson. "It's all they've been talking about since 'The Empire Strikes Back.'" Movies at Miller Hill Mall added staff, and stocked extra concessions.

If Rotten Tomatoes can be taken as reflective of the critical consensus, "Jedi" is today regarded as the least compelling of the original trilogy — and is thought to be inferior to Disney-era films "The Force Awakens," "Rogue One" (2016) and "The Last Jedi" (2017).

Forty years ago, though, "Jedi" was all a Duluth kid and his green plastic lightsaber could hope for. Gene Siskel, in a Chicago Tribune review republished in the News Tribune, agreed that "Jedi" was "terrific fun, a most satisfying ending to this chunk of the 'Star Wars' saga."

Siskel, citing earlier comments by Lucas, correctly predicted that the original trilogy would ultimately be followed by first a prequel trilogy and then a sequel trilogy. "The bad news," noted Siskel, was that "it may be the end of this decade before we get to see another 'Star Wars' movie."

ADVERTISEMENT

More like the end of the next decade, but who was counting? Oh, that's right, me. In the meantime, at least there were Saturday morning cartoons.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022.
