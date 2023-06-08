99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Front Row Seat: Lyric Opera of the North brings 'Cavalleria Rusticana' to life

Pietro Mascagni's 1890 opera about a woman scorned will be performed twice this weekend in Duluth. Singers and musicians came together Sunday for a run-through that radiated warmth.

Three light-skinned people sing while sitting on an opera set evoking 19th century Sicily. Additional chorus members are visible in the background.
Chorus members rehearse Lyric Opera of the North's "Cavalleria Rusticana" at the University of Minnesota Duluth's Marshall Performing Arts Center on Sunday.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:30 AM

DULUTH — Sarah Lawrence was seriously excited.

As an artistic director of Lyric Opera of the North, Lawrence was a connector among all the people the Duluth-based organization has convened to perform "Cavalleria Rusticana," an opera by Pietro Mascagni first performed in 1890. If things hadn't been going well during a musical run-through Sunday, it could have been her problem. As it happened, things were going very well.

Light-skinned woman wearing black dress and high heels stands on a stage set to resemble 19th century Sicily. A chorus is visible in the background, and a conductor pokes her head up from an orchestra pit.
Sarah Lawrence, an artistic director of Lyric Opera of the North, speaks before a rehearsal of "Cavallerina Rusticana" at the University of Minnesota Duluth's Marshall Performing Arts Center on Sunday. Conductor Maria Sensi Sellner listens from the orchestra pit.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"I'm making a list of all the things you're not seeing," she said with a grin as we sat in the front row at the University of Minnesota Duluth's Marshall Performing Arts Center. Still to come were the props, the costumes, the ballet, the harp, the fully-staged acting and part of the chorus.

The latter was by design. "There they are!" said Lawrence as a group of singers walked out from behind a piece of scenery depicting a Sicilian church. "The mighty backstage chorus!"

During the opera, voices will be heard from both offstage and onstage, principals and chorus members using ramps to step around the orchestra pit and approach the audience.

The quality of the music that's happening, it absolutely blows me away every single time with LOON. We could be anywhere in the world, this chorus. As it happens, they're in Duluth.
Georgia Jacobson

"They're really helping tell the story," said Lawrence about the chorus, crediting stage director Marni Raab. "They're not just one amoeba that goes onstage and exits, which is very common in operas."

Sunday's run-through was the stage in rehearsal known as a "sitzprobe." It's when the singers and orchestra first meet each other and perform together, focusing on the music before other production elements are added. Conductor Maria Sensi Sellner led the rehearsal from her podium, fine-tuning the performance with comments like, "The downbeat is not inevitable."

Light-skinned man in black zip-up jacket and pants stands at a music stand on an opera stage set with black chairs. Another singer is visible in the background.
Cory Renbarger rehearses for his role as Alfio.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

The warm vibes suffusing the room were consistent with the opera's springtime setting, though the events of the one-act show are anything but uplifting. Santuzza (Lacy Sauter) is miffed, to put it mildly, with Turiddu (Dane Suarez). He slept with Santuzza, then spurned her in favor of the lovely Lola (Georgia Jacobson) — a development that also irks Lola's husband, Alfio (Cory Renbarger).

also read

"He doesn't get a whole lot of lovey time," said Renbarger about his character. "He's just kind of made into a jerk. It's circumstances, obviously, but he's not very nice."

Jacobson said she's having fun with her "troublemaker" character. "It's really fun to play someone close to my age," said the young mezzo-soprano, whose vocal range often requires her to be cast as boys or older women.

The slightly higher soprano range is most typically given to female leads, as is the case here — and that comes with its own pitfalls.

Three light-skinned people stand on a stage dressed to resemble a stone plaza. In the background, a chorus is seated in front of set elements evoking 19th century Sicily.
Well, this is awkward: In a rehearsal for Lyric Opera of the North's "Cavalleria Rusticana" on Sunday, the character Santuzza (Lacy Sauter, right) confronts her ex-lover Turiddu (Dane Suarez, center) and his most recent paramour, Lola (Georgia Jacobson, left).
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"I die a lot, typically, in operas," said Sauter. "I don't die in this one, but she goes through the wringer. There's a lot of emotion, and the music really supports that. It's so much fun to sing."

Regarding his character, who cranks that wringer, Suarez acknowledged, "He's not the nicest guy. But honestly, the best thing about him is that he gets all the best music ... in my opinion."

LOON previously produced "Cavalleria Rusticana" in 2011, with a sumptuous production including an Easter procession the News Tribune called "positively Zeffirelli-like." Lawrence said they were inspired to revisit the opera when they dusted off the set for a requested loan.

"We looked at it," said Lawrence, and realized "it was so beautiful. And what we love about (this opera) is that it is a chorus showcase."

"I've sung at many different levels of companies," said Suarez, "and this is by far one of the best choruses I've ever sung with."

Light-skinned woman with blonde hair pulled into a binder behind her head, wearing black formal gown and red lipstick, looks at viewer, smiling with dignity.
Lyric Opera of the North founder Ruth Jacobson at Duluth's Denfeld Auditorium in 2005, dressed in character as Rosalinda for a rehearsal of "Die Fledermaus."
Amanda Odeski / File / Duluth News Tribune

Georgia Jacobson's name is familiar to LOON long-timers. Her late mother, Ruth Jacobson, founded the company in 2004. "I was 7," said Georgia. "I sat in on board meetings, rehearsals, all of that." Eventually, she started singing in the chorus.

"It was really instrumental for me deciding to become a singer," Georgia Jacobson continued. "I never thought that would be my path, but because I was sort of raised by this company, it became a reality for me and I just fell into it. So I went to school for vocal performance, and now I'm gigging full time as an opera singer."

"When her mom died, Georgia was 12, and she's the reason we're doing these jobs, because she's the one who said, 'It has to be you,'" said Lawrence, referring to herself and her husband, Calland Metts, LOON's other artistic director. "Cal and I were, at that time (2010), singing. That's what we did."

Jacobson now lives in Los Angeles. Sauter, also born in Duluth, "moved back to the motherland" (as her official biography puts it) in 2021 when she had the opportunity to buy her grandfather's home. Sauter knew something of the Duluth arts landscape, but the professional singer was "not at all" expecting to have as many opportunities to perform locally.

"The quality of the talent here is awesome, just the same as you would find in a big city," said Sauter, who's become a Duluth Playhouse regular. "Then I get to go home and be in Duluth and be with my cats!"

Holly Janz, who sings the role of Turiddu's mother, Lucia, is performing with LOON for a second time. "I come (to Duluth) frequently simply to see the shows," said Janz. "I live in Fargo, so it's a little bit of a drive, but I so love this community and this whole place."

Raab, the stage director, had even more of a journey. She was just in New York, where she was part of the final cast of "Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway.

"I'm so grateful that you thought of me and invited me to do this," Raab said to Lawrence as the two sat together before rehearsal, "because I think I would have room to feel sad and think about the ending of a chapter, but this really cushions that for me and really gives me a future-facing focus."

Light-skinned woman wearing blue floral-print dress stands at a music stand on a stage dressed to resemble 19th century Sicily. Chorus members sit behind her.
Lacy Sauter pauses during a rehearsal.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Whereas "Phantom" famously ran for decades, "Cavalleria Rusticana" will be onstage for just one weekend. "In a 35-year run, we had to worry about keeping things fresh from night to night, and also repetition," said Raab. "What does repetition do to your body, do to your voice? Those kinds of things, we don't have to worry about here."

While opera, as a genre, is centuries older than the kind of musical theater practiced on Broadway today, there are still a lot of people who've never seen an opera.

Sauter encouraged newcomers to give the art form a chance. "It has the best of everything," she said. There's an orchestra, there's a chorus. "We have amazing singers, and there's even ballet in this one."

"The quality of the music that's happening, it absolutely blows me away every single time with LOON. We could be anywhere in the world, this chorus," said Jacobson. As it happens, they're in Duluth.

"I stay in my bedroom (where) I was raised," said Jacobson about homecoming shows. "It's really an amazing and emotional dream come true."

For information and tickets, see loonopera.org.

