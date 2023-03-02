99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Front Row Seat: John Williams tribute becomes DSSO's first sellout in 7 years

Symphony Hall rang with brass as the orchestra played themes from "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and more classics scored by the film legend.

Concert hall stage with black-clad orchestra musicians preparing for a concert. Stage surroundings are natural wood, with strip of silver decorating back stage wall.
The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra prepares to play a concert of John Williams music Saturday evening at Symphony Hall.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM

DULUTH — Roll over, Beethoven. On Saturday, the most popular living composer of orchestral music gave the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra its first Symphony Hall sellout since 2016.

Full aisles of members of the audience in a dim auditorium, with colored lights illuminating the walls. At center, a patron holds a program open to a page with an illustration of the character Grogu from "The Mandalorian."
Audience members peruse the program during intermission at a Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra concert at Symphony Hall in Duluth on Saturday.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

John Williams, still working at 91, is the composer whose work made such a splash that it secured the primacy of the symphony orchestra in film scores for generations. Steven Spielberg and George Lucas came out of an experimental-minded generation of filmmakers, but starting in the 1970s they decided to reach back to the breathless screen adventures of their youth. In so doing, they defined the summer blockbuster.

Williams was their most crucial collaborator, producing iconic themes that evoked the sweep and grandeur the directors were reaching for. The pivotal nature of his work is all the more obvious decades on, after successive waves of sequels and reboots. You might be watching an overstuffed "Jurassic World" movie or side-eyeing an ad for a Harry Potter video game launched amid controversy, but as soon as you hear the "Jurassic Park" theme or the tinkle of "Hedwig's Theme" on the celesta, your heart remembers why you first fell in love with those franchises.

A row of black-clad violinists on a concert stage tune their instruments. Stage wall visible in background is light woodgrain on bottom, with a maroon stripe and then a textured silver stripe above.
Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra musicians prepare to play at Symphony Hall in Duluth on the evening of Feb. 25.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

DSSO music director Dirk Meyer conducted the program, which found the orchestra in strong form and featured opportunities for several individual members to demonstrate their considerable talents as featured players. Any John Williams concert is going to require yeoman work from the brass section in particular, and I hope the horn players all got to spend Sunday zonked out on their respective couches.

Saturday's program began, aptly, with the march from "Superman." Richard Donner's 1978 feature doesn't have the searing intensity of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy or the multiverse-spanning ambition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it has Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, a glowing Marlon Brando and composer John Williams. In this age of infinite comic book movies, has anyone ever written a better superhero theme?

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Light-skinned woman and man locked in tight embrace. Woman, looking near verge of tears, is shirtless. Man is wearing brown t-shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Movie review: 'One Fine Morning' a subtle study of loss, life
Mia Hansen-Love's new movie, opening Friday at the Zeitgeist Zinema, stars Lea Seydoux as a single mother who's finding new passion even while losing her father.
March 02, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Five young Korean men pose with a rowboat on a beach. They're similarly clad in loose blue pants, black dance shoes and billowy white shirts.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Minnesota K-pop fans' hearts break when TXT announces shows in Duluth ... Georgia
For a brief, shining moment, Northlanders thought the BTS labelmates might be playing Bayfront or Amsoil. Nope.
March 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
081821.F.DNT.BTS_BonIver
Arts and Entertainment
Bon Iver returning to Bayfront Festival Park on Aug. 2
The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center also announced a Doobie Brothers show for Amsoil Arena on June 20, solidifying a summer lineup split between indie rock and classic rock.
February 27, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
031120.F.DNT.Bloody_LedgeRock
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Twin Ports Bloody Mary Battle and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
February 27, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A teenager dressed in a black dress shirt and pants stands in front of a podium in an auditorium.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Marshall student earns award in poetry recitation contest
Willa Perry-Spears received an honorable mention at the 2023 Minnesota Poetry Out Loud competition Friday.
February 27, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Light-skinned man in engineer garb waves out the window of an anthropomorphic blue locomotive, with smiling train face visible at front.
Arts and Entertainment
Thomas the Tank Engine is chugging to Two Harbors
The Two Harbors Depot offers a kid-friendly environment, and moving the blue locomotive's annual Northland visit up the shore will allow regular train tours to continue running out of Duluth.
February 26, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Woman gets licked by puppy as she sits next to a painting.
Arts and Entertainment
Big is better for this Two Harbors artist. Her latest project weighs 2 tons
A 10-foot crane sculpture on Madeline Island is now "the focal point of downtown,” said Susan Sabre, of the the La Pointe Public Art Committee.
February 24, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Hand holding book: "Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew" by Larry Jorgensen. Cover has collage of ship trapped in ice and 1920s cars driving between walls of deep snow.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Book tells true story of unusual Lake Superior shipwreck
"Shipwrecked and Rescued" chronicles a winter wreck that miraculously caused no loss of life and little loss of cargo. Another new book describes how Communist Finns were lured to their deaths.
February 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
First three "Harry Potter" hardcovers stacked on table, with "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" on top. Cover illustration features boy riding broomstick, reaching up to catch a snitch.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Facing J.K. Rowling's views as 'Harry Potter' comes to DECC
The creator of a "Wizarding World" and one of the bestselling authors of all time, she has argued against transgender rights. Northland trans advocates say they can no longer support her.
February 22, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Two Korean American women stand on the tarmac of an airfield, with a terminal building bearing a PYONGYANG sign visible in the background.
Arts and Entertainment
Author Marie Myung-Ok Lee on her Northland history, 'reverse autobiographical' novel
Lee's parents moved to Hibbing after being dislocated during the Korean War. She's had an acclaimed writing career, with books including a new novel delving into "the forgotten war."
February 22, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

The program proceeded to themes from "Jurassic Park" (1993) and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982), the latter of which reminded me of the countless hours I spent during my Duluth childhood playing Atari's "E.T." If hearing a musical theme rendered over and over in 8-bit digital form while you're playing one of the worst video games of all time doesn't ruin it for you, surely nothing can.

The orchestra mixed it up with a suite based on the score for "Catch Me If You Can" (2002). Saxophonist Gregory Kehl Moore, vibraphonist Henry Eichman and bassist Vincent Osborn stepped out to form a jazz trio for the breezy selections. While the music was a welcome reminder of the composer's range, it was also a reminder that for all his gifts, John Williams is no Henry Mancini.

Mancini's "Pink Panther" score did make a cameo, as part of "Tribute to the Film Composer." That Williams-arranged medley, originally created for the 2002 Oscars, opened the evening's second half after the first half closed with two "Harry Potter" pieces. (Meyer introduced those selections with an ill-timed tribute to the pluck and talent of author J.K. Rowling.)

Concertmaster Erin Aldridge stepped forward for a further demonstration of the composer's skills as an arranger: "Tango (Por una cabeza)," a Carlos Gardel song. The song featured in "Scent of a Woman" (1992); Williams later arranged it for his 1997 Itzhak Perlman collaboration, the album "Cinema Serenade."

Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Brandon VanWaeyenberghe and Minnesota Ballet Executive Director Maude Dornfeld smiling
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
ALSO READ: DSSO, Minnesota Ballet open curtain on new era for Depot performance spaces
Two theaters formerly used by the Duluth Playhouse will host a wide range of performances and events, including dance and chamber music.
January 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

ADVERTISEMENT

Perlman was also the soloist in the score Williams penned for "Schindler's List" (1993). Cellist Betsy Husby took the lead in the DSSO's sensitive performance of the theme from that film. It's often mentioned that Steven Spielberg released both that movie and "Jurassic Park" in the same year; what's also true is that Williams scored both films. The fact that Hollywood's favorite composer for goofy action spectacles can also evoke the pathos and tragedy of the Holocaust is a stunning testament to his range and sensitivity.

Before closing with the greatest hits, the DSSO took another detour — into 1972, years before "Jaws" (1975) made Williams a household name. Introducing the overture to "The Cowboys" (1972), Meyers deadpanned that "there's maybe a little bit of Copland in there." Indeed, Aaron Copland's "Rodeo" ballet music was a clear influence on the score Williams wrote for the John Wayne vehicle. The music frolics suitably, but it also shows the importance of the lesson the composer would soon learn.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

Williams has described the amount of time and care he puts into the seemingly simple figures that power his scores. "His themes sound inevitable," film score journalist Lukas Kendall told NPR. "They sound like they fell out of his sleeves; they sound like they've always existed."

The composer brought not one but two themes to Spielberg for "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981), asking which he'd prefer. Spielberg, wisely, took both, meaning the "Raiders March" the DSSO played was stacked with distinctive peals from the hard-working brass around every corner. (Next up for Williams: scoring this summer's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.")

Speaking of stacked, the DSSO was supplemented with players from the orchestra's Youth Symphony for a suite of music from the original "Star Wars" trilogy to close out the night. "It really means a lot to us to play to a full house," said Meyer. It was never fuller than when the stage was stuffed with the equivalent of two orchestras playing the composer's masterwork.

Bearded man with white hair stands in front of an orchestra
John Williams takes in the ovations in Philadelphia's Verizon Hall on April 19, 2022.
Steven M. Falk / TNS

Though Williams doesn't keep the kind of pace he did in the last decades of the 20th century, when it was not unusual for him to score four features a year, he's still moving so quickly that he's outpaced his own biography. The DSSO program has Williams composing the scores for "all seven 'Star Wars' films." In fact, his count is now nine, plus bonus tracks like a recent theme for the character Obi-Wan Kenobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless Bob Dylan comes back for a sit-down in the city of his birth or Beyonce decides to slip the DNT a tip about her next project, John Williams may remain the most awe-inspiring artist I've ever interviewed. I was able to speak with him by phone in 2017, for program notes accompanying the New York Philharmonic's performances of the "Star Wars" scores.

"George Lucas created something that seems to be timeless," Williams said in that interview. "Darth Vader, Yoda, and Luke Skywalker are very much still with us, and will continue to be for decades to come." The same could be said about the music Williams wrote for them, and for so many other beloved cinematic characters.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
A young man in a sweater stands in front of a sign for the Duluth Armory.
Arts and Entertainment
UMD student video showcases Duluth Armory history, future
February 21, 2023 06:37 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Bearded man with white hair stands in front of an orchestra
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: DSSO pays tribute to John Williams
February 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ENTER-BELZER-OBIT-GET
Arts and Entertainment
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and longtime TV detective, dies at 78
February 19, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Christi Carras / Los Angeles Times