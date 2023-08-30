Front Row Seat: Duluth, Superior say 'Drag Me To Pride' in 2023

DULUTH — How many drag troupes do the Twin Ports have? More than we have ports.

Duluth Flame nightclub signage. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"We're happy to have three full drag troupes that I know of, and possibly even more, in the area," said Abby Gannon. "All three of them will be represented at Bayfront this year. There will be Mystic Productions, based out of the Duluth Flame; The Body Electric, based out of The Main Club (in Superior); and Zenith City Horror, who are basically everywhere."

Gannon, co-chair of Duluth Superior Pride, was sitting at the Duluth Flame during a quiet moment Monday. This year's festival will ramp up Thursday, Aug. 31, and feature events throughout the holiday weekend. The theme of the 37th annual festival is "Drag Me To Pride."

"It is a play on the idea that government bodies across the country right now are trying to legislate queer and trans (people) out of existence, basically," said Gannon. "There are so many anti-drag bills that are being passed. They're being fought, they're being struck down, but they're still being passed."

Drag has always had a presence at Pride, but this year that will be expanded. "It's the first year we're adding drag queens to the train," said Pride Secretary Nicole Barclay, referencing Sunday's "Foo Foo Choo Choo" ride on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

Eve Stalker, 4, of Duluth, watches her shadow as she dances with her pride flags on Tower Avenue while she waits for the start of the Duluth-Superior Pride Parade in Superior on Sept. 4. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Sunday's Pride Parade, along Tower Avenue in Superior, will feature "two grand marshals who have a long history in our local drag community, Erin Olson and Alex Jost," said Gannon in a news release.

Duluth Superior Pride kicks off, as usual, with a Thursday reception at the St. Louis County Depot. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Superior Mayor Jim Paine will offer an official welcome at the reception, located across the street from one of two locations hosting this year's Pride art exhibition.

Max Brunner. Contributed / Max Brunner / Folks of Duluth

Work from "Folks of Duluth," a series of portraits by photographer Max Brunner, will be on display at the Duluth Public Library and the Zeitgeist atrium.

"This exhibit in particular is the perfect representation of our diverse community. Max really does go out and photograph people in our community," Duluth Public Library Branch Supervisor Lori Crocker told the News Tribune, "just a variety of people and just a beautiful way of speaking their stories through these pictures."

The library branches have also been hosting an entire week of themed events, such as craft sessions for participants to make Pride wearables. On Friday morning, the downtown library will host Drag Story Time.

Venus De Mars will headline Saturday's free Pride Festival at Bayfront Festival Park, marking the first time the transgender rock icon will have lead billing at her hometown Pride event. The lineup will also include Campfire Tranarchist (the musical project of Deep Cuts owner Bee Golding) and a buzzworthy new synth duo called Embalming Eva.

The Gemstones will also perform at Bayfront. This will be the first Duluth Superior Pride since the death of the band's founder, Diona Johnson. With Johnson, who performed as AfroGeode, The Gemstones had a breakout performance headlining Pride in 2021. A full album recorded with Johnson prior to her passing is planned for release this fall.

The Gemstones perform during the 2023 Homegrown Music Festival at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Arena on May 2. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

"I remember when the idea of booking Diona that first year that I was involved came up," said Gannon. "It was a no-brainer. I said absolutely, go for it ... we need to uplift Black queer voices more, which was really part of the focus that year, the push for uplifting voices that have traditionally been left out. We continue to build on that momentum today."

While the festival includes plenty of fun in the sun, it's also a major nightlife event. Gannon called Friday's Party X, at the Duluth Flame, "the biggest nightclub event of the year." Party-goers will need to reserve some stamina for Saturday night, when a Pride Block Party spans both The Main Club and the Superior Flame.

Meanwhile, the Duluth Flame is hosting a Saturday Pride Drag Show. There's yet more drag planned for Sunday, with a Drag Show Fundraiser at The Main Club following a "Foo Foo Choo Choo" afterparty at the Duluth Flame.

"Drag is the only specifically queer art form, and so people get kind of nervous about it," artist Alice Schroeder told the News Tribune ahead of a Drag Queen Story Time in Duluth last year. "But it really only celebrates identity and loving yourself and joy, and that's what Drag Story Time is."

Cupcake, also known as Alice Schroeder, walks among the crowd while performing in a drag show at the College of St. Scholastica in 2022. Teri Cadeau / File / Duluth News Tribune

People who haven't experienced much drag may not fully appreciate its importance. "Drag is an art form that transcends entertainment, serving as a powerful tool for self-expression, visibility, empowerment, and social change," wrote LGBTQIA+ advocate Robyn Hunt in a recent article on LinkedIn.

"Drag performers skillfully navigate the realms of femininity and masculinity, blurring the lines and showcasing the fluidity of gender expression," continued Hunt. "By doing so, they open up conversations about the constructed nature of gender and empower individuals to embrace their authentic selves."

For details on this year's celebration, see duluthsuperiorpride.com.