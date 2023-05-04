Front Row Seat: Duluth 'sci-fi battle' class leaves saber warriors aglow

DULUTH — When people in northern Minnesota talk about "the flow," it usually has something to do with hockey. Not at Seven Dragons Martial Arts, where sticks are down and swords are up.

The Flow was strong on the evening of Wednesday, April 19, as two young warriors put their plasma blade skills to the ultimate test. CJ Luke and DJ Taylor, both in their late teens, entered the downtown studio as students — and left as certified masters of the sci-fi battle arena.

As the warriors prepared to face off, instructor Scott Frankovich asked, "You guys got this?" Hearing only a mumbled affirmation, the retired U.S. Navy diver raised his voice. "Where's the enthusiasm?"

"You betcha!" cried the would-be Flow masters.

Friends and family members watched throughout the evening in respectful silence as Taylor and Luke solved puzzles, demonstrated their laser pistol abilities, and dueled with blades. Between themselves, the combatants were less silent — and less respectful.

"Ah, crap," sighed Luke as his opponent snagged his illuminated blade.

"Crap indeed!" Taylor shot back.

Entertainment is part of the program at the studio's sci-fi battle class, which adapts traditional Haidong Gumdo sword techniques for use a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

"I came up with the premise," said Frankovich, studio co-owner and head instructor of the plasma blade program. "We're not from space, we're from planet Earth. We're protecting our hometown."

From what?

"Superior," said Frankovich, then clarified. "Just making fun."

During biweekly classes — Luke and Taylor have been training for about two and a half years — students learn basic sword forms, which they eventually combine to build complex, choreographed battle sequences. "That's how they do it for Hollywood," explained Frankovich.

The students' climactic battle under blacklight came complete with glowing obstacles that swung in on ropes and shot up from a catapult. "Hopefully on video," said Frankovich, "it just looks like it came out of nowhere. It's like, 'I used the Flow!'"

The classes are inspired by science fiction movies in general, and one famous franchise in particular, but Frankovich ("Keeper Warrior Franko") invented his own mythology.

The paths of Keeper Warrior and Callusus Overlord are "similar" to certain paths that may be familiar from Hollywood, said instructor Nick Kuvaas, but also "very different and distinct." Kuvaas walks the path of Callusus Overlord, which means, he explained, that "I'm bad." Well, "bad-ish."

Seven Dragons opened in 2020; the studio also has a Tae Kwon Do program, run by co-owner Keith Hagen. According to Frankovich, the space had previously been empty for over two decades, last serving as a JCPenney call center. Located at 223 W. Michigan St., facing the Duluth Transportation Center, the street-level space could be challenging for retail but serves nicely as a training gym.

"You don't know what you're doing until you do it," said Taylor, "and every time you come back, each time will be more exciting than the last."

"My favorite part of the training was when me and my fellow master, DJ, would just first understand the form and we could go through it quickly," said Luke. "That was, at least for me, the best feeling in the world."

"It brings some people who are kind of introverted a bit out," said Kuvaas, "and then people who are already extroverted get into it a bit more. That's really fun, and that's what we like to see. We encourage the theatrics of it."

Luke and Taylor, who will continue learning as well as teaching newer students, are the most advanced participants in the program and the first to reach the rank of master. Students have been as young as 10 or 12, said Kuvaas.

Even though the plastic swords aren't actual plasma blades (sorry if that's a spoiler), the instructors emphasize safety. Students wear protective gear, said Frankovich, when they're experimenting with free-form sparring and don't know exactly what an opponent will do.

Participants' shirts make tongue-in-cheek allusions to an occurrence that's alarmingly common in the Skywalker saga. "Missing hands: zero," read the shirts. "Broken fingers: don't ask."

The most advanced maneuvers seen during the April 19 demonstration, said Kuvaas, combined dozens of moves. "It's complicated, but it looks super cool," he said. "Tonight, they looked incredible. I think that's probably the best they've looked. You can just tell they're excited, and that's what it's all for."

The instructors downplay the movies' emphasis on death, destruction and antagonism.

"Duluth is under a covenant, and we're not trying to bring law and order to everyone, we're just trying to keep everyone safe," explained Frankovich about his program's premise. "Right now there's a problem with Superior because they're not safe, so eventually we'll go over there, convince them that they should join our realm. It's not really a conquer-ish thing."

It may not be long before Duluth has a third master of sci-fi battle. A student named Katie has been out with injuries, but may be ready for her trials within weeks. "She was here tonight," said Frankovich, looking around the space. "Now I've got to change everything. You can't give her the same test."

When asked how he planned to use his newfound powers, Luke replied, "I'm going to protect the galaxy, and nerd out with my friends."

For information on Seven Dragons Martial Arts and the sci-fi battle arena program, see sdragonsma.com.

