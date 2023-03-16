6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Front Row Seat: Duluth Playhouse class peeks behind scenes

The Show Study class, led by director of education Courtney Laine Self, invited adult learners to follow the development of "Into the Woods."

Group of people in casual winter gear, standing in the lobby of a theater and smiling as they pose for a photo.
Participants in the Show Study class pose for a group photo at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth on Saturday.
Contributed / Duluth Playhouse
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Even though he's taught theater for years at Hermantown High School, Ken Ahlberg found he still had a lot to learn about how a professional musical theater production comes together.

Inside a darkened theater, several people wearing casual clothing and face masks sit closely together.
Participants in the Show Study class watch a tech rehearsal of "Into the Woods" at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth on Saturday.
Contributed / Duluth Playhouse

"I'm a musician, and so I got into theater directing the orchestra," said Ahlberg. When producing a full musical, "you have to do the lights, and you have to do the costumes, and you have to do the props, and you have to do the budgeting and you have to do the publicity."

Ahlberg appreciated the opportunity to study "darn near every aspect of what it takes to put on a show" through a new Duluth Playhouse class called Show Study. The inaugural series of Show Study sessions, offered to adult learners, followed the development of the Playhouse production of "Into the Woods."

Courtney Laine Self, who joined the Playhouse last fall as director of education, developed and taught the class. "This class is based on a class at New York Theatre Workshop in New York City," she said, "which is one of my favorite off-Broadway theater producing organizations."

That company's Casebook class, according to its website, "designates one of its productions as a case study and hosts a class designed to provide theatre lovers of all experience levels with a true insider’s view of the life of a theatre artist and the process of realizing a full professional production."

ADVERTISEMENT

"What I loved about taking that class was, there were so many different kinds of people," said Self. "There were people who had never done theater before, and really hadn't even seen much theater before, all the way to people like myself, who were already working in the industry as professionals."

The 14 participants in Show Study similarly hailed from across the community. "We had people from North Shore Bank," said Self. "We had people from Essentia. Then we had some parents of students who have been taking classes, been in shows at Duluth Playhouse."

Those parents included Tasha Ellis, whose 14-year-old son has been in "quite a few of the classes there," she said. Ellis found that Show Study did lend insight into her son's experiences, "but I loved it beyond that as well."

Ellis explained: "We actually had a guest speaker every night in the class, and it was somebody involved (with) 'Into the Woods.' Not the people you see on stage; it was like (the scenic) director, the music person or the lights person, and we got to sit with the director and choreographer and costume designers."

Duluth Playhouse Show Study class NorShor Theatre
Members of the Show Study class watch a tech rehearsal of "Into the Woods" at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth on Saturday. "You can see the tech table where designers/stage manager are working," instructor Courtney Laine Self pointed out.
Contributed / Duluth Playhouse

"Courtney brought us around and gave us a tour of the entire facility," said Ahlberg, referencing the NorShor Theatre. "She brought us up above ... what you think is the roof, but it's the ceiling of the performance space. There's a level above that where you can see the framework and the original ceiling of the space."

"We got to see some real VIP behind-the-scenes, behind locked doors, sorts of things," said Self. "The tour, I think, was a crowd favorite."

On Saturday, class participants were invited to sit in on a tech rehearsal. That's the point in the rehearsal process when all the elements of a production finally come together in the space where audiences will see the show.

"These are long, stressful, hard working days," said Self. "Unless you are in the industry, you do not get exposed to what that work looks like."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuition also includes a ticket to the finished production. Ahlberg said it was "cool" to hear director Phillip Fazio articulate the concept for this production of the Stephen Sondheim musical, which premiered on Broadway in 1987. Ahlberg helmed a Hermantown production in 2018.

The Duluth Playhouse production, said Ahlberg, is seen to inhabit "a theater that has been abandoned, and nature has taken it over ... it was just really neat to see that the story that I'm so familiar with, and I spent months working on, can be told in a vastly different way."

"There's a lot more to it than I ever imagined," said Ellis about the process of putting on a professional show. The stage manager, said Ellis, "probably had a 3-inch binder full of details down to every line of the play, what lights, what sound, where the actor was on the stage ... it was mind-blowing how much information there is."

Related stories

"This class got to understand," said Self, "there's this one layer that the audience watches, the performance layer. And there's this whole other level of talking, communicating, cuing that's going on underneath that, that nobody hears."

The next Show Study class will delve into the Playhouse production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

"The original Broadway production was conceptually, design-wise and direction-wise, extremely specific," said Self regarding that play. "I'll be really interested to see our production of it as compared to what that original concept was."

Both Ahlberg and Ellis had high praise for Self. "Courtney is just phenomenal," said Ellis. "Just a wonderful addition to that whole program."

"Courtney is really top-notch," said Ahlberg. He praised the Playhouse's leadership team, including producing artistic director Fazio and executive director Wes Drummond, for their openness. "It's a professional theater that feels very community-based," Ahlberg said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Self, who moved from New York City to take the Duluth job, said she's enjoyed her first months here. "I don't mind the cold, and I don't mind the dark," said Self. "The lake is such a cool thing to exist next to."

She also arrived at an inflection point in the history of the 109-year-old theater, which last year consolidated operations in Duluth's Historic Arts and Theater District.

"A thing that I've found really rewarding," said Self, "is trying to figure out the balance between what has the Playhouse been and what people love about it, and thinking about how it can evolve in ways that continue to be even more exciting and really serve Duluth."

"Into the Woods" opens Friday and runs through April 2. The next Show Study class runs from April 27 through June 1. For more information, see duluthplayhouse.org.

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Steam locomotive with large cow-catcher and bright light stands in railroad museum. In foreground is a sign designating "3," with a golden "50" seal banner affixed.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Lake Superior Railroad Museum celebrates 50 years as a 'world-class' attraction
Fifty years ago Sunday, Duluth broke ground for the construction of a permanent train museum at the former Union Depot.
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
031921.N.DNT.StUrho.A.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
St. Urho's Day celebration to focus on Finnish heritage, family, fun
The theme for Finland's festivities is "St. Urho 23 and Me." Floats in the parade Saturday will incorporate the theme.
March 14, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
5 people wearing headphones sit around a table, 1 man stands and speaks into microphone
Arts and Entertainment
Podcast brings locally made Dungeons and Dragons content to listeners
"Twin Portals" is Duluth's D&D live-play podcast. The group of improv folks, actors and a musician get together monthly to play and record their characters' adventures.
March 14, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A Black man wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket and red pants raises a hand in a victory gesture against the backdrop of palm trees in the sunset. A stylized "FR" silver logo is overlaid.
Arts and Entertainment
Flo Rida coming to Bayfront Festival Park on June 30
Twista will join the pop hip-hop hitmaker known for singles including "Low," "Right Round" and "Whistle."
March 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
xxxxxx.backtocollege.new_Wussows
Arts and Entertainment
West Duluth coffee shop, music venue owner launches podcast
“For anyone who is into local food and music and art and culture, it’s a fun way to dig a little deeper,” said Jason Wussow, of Wussow's Concert Cafe.
March 13, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
031421.N.DNT.FENNESSEY.C02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Twin Ports
Find the right Northland celebration for you.
March 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
95th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood
National
'Everything’ and ‘Everywhere' at this year’s Oscars
"The Whale" star Brendan Fraser won best actor for playing a severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter.
March 12, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Lisa Richwine / Reuters
pilot North by North Film School
Arts and Entertainment
Zeitgeist's film school open for spring sessions in Duluth, Chisholm
The Minnesota Media Arts School, formerly the North by North Film School, aims to bring affordable options to the Northland’s filmmakers, multimedia artists and more.
March 12, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DNT review
Arts and Entertainment
Dance review: Minnesota Ballet closes season with Sleeping Beauty
The ballet runs Saturday and Sunday at DECC Symphony Hall.
March 11, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Sue Coyle
Artist wears 3D printed mask.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Duluth's 'musical roboticist' resdesigns rig
Artist Troy Rogers, also known as Robot Rickshaw, is working on the next iterations of his electronic ensemble.
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
Light-skinned older man with gray beard and eyeglasses, holding black binder, speaks in a cafe-like space, standing against a dark wood-paneled wall.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Bayfield reads through 'Lord of the Rings,' with spirituality, soup
March 09, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A violinist, pianist, cellist, and violist complete a piece with a flourish: bows held high, the pianist's hands aloft. They are seen from above on a stage with blonde wood flooring.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Inside Duluth's chamber music boom (yes, that's a thing)
March 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A young Black man relaxes and laughs on the porch of a house. He wears a black Ford logo t-shirt and a black cap with a Route 66 logo.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Film by Duluth writer premiering Saturday at Zeitgeist
March 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Aitkin County Squad winter
Minnesota
6-year-old boy drowns after falling through ice in Aitkin County
March 15, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Deer River tops Moutain Iron Buhl in the Section 7A quarterfinal.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl falls to Deer River in OT
March 15, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
DSC_3236-2.jpg
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Esko marches on to section final with win over Rock Ridge
March 15, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
DZ5B9813.JPG
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Cherry’s Isaac Asuma ‘does it all’ in semifinal win over Northland
March 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb