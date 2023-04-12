99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Front Row Seat: Duluth plans sendoff as 'Phantom of the Opera' ends era on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit musical is closing after 35 years on the Great White Way. Lyric Opera of the North will mark the show's final night with a Greysolon party.

Elaborate chandelier hangs above bare theater stage, with empty seats visible in background.
A swooping chandelier is one of the signature props in "Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway.
Contributed / Joan Marcus
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — There are a dozen currently sitting members of the U.S. House of Representatives who hadn't even been born when "Phantom of the Opera" opened on Broadway in 1988.

When "Phantom" came to America, neither MC Hammer nor Billy Ray Cyrus had yet graced the Duluth Arena stage (but both soon would). The Minnesota North Stars were still our state's team in the National Hockey League.

Three "Phantom of the Opera" cast members pose for photo, costumed for the stage. Phantom at left, Christine in center.
Sarah Lawrence poses with two "Phantom of the Opera" castmates backstage in Las Vegas during her run of shows there in the 2000s.
Contributed / Sarah Lawrence

Now, just over 35 years later, "Phantom" is dropping its last chandelier on the Great White Way. The COVID-19 pandemic finally claimed Broadway's longest-running show: after lockdown ended, the audiences that had sustained the show since Ronald Reagan was president finally petered out.

Sarah Lawrence, who along with her husband, Calland Metts, is artistic director of Lyric Opera of the North, believes the musical has remained so popular for so long because it delivers the kind of classic, larger-than-life musical drama associated with its subject.

"It's why people love opera, too," said Lawrence, noting that "Phantom" is not a true opera, but rather a musical about an opera company. "The size of the production is so impressive, and so you can go 10 times and see something new every time."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence knows what she's talking about — she spent several years performing in "Phantom of the Opera," including in the starring role of Christine Daae. Though Lawrence wasn't on Broadway, in the early 2000s, she joined the musical's national tour and, later, a Las Vegas production.

Logo art for "Phantom of the Opera," featuring white mask and red rose.
Logo art for "Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway.
Contributed / The Publicity Office

"It's impossible not to get the chills when that overture starts and the scene changes from the auction to the opera company rehearsal," said Lawrence. "It started with two famous people — it was written for Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford — but after that, it was just about the show."

Marni Raab has performed the role of Christine over 3,000 times, on Broadway and elsewhere; she's a member of the current Broadway cast in a swing capacity.

Raab wrote in an email to the News Tribune that "'Phantom of the Opera' on Broadway has always felt like a permanent fixture. That’s crazy when you consider that most Broadway shows run less than a year."

Two people sing, one in a red zip up hoodie, the other in an orange cardigan. A chalkboard in the background reads "Part 1."
Arts and Entertainment
FROM 2022: Duluth's opera company features trans-led production
Lucas Bouk talked performing “As One” in a different role, with a different voice.
October 08, 2022 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Raab and Lawrence worked together on "Phantom" and became "really, really good pals," said Lawrence. Raab has previously directed and sang for Lyric Opera of the North, and she'll be returning to direct the company's production of "Cavalleria Rusticana" (June 9 and 11).

Given the Duluth company's close ties to "Phantom," board member Annie Dugan though it only fitting for Lyric Opera of the North to host a local party on the final night of the musical's Broadway run. That's this coming Sunday: a "Pharewell to Phantom" will take place at Greysolon's Moorish Room.

Performers costumed as Phantom (with red-lined cape and white face mask) and Pristina (in vintage skirt and button-up blouse) stand in front of a white backdrop.
In April 2005, Gary Kruchowski rehearses a "Phantom of the NorShor" scene with Sarah Lawrence.
Amanda Odeski / File / Duluth News Tribune

"I think it's an interesting thing for our community to have that connection back to the Broadway show," said Dugan, "and I think some people might be 'Phantom of the Opera' or Broadway mainstays, but they might feel like opera with a capital O isn't for them. And I think that leap isn't that far."

Numerous Lyric Opera of the North affiliates — including Lawrence, Metts and company founder Ruth Jacobson — performed in "Phantom of the NorShor," a parody that played in the eponymous Duluth theater in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Two bearded white men, smiling, stand in front of dinosaur made of orange balloons.
Arts and Entertainment
DSSO to play 'Jurassic Park' score live, with movie, Aug. 19
The Symphony Hall concert will see the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra performing the entire John Williams score during a screening of the 1993 blockbuster.
April 10, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Playhouse follows 'The Simpsons' through apocalypse
In "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play," one episode of the long-running cartoon becomes an allegorical epic for a society rebuilding after catastrophe.
April 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Three light-skinned young adults in yellow raincoats hold red umbrellas and hold their hands out, smiling.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: 'Singin' in the Rain' and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
April 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
White man onstage with banjo turns around to flash a peace sign to the viewer. Behind him, a crowded bar of spectators is visible.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Trampled By Turtles surprises Sir Ben's to mark band's 20th anniversary
The string band got their start with a show at Sir Benedict's in Duluth on April 4, 2003. Twenty years later to the day, they returned to the East Hillside venue's crowded stage.
April 09, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Woman holds paintbrush as she talks in front of a moose painting.
Arts and Entertainment
Two Harbors woman paints Cloquet man's moose photo — and wins global art competition
Lisa Perrin-Kosmo thanks Dewey Dupuis Sr. for use of the image. “I don’t think I’d ever get a shot like that,” she said.
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
boy band members react to mayor
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth declares Big Time Rush Day as boy band visits its 'hometown' for the first time ever
The Monkees-like band was born of a Nickelodeon show that imagined its members being hockey players turned pop stars. On Tuesday, Big Time Rush got its first real-life look at Duluth.
April 04, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Woman and man laugh as they play guitars.
Arts and Entertainment
New music school opens in downtown Duluth
The Northerly School for Music is a quaint storefront space at 20 N. 2nd Ave. E., adding music education to the mix in the Historic Arts and Theater District.
April 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Homegrown Music Festival visits the Canal Park neighborhood of Duluth for the majority of Tuesday’s shows
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Duluth Homegrown, Chester Creek Concert Series schedules announced
Music fans can start marking their calendars for two of the year's most reliable draws.
April 04, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Chuck Leavell.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Chuck Leavell returns to Sacred Heart
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
April 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Doll figures of Pinocchio and Geppetto on display.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: How a roadside Fairyland led to a museum of doll dioramas
After her family sold an Iron Range fairytale attraction, Faith Wick became a nationally known collectible doll artist. In a former Grand Rapids school room, her life's work lives on.
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

"In the musical, representatives of CinemaOmniMegaPlex corporation and the architectural firm of Just, Plain and Ugly plan to tear down the NorShor Theatre," explained the News Tribune at the time. "The performers on the NorShor's stage are told they have two hours to get out."

Written by Jean Sramek, Margi Preus and composer Tyler Kaiser for the company Colder By the Lake, "Phantom of the NorShor" was a comedy, but one that touched on the real-life threats to Duluth's historic theaters.

"This was before any decisions had been made about what was going to happen with the NorShor," remembered Lawrence. "People didn't know if it was going to get torn down. There was a lot of, 'It's falling to ruins,' but of course, lots of people wanted to save it, and thank goodness they did."

"At least one hit song from 'Phantom of the NorShor' will be performed at the Pharewell party!" promises a news release about Sunday's event. "In addition to music there will plenty of ‘phan’ based frivolity including a photo booth and chandelier pinata."

"We're not performing 'The Phantom of the Opera,' we're celebrating it," clarified Lawrence. "All I can say is, there's some fun surprises in store."

Three light-skinned women and a light-skinned girl pose for a selfie in front of red curtain and stage in theater.
Sarah Lawrence (far left) and Annie Dugan (far right) were among a group of Duluth friends who recently attended "Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway.
Contributed / Annie Dugan

Dugan had never seen "Phantom" until recently, when she attended the Broadway production with Lawrence and other friends. Dugan learned, she said, why the show has appealed to so many people for so long, despite a potentially off-putting premise.

"When you look at the face value of the story, you're like, hmm, this guy is kind of a creepy jerk that is basically preying on this woman," said Dugan about the Phantom, a masked musical genius who is obsessed with opera singer Christine. (The musical is based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel.)

The musical ends with a "moment of redemption," Dugan discovered. "It doesn't excuse the problematic nature of (the story), but it does sort of explain why it's relevant now."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Phantom" aside, Lawrence is glad that grand musicals with large orchestras may be coming back into vogue after decades during which many musicals have operated with lean arrangements, whether due to artistic or budgetary considerations.

"'Sweeney Todd' just opened on Broadway" with an orchestra of 26, observed Lawrence. "It will give people chills. It's a fantastic score, it's a great musical, a terrific cast."

Work in the "Phantom" pit has sustained musicians for decades, in a world where such reliable work can be hard to come by.

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Arts and Entertainment
ALSO READ: Duluth Playhouse follows 'The Simpsons' through apocalypse
In "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play," one episode of the long-running cartoon becomes an allegorical epic for a society rebuilding after catastrophe.
April 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

"When (original director) Hal (Prince) was still with us to speak at milestone celebrations, he used to love sharing the number of people in all the different departments that 'Phantom' has employed over the years," wrote Raab. "It’s literally thousands of jobs. Mostly, I am extremely grateful to have been a part of it for so long."

If "Phantom" has helped introduce some musical theater fans to the world of opera, Sunday's Duluth celebration may help make Northlanders aware of how much nationally known talent performs here.

"One of my very best friends, a 'Phantom' I worked with for a long time, has come out here twice to sing leading tenor roles in our operas," said Lawrence.

"We are not paying what someone gets paid to sing 'Phantom' on the national tour," Lawrence continued. "People just say, 'I'd love to come there, I'd love to spend a month in Duluth and help our friends build an opera company in this sort of unlikely place.'"

A limited number of "Pharewell to Phantom" tickets will be available at the door. For information, see loonopera.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

read more
Snow
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Duluth's awkward 'climate-proof' buzz isn't going away
National media are obsessed with the idea that people are moving to the city to escape the effects of climate change. "Climate-proof Duluth," though, is a brand that's hard for locals to embrace.
Selfie by smiling white man, standing on cruise ship deck in front of crowded pool and people relaxing on chairs.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: What I learned on my first cruise vacation
Spending five nights onboard a thousand-foot Royal Caribbean cruise ship makes for a vacation experience of such intense leisure, it gets a little awkward ... especially for a Minnesotan.
March 30, 2023 07:00 AM
Group of people in casual winter gear, standing in the lobby of a theater and smiling as they pose for a photo.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth Playhouse class peeks behind scenes
The Show Study class, led by director of education Courtney Laine Self, invited adult learners to follow the development of "Into the Woods."
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
Light-skinned older man with gray beard and eyeglasses, holding black binder, speaks in a cafe-like space, standing against a dark wood-paneled wall.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Bayfield reads through 'Lord of the Rings,' with spirituality, soup
Pastor Lawrence Lee is leading a group through a Lenten reading of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic fantasy, with musical interludes and potluck suppers.
March 09, 2023 07:02 AM

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
White person's hand holding book: "Villa Leila" by Adam Herman, with cover illustration of Moroccan-style mansion.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 3 new Northland books include Adam Herman's latest
March 29, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Two men stand arm-in-arm on a paved surface, smiling as they pose for a photo. The man at left is wearing a Billy Madison shirt and a lanyard. The man at right is wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth theater, Minnesota Film Festival screen Bob Saget's last movie
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
UWS to present opera La Cenerentola.png
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: History and film fests, UWS opera and transgender visibility events
March 27, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
9d0e26-20220623-truthproject10-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Researchers reveal U’s painful past with Minnesota’s Indigenous people
April 11, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker and Melissa Olson / MPR News
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth restaurateur pleads guilty to child sexual assault
April 10, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Laker docked in Two Harbors.
Local
Lew Conner voted mayor of Two Harbors
April 11, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau