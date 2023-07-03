Front Row Seat: Duluth marks Diona Johnson Day

DULUTH — Diona D. Johnson Day of Remembrance and Joy was marked by contrasts. Hot, sunny stretches were punctuated by summer showers, with a cool breeze moving in after dark. Celebrations marking the day began next to the engine roars and metal clangs of the Twin Ports Interchange Project, then ended along the sandy shore of a gently lapping Lake Superior.

Thursday, June 29, would have been the 36th birthday of Diona Johnson: a musician, therapist and activist who died suddenly in April. Her husband Steve Karels, along with friends and artistic collaborators, planned a two-phase celebration of life that proved both joyful and poignant.

Steve Karels, husband of Diona Johnson, addresses the crowd. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The first gathering took place in mid-afternoon at Bent Paddle Brewing, where three artists who knew and collaborated with Johnson took the venue's outdoor stage. "I'm so happy that we're able to join here in this special space," said Karels by way of welcome, "because she definitely had some amazing concerts right out in this yard. Inside, too."

Shelby Joy Adams, who performs as GIOIA, led the dozens of attendees in a guided breathing exercise and a moment of silence followed by a group singalong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelby Joy Adams, of Philadelphia, leads a guided breathing exercise. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"Di's music still fills my cup, and still shares so many important messages of being a woman in her power," said Adams. (Johnson performed as both Di Jay and AfroGeode.) "A woman who's not afraid to speak her truth."

A table near the taproom entrance held images of Johnson, as well as a purple urn containing her cremated remains. Organizers of the celebration of life included longtime friends Emily and Ryan Kelzenberg, who are moving back to Duluth after several years living in Colorado.

A proclamation of Diona D. Johnson Day of Remembrance and Joy lies among personal items. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"It's hard coming back to Duluth and not having her here," said Ryan Kelzenberg. He reminisced about sharing camping trips and good food with Johnson, who served as maid of honor at the Kelzenbergs' 2019 wedding. In turn, Emily Kelzenberg was maid of honor at the wedding between Johnson and Karels in 2022.

"It sounds crazy that her wedding was less than a year ago. It was a beautiful event," said Ryan Kelzenberg with a smile. "Over the top, just like everything Diona."

Jay Gee performs during the celebration of life. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Before performing "Can't Blame It," a song about violence against Black Americans, Jay Gee recounted sharing the stage with Johnson at one of Glensheen's Concerts on the Pier. At one point during that performance, said Jay Gee, he reconsidered his plan to perform a song addressing systemic racism.

"I just remember being in front of all these white families and ... police officers just walking around," remembered Jay Gee. "I was thinking about, 'Man, is this the space to talk about all this different stuff?'" In that moment, said Jay Gee, Johnson affirmed him.

"I looked over and Di was just kind of hyping me up," he said. "I'm like, this is the space, because whatever space I'm in, I need to be bringing it up."

Duluth musician C-Silence performs during the celebration of life. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"She always wanted everybody to be unapologetically real," said hip-hop artist C-Silence, who followed Jay Gee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing on the brewery's deck, photographer Keely Zynda described Johnson as not just a gifted artist, but an organizer and collaborator who uplifted other members of the community and worked toward ensuring fair compensation for all. "I'll miss the energy of creating in her presence," said Zynda.

Numerous members of Johnson's large family were present, including her father William Johnson of Oakdale, Minnesota. "She came to us as a foster child in the system," recalled Johnson, who said the young Diona's adoptive parents were told not to "hold out too much hope" for her.

"Look what she became," said Johnson. "A great citizen, a great activist. A great activist for others, feeling a heart and love for others in the community as well. A therapist as well as a vocalist ... a vocal activist."

Shalesa Johnson, of St. Paul, Diona Johnson’s sister, reads from a mayoral proclamation. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

At the conclusion of the Bent Paddle event, Karels and other family members took turns reading from a framed mayoral proclamation. (Mayor Emily Larson, said emcee Brittany Lind, was unable to attend due to being out of town.)

"Diona was vigilant in her awareness of how Black, Queer, Trans+, and Rainbow spectrum people were being treated in Duluth, and reflexively made powerful change," read the proclamation, which continued on to say that "Diona was a phenomenal musician and performer, and made incredible growth and impact in a community that did not always align with her identity or styles of expression."

Friends and family gather outside during the celebration of life for Diona Johnson. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

With that proclamation, the celebration of the officially declared Diona D. Johnson Day of Remembrance and Joy in the city of Duluth moved to Park Point Beach House, where donations from Northern Waters Smokehaus, Mid Coast Catering Co. and Bellisio's made a generous spread of food.

The space was bedecked with images of Johnson and displays of personal items. At the beach house's north end, a screen and sound system were set up for attendees to view a slideshow of images while listening to the premiere public presentation of a full album by Johnson's band, AfroGeode and the Gemstones.

Guests look at photos and items placed out in remembrance during the celebration of life. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Plans for the album, said Karels before the play-through, are "to take a lot of care with it, and release it some time in the very near future, possibly this fall." The recording process was completed shortly before Johnson's death.

Gemstones members Josh Nickila and Courtney Elian also spoke before the album was played. "I know that she's here right now," said Elian about Johnson, "and super, super excited and very proud of what we've accomplished."

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests gather on the covered deck as unexpected rain falls during the celebration of life for Diona Johnson on Thursday, June 29, at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The album proved riveting, with Johnson's knowing lyrics inspiring both laughter and tears among those gathered to hear the extraordinarily confident group of songs. With the Gemstones providing musical accompaniment that ranged from searching sax solos to percolating beats, the new album proved to be a powerful statement that will ensure Johnson is appreciated as a major voice in the history of Duluth music.

After the album concluded to raucous applause, attendees dispersed to share more memories, stroll along the beach, and later hear a performance by the artist Royalty — as well as a bumping set from DJs Drew V and Delgado. As the sun set, Johnson's name, invoked by Royalty, went out over the lake.

As Jay Gee said at Bent Paddle: "There is no other Di Jay. There's no other AfroGeode. There will be people who are great people, wonderful people who do great things, but Di is one of a kind. Di Jay still lives on."