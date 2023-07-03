Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Front Row Seat: Duluth marks Diona Johnson Day

The musician, who died in April, would have been 36 on June 29. Family, friends and fans celebrated her legacy with gatherings at Bent Paddle Brewing and Park Point Beach House.

outdoor celebration of life
Seeking shelter under an umbrella, Jeremy Gardner, left, hugs Steve Karels, husband of Diona Johnson, during the celebration of life for Diona Johnson on Thursday, June 29, at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth. Karels remarked, “This rain was no accident, Diona is connected to water.”
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 9:55 AM

DULUTH — Diona D. Johnson Day of Remembrance and Joy was marked by contrasts. Hot, sunny stretches were punctuated by summer showers, with a cool breeze moving in after dark. Celebrations marking the day began next to the engine roars and metal clangs of the Twin Ports Interchange Project, then ended along the sandy shore of a gently lapping Lake Superior.

Thursday, June 29, would have been the 36th birthday of Diona Johnson: a musician, therapist and activist who died suddenly in April. Her husband Steve Karels, along with friends and artistic collaborators, planned a two-phase celebration of life that proved both joyful and poignant.

Diona Johnson belts out a song during a practice of AfroGeode & The Gemstones
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth musician, therapist and activist Diona Johnson dies at 35
Well known as the leader of AfroGeode and the Gemstones, Johnson was a clinical therapist and a vocal advocate for Duluth's Black and LGBTQ communities.
April 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

outdoor celebration of life
Steve Karels, husband of Diona Johnson, addresses the crowd.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The first gathering took place in mid-afternoon at Bent Paddle Brewing, where three artists who knew and collaborated with Johnson took the venue's outdoor stage. "I'm so happy that we're able to join here in this special space," said Karels by way of welcome, "because she definitely had some amazing concerts right out in this yard. Inside, too."

Shelby Joy Adams, who performs as GIOIA, led the dozens of attendees in a guided breathing exercise and a moment of silence followed by a group singalong.

ADVERTISEMENT

outdoor celebration of life
Shelby Joy Adams, of Philadelphia, leads a guided breathing exercise.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"Di's music still fills my cup, and still shares so many important messages of being a woman in her power," said Adams. (Johnson performed as both Di Jay and AfroGeode.) "A woman who's not afraid to speak her truth."

A table near the taproom entrance held images of Johnson, as well as a purple urn containing her cremated remains. Organizers of the celebration of life included longtime friends Emily and Ryan Kelzenberg, who are moving back to Duluth after several years living in Colorado.

A City of Duluth mayoral proclamation is framed, lying on a table next to a photo of a Black woman and personal items including crystals and a candle.
A proclamation of Diona D. Johnson Day of Remembrance and Joy lies among personal items.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"It's hard coming back to Duluth and not having her here," said Ryan Kelzenberg. He reminisced about sharing camping trips and good food with Johnson, who served as maid of honor at the Kelzenbergs' 2019 wedding. In turn, Emily Kelzenberg was maid of honor at the wedding between Johnson and Karels in 2022.

"It sounds crazy that her wedding was less than a year ago. It was a beautiful event," said Ryan Kelzenberg with a smile. "Over the top, just like everything Diona."

outdoor celebration of life
Jay Gee performs during the celebration of life.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Before performing "Can't Blame It," a song about violence against Black Americans, Jay Gee recounted sharing the stage with Johnson at one of Glensheen's Concerts on the Pier. At one point during that performance, said Jay Gee, he reconsidered his plan to perform a song addressing systemic racism.

"I just remember being in front of all these white families and ... police officers just walking around," remembered Jay Gee. "I was thinking about, 'Man, is this the space to talk about all this different stuff?'" In that moment, said Jay Gee, Johnson affirmed him.

"I looked over and Di was just kind of hyping me up," he said. "I'm like, this is the space, because whatever space I'm in, I need to be bringing it up."

outdoor celebration of life
Duluth musician C-Silence performs during the celebration of life.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"She always wanted everybody to be unapologetically real," said hip-hop artist C-Silence, who followed Jay Gee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing on the brewery's deck, photographer Keely Zynda described Johnson as not just a gifted artist, but an organizer and collaborator who uplifted other members of the community and worked toward ensuring fair compensation for all. "I'll miss the energy of creating in her presence," said Zynda.

Numerous members of Johnson's large family were present, including her father William Johnson of Oakdale, Minnesota. "She came to us as a foster child in the system," recalled Johnson, who said the young Diona's adoptive parents were told not to "hold out too much hope" for her.

"Look what she became," said Johnson. "A great citizen, a great activist. A great activist for others, feeling a heart and love for others in the community as well. A therapist as well as a vocalist ... a vocal activist."

outdoor celebration of life
Shalesa Johnson, of St. Paul, Diona Johnson’s sister, reads from a mayoral proclamation.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

At the conclusion of the Bent Paddle event, Karels and other family members took turns reading from a framed mayoral proclamation. (Mayor Emily Larson, said emcee Brittany Lind, was unable to attend due to being out of town.)

"Diona was vigilant in her awareness of how Black, Queer, Trans+, and Rainbow spectrum people were being treated in Duluth, and reflexively made powerful change," read the proclamation, which continued on to say that "Diona was a phenomenal musician and performer, and made incredible growth and impact in a community that did not always align with her identity or styles of expression."

outdoor celebration of life
Friends and family gather outside during the celebration of life for Diona Johnson.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

With that proclamation, the celebration of the officially declared Diona D. Johnson Day of Remembrance and Joy in the city of Duluth moved to Park Point Beach House, where donations from Northern Waters Smokehaus, Mid Coast Catering Co. and Bellisio's made a generous spread of food.
The space was bedecked with images of Johnson and displays of personal items. At the beach house's north end, a screen and sound system were set up for attendees to view a slideshow of images while listening to the premiere public presentation of a full album by Johnson's band, AfroGeode and the Gemstones.

outdoor celebration of life
Guests look at photos and items placed out in remembrance during the celebration of life.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Plans for the album, said Karels before the play-through, are "to take a lot of care with it, and release it some time in the very near future, possibly this fall." The recording process was completed shortly before Johnson's death.

Gemstones members Josh Nickila and Courtney Elian also spoke before the album was played. "I know that she's here right now," said Elian about Johnson, "and super, super excited and very proud of what we've accomplished."

ADVERTISEMENT

outdoor celebration of life
Guests gather on the covered deck as unexpected rain falls during the celebration of life for Diona Johnson on Thursday, June 29, at Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The album proved riveting, with Johnson's knowing lyrics inspiring both laughter and tears among those gathered to hear the extraordinarily confident group of songs. With the Gemstones providing musical accompaniment that ranged from searching sax solos to percolating beats, the new album proved to be a powerful statement that will ensure Johnson is appreciated as a major voice in the history of Duluth music.

After the album concluded to raucous applause, attendees dispersed to share more memories, stroll along the beach, and later hear a performance by the artist Royalty — as well as a bumping set from DJs Drew V and Delgado. As the sun set, Johnson's name, invoked by Royalty, went out over the lake.

As Jay Gee said at Bent Paddle: "There is no other Di Jay. There's no other AfroGeode. There will be people who are great people, wonderful people who do great things, but Di is one of a kind. Di Jay still lives on."

more by jay gabler
Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
July 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A man stands in front a mural that he painted.
Arts and Entertainment
Epic Jonathan Thunder mural enlivens Zenith Bookstore exterior
July 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
rap musician performs at night at outdoor concert
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Flo Rida goes late, gets 'Low' at Bayfront Festival Park
July 01, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A kitesurfer in huge waves next to lighthouse
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Is Duluth on the 'North Shore' of Lake Superior?
June 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
Fireworks.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Detroit Lakes hoppin' as town gears up for 4th of July fireworks, boat parades and live music
June 30, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Fireworks fill night sky with moon over harbor
Arts and Entertainment
Does Duluth have Upper Midwest's biggest fireworks display?
June 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Folks stand in doorway of new space.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Playhouse to open black-box venue at NorShor Theatre
June 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Folks talk at a table.
Local
Last Duluth VFW moves to Proctor
July 02, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
upgrades at center for homeless
Local
Overburdened Duluth homeless shelter not waiting for extra floor
July 02, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
101119.S.DNT.UMDWPUX.C03.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldogs captains react to shake up of women's pro hockey
July 01, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
FILE: St. Louis County Courthouse
Local
Attorneys, family prepare for Duluth trial in dismemberment case
July 01, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen