Former Duluth TikTok tarot card reader builds community

HILL CITY — When Ben Robinson picked up his first tarot deck at a metaphysical store in east Duluth, he thought learning to read would make him "look all cool and mystical."

"In high school I was already a dweeb, a dork and a nerd. A theater kid and a band geek — know what I mean?" Robinson said. "So I thought if I read tarot, I'll be mysterious and interesting. And I remember reading tarot on the second floor of the ceramics studio at Denfeld and having to check the book every time. So it didn't make me look cool."

Ben Robinson poses with some of the tarot cards he uses for readings. Contributed / Ben Robinson

Instead, he found a passion for divination that drew him deeper into his faith as a pagan and found a way to connect with others on the social media platform TikTok , where he just cracked 10,000 followers. Robinson grew up and spent most of his adult life in Duluth before moving to Hill City, Aitkin County, a few years ago.

Over the years, Robinson would read tarot on occasion for friends and family. But he really only started getting deeper into the art in 2020. He found himself at home with no internet for a few days during lockdown and decided to read the book "Seventy-Eight Degrees of Wisdom: A Book of Tarot" by Rachel Pollack, along with a few others.

"I started reading about Pamela Colman Smith, who was the artist of the most well-known and iconic tarot card deck, the Rider Waite Smith deck," Robinson said. "And I loved reading more and more about the symbology that she put into each of the cards in her decks. Everything has meaning on those cards and it's so much deeper than people realize."

Robinson wanted to take what he learned and put it into practice, but since it was the height of the pandemic, he didn't have many people around to practice on. So he turned to TikTok. He started offering private readings as well as livestreaming.

"But I was starting to spiral downward," Robinson said. "I was smoking a lot and drinking a lot. I was living with someone who was constantly gaslighting me and making me question my abilities. I was in a funk."

And it was about to get worse. Robinson wound up in the hospital for a wound on his foot that had turned septic and threatened his life. He needed several surgeries to remove the necrotic tissue. During one of them, he had an experience he said changed his life.

"I was not there. I was gone. I had an out-of-body experience and a walk through a crystal forest with a goddess surrounded probably by the other gods of the Pantheon and family members just waiting in case I slipped over," Robinson said.

What a typical reading looks like when Ben Robinson reads tarot on TikTok. Contributed / Ben Robinson

He said he met with the Hellenistic moon goddess Selene, who is also associated with divination and intuition. He said he's felt a strong draw to Selene throughout all his life as he grew up watching representations of her as Sailor Moon and has an obsession with Wonder Woman. He also believes she has been reaching out to him since he was a child. He used to have terrifying dreams.

"I remember, after an especially horrific night, and feeling pinned down by demons in my sleep, I walked outside in the campground we visited in Wisconsin and the whole sky was lit by the moon," Robinson said. "And I looked up and saw a woman in white, bright and ethereal, standing on the bridge. She smiled and blew me a kiss and after that night, I didn't have any more demons."

After his moon visitation, Robinson said he felt transformed. He stopped drinking and smoking and found his "connection to spirit has never been stronger." He started having more private reading sessions on TikTok and streaming a few nights a week.

"I read tarot cards, oracle cards, auras. I'm getting back into palmistry, but that's something I need to be in person for," Robinson said. "And I've found fellow light bringers who are also on TikTok and are working to help people with the light and find peace."

What do most people not understand about tarot reading?

"That it's like a GPS. It tells you where you are on your path and where you should go," Robinson said. "Your life is like a road map and there's a clear start and finish, but in between there's highways and byways and freeways and scenic parkways. Tarot is a guide like a GPS."

Robinson can be found as "ReadbyBen" on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .