Flo Rida coming to Bayfront Festival Park on June 30

DULUTH — This summer, Bayfront Festival Park is going to get "Low." Flo Rida, the pop hip-hop artist behind that floor-filler and numerous other hit singles, is coming to the outdoor venue June 30. Twista, a chart-topper in his own right, will also perform.

The show, which the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Monday morning, marks Duluth's second big-name hip-hop booking this year. Rapper Kevin Gates is coming to the DECC on April 21, in what will be Amsoil Arena's first hip-hop show since 2016.

The announcement is also a sign of local talent buyers' confidence in a huge entertainment audience during summertime generally, and around the Fourth of July holiday specifically.

The weekend preceding the Flo Rida show will see Twin Cities indie darlings Hippo Campus at Bayfront. The weekend following will have Duluth-founded Americana band Trampled By Turtles on the outdoor stage. Glam tribute band Hairball will be at Bayfront on July 3, with Independence Day immediately following.

While Flo Rida hasn't had any fresh hits for the past several years, "Low" dominated the winter of 2007-08, reigning for 10 weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100. Between 2008 and 2015, Flo Rida landed another 10 singles in the Top 10, including No. 1 hits "Right Round" (a 2009 collaboration with Kesha) and "Whistle" (2012).

Twista, who's sharing the bill, is best known for "Slow Jamz," a 2003 No. 1 hit featuring Jamie Foxx and Kanye West. In 1992, Twista, an exceptionally agile vocalist, was once recognized by Guinness as the world's fastest rapper. Come June 30, there will be a lot of syllables echoing off the hillside.

VIP Party Pit tickets for the Flo Rida show are now available through a presale; general admission tickets go on sale Thursday at 8 a.m. For details, see decc.org.