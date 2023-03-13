6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Flo Rida coming to Bayfront Festival Park on June 30

Twista will join the pop hip-hop hitmaker known for singles including "Low," "Right Round" and "Whistle."

A Black man wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket and red pants raises a hand in a victory gesture against the backdrop of palm trees in the sunset. A stylized "FR" silver logo is overlaid.
The detail of a promotional graphic for Flo Rida's upcoming Duluth show features the pop hip-hop artist set against a more typical waterfront backdrop than he'll enjoy at Bayfront Festival Park on June 30.
Contributed / DECC
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
March 13, 2023 09:00 AM

DULUTH — This summer, Bayfront Festival Park is going to get "Low." Flo Rida, the pop hip-hop artist behind that floor-filler and numerous other hit singles, is coming to the outdoor venue June 30. Twista, a chart-topper in his own right, will also perform.

The show, which the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Monday morning, marks Duluth's second big-name hip-hop booking this year. Rapper Kevin Gates is coming to the DECC on April 21, in what will be Amsoil Arena's first hip-hop show since 2016.

Related stories

The announcement is also a sign of local talent buyers' confidence in a huge entertainment audience during summertime generally, and around the Fourth of July holiday specifically.

The weekend preceding the Flo Rida show will see Twin Cities indie darlings Hippo Campus at Bayfront. The weekend following will have Duluth-founded Americana band Trampled By Turtles on the outdoor stage. Glam tribute band Hairball will be at Bayfront on July 3, with Independence Day immediately following.

While Flo Rida hasn't had any fresh hits for the past several years, "Low" dominated the winter of 2007-08, reigning for 10 weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100. Between 2008 and 2015, Flo Rida landed another 10 singles in the Top 10, including No. 1 hits "Right Round" (a 2009 collaboration with Kesha) and "Whistle" (2012).

ADVERTISEMENT

Twista, who's sharing the bill, is best known for "Slow Jamz," a 2003 No. 1 hit featuring Jamie Foxx and Kanye West. In 1992, Twista, an exceptionally agile vocalist, was once recognized by Guinness as the world's fastest rapper. Come June 30, there will be a lot of syllables echoing off the hillside.

VIP Party Pit tickets for the Flo Rida show are now available through a presale; general admission tickets go on sale Thursday at 8 a.m. For details, see decc.org.

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
xxxxxx.backtocollege.new_Wussows
Arts and Entertainment
West Duluth coffee shop, music venue owner launches podcast
“For anyone who is into local food and music and art and culture, it’s a fun way to dig a little deeper,” said Jason Wussow, of Wussow's Concert Cafe.
March 13, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
031421.N.DNT.FENNESSEY.C02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Twin Ports
Find the right Northland celebration for you.
March 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
95th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood
National
'Everything’ and ‘Everywhere' at this year’s Oscars
"The Whale" star Brendan Fraser won best actor for playing a severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter.
March 12, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Lisa Richwine / Reuters
pilot North by North Film School
Arts and Entertainment
Zeitgeist's film school open for spring sessions in Duluth, Chisholm
The Minnesota Media Arts School, formerly the North by North Film School, aims to bring affordable options to the Northland’s filmmakers, multimedia artists and more.
March 12, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DNT review
Arts and Entertainment
Dance review: Minnesota Ballet closes season with Sleeping Beauty
The ballet runs Saturday and Sunday at DECC Symphony Hall.
March 11, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Sue Coyle
Artist wears 3D printed mask.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Duluth's 'musical roboticist' resdesigns rig
Artist Troy Rogers, also known as Robot Rickshaw, is working on the next iterations of his electronic ensemble.
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
Light-skinned older man with gray beard and eyeglasses, holding black binder, speaks in a cafe-like space, standing against a dark wood-paneled wall.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Bayfield reads through 'Lord of the Rings,' with spirituality, soup
Pastor Lawrence Lee is leading a group through a Lenten reading of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic fantasy, with musical interludes and potluck suppers.
March 09, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A violinist, pianist, cellist, and violist complete a piece with a flourish: bows held high, the pianist's hands aloft. They are seen from above on a stage with blonde wood flooring.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Inside Duluth's chamber music boom (yes, that's a thing)
As UMD's Weber Music Hall turns 20, the Duluth Chamber Music Festival is planning a return. Plus, a new chamber group has formed — and the DSSO is planning small-ensemble programming at the Depot.
March 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A young Black man relaxes and laughs on the porch of a house. He wears a black Ford logo t-shirt and a black cap with a Route 66 logo.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Film by Duluth writer premiering Saturday at Zeitgeist
With "Nana's Porch," writer AJ Valentine wants viewers "to allow themselves to feel." The 31-minute film is about two cousins forming a tight bond during summers spent at their grandmother's house.
March 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A man in a gold jacket sits at a brown piano on stage.
Arts and Entertainment
Live radio variety show returns to Two Harbors
Cabin Fever Reliever, a fundraiser for KTWH, is back in person after two years, featuring local North Shore talents and musicians.
March 06, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
Painting of white owl perched on a tree against the backdrop of a starry sky.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Marissa Saurer art opening and more
March 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
FILE PHOTO: Tom Sizemore at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
National
Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor, dies after brain aneurysm
March 05, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  By Christi Carras and Emily St. Martin / Los Angeles Times
Light-skinned woman and man locked in tight embrace. Woman, looking near verge of tears, is shirtless. Man is wearing brown t-shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Movie review: 'One Fine Morning' a subtle study of loss, life
March 02, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
xxxxxx.backtocollege.new_Wussows
Arts and Entertainment
West Duluth coffee shop, music venue owner launches podcast
March 13, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
031421.N.DNT.FENNESSEY.C02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Twin Ports
March 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A man in a coat and hood snowblows a driveway next to a street with high snowbanks and sunrise
Weather
Weekend storm total tops 18 inches near Washburn
March 13, 2023 07:38 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A home in Duluth nominated as a historic preservation landmark
Local
Duluth Hillside home up for recognition as local landmark
March 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi