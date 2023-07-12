Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Five Tymes singer Paul Ottinger dead at 76

Before he left Duluth for a Marine Corps career, Ottinger recorded "Hold Me Now," a significant local hit in 1965. That year, on Twin Ports pop radio, the Five Tymes were bigger than the Beatles.

45 RPM single record labeled "HOLD ME NOW" by "THE FIVE TYMES." Orange label notes Bear record label. Through hole, stylized letters "sicl" are visible.
An original copy of the Five Tymes' 1965 Twin Ports hit, "Hold Me Now." The bag from Musicland, where this copy was purchased, is visible behind the record.
Contributed / Robin Harvey
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Paul Ottinger, lead singer of the Five Tymes, died May 20 in his adopted home state of Florida. Though the Duluth band was only active for a few years in the mid-1960s, their local hit "Hold Me Now" still brings back memories of the era for baby boomer fans.

Five young light-skinned men pose in black suits and ties against a black background.
Paul Ottinger is seen at center in this undated photograph of the Five Tymes, a Duluth band active in the mid-1960s.
Contributed / Tom Johnson

"Hold Me Now," the best-known song in their small body of recorded work, made a big impression on Twin Ports listeners in 1965.

In "the Twin Ports' official radio record survey" as released by WAKX and WEBC, "Hold Me Now" ranked as the year's No. 2 song, behind only Barry McGuire's apocalyptic "Eve of Destruction." Hits by the Beatles ("Yesterday," No. 5), Elvis Presley ("Crying in the Chapel," No. 17) and even Duluth's own Bob Dylan ("Like a Rolling Stone," No. 33) fell short.

"The whirlwind of teenage approbation that carries a fortunate few to fame in the precarious world of popular music is swirling close to the Five Tymes," wrote the Duluth Herald in September of that year. At that time, all five band members, recent graduates of Duluth East High School, were students at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

The band was still active just over a year later, when the Five Tymes opened for the Lovin' Spoonful at the Duluth Arena Auditorium. Duluth music historian Tom Johnson said it was common for local bands of the era to cross paths and share airwaves with touring rockers. "The Five Tymes, all those bands were busy," said Johnson. "Radio would sponsor all these ... record hops and dances all around this region."

Despite receiving a taste of music fame, Ottinger chose a different path for his life. "The middle to later '60s was sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll, and he was totally aside from that," said Johnson. "It just didn't fit into his interests whatsoever, he told me."

As the Five Tymes climbed the charts, Ottinger was participating in the Marines Platoon Leaders Course. After graduating from UMD, he began a career in the Corps. Ottinger was remembered in his obituary as "a cherished husband, father, and grandfather. He loved God, his family, his Country, and his many friends."

He met his wife, Mary Jo Ottinger, in the Northland when he was home on leave — but by the time they met, Paul Ottinger's music career was already behind him.

"When I heard about it from friends, he just laughed and said, 'That was a long time ago,'" wrote Mary Jo Ottinger in an email to the News Tribune, referencing her late husband's local stardom. "He was a big believer in living in the present."

The onetime teen idol kept his fine voice, though. "He sang in my ear on the dance floor and often with gusto in the shower," wrote Mary Jo Ottinger. "Paul found it amusing that there was interest" in the Five Tymes, even decades after the group members parted ways.

Written by bassist Bob Berini and another UMD student, Kathy Wilkinson, "Hold Me Now" is a tender ballad that one can readily imagine coming from the speakers of a car idling for a harbor view along Skyline Parkway. The Five Tymes were the kind of rock stars you could even take home to meet your parents.

"The Tymes," wrote the Duluth Herald, "have relatively short hair (for a Beatle-age singing group, that is), dress conservatively and sing so you can understand them."

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
