First musical to debut on Rock Ridge High School stage

VIRGINIA — The stage is set for the return of Mesabi Musical Theatre on the Iron Range. The community theater company hasn't staged a full-scale musical production since the pandemic caused the cancellation of its 2020 show.

"We're doing 'Willy Wonka' because it's a really nice mixed cast of adult and child actors," said director Demetri Johnson. "Which is nice, because after COVID, we weren't able to do much of anything for shows, so it's nice to get a lot of people back into the acting community."

Demetri Johnson, of Hoyt Lakes, paints a sign for the set of "Willy Wonka." Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka," is a stage version of the book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Johnson said the show resembles the 1971 movie version of the story with familiar songs from the film and a few additions along the way.

"We really want to stretch the audience's imagination and have them be able to connect with their childhood nostalgia and give them a sense of wonder," Johnson said. "While still having a kind of abstract and minimalist set with very good pieces that connect with people."

Ellie Ann Jones, of Gilbert, paints items for the set. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The show will also be the first musical staged on the new Rock Ridge High School theater. The school did stage a production of "The Odd Couple" last spring, so it isn't the inaugural production on the stage, but it is the first musical and first Mesabi Musical production there.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the new high tech theater, Johnson said there's been a lot to learn in a short amount of time as the show has only shifted to the space within the past two weeks. Previously, the production rehearsed at the Lyric Center or the Marquette Catholic School gymnasium.

"When I walked in here, I was really impressed," said Genesis Sanderson, who plays Veruca Salt in the show. "It made everything feel more real. It's so big and new and just really exciting."

Local FROM 2022: Former students say goodbye to Gilbert schools After over 110 years, Nelle Shean Elementary and Eveleth-Gilbert Junior High in Gilbert closed their doors for good. Roosevelt Elementary in Virginia also held closing events.

This is Sanderson's first show with Mesabi Musical Theatre, but not her first time acting, as she was involved in Hibbing High School's productions throughout her high school years.

The production rehearses on the stage at Rock Ridge High School. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"It's a big change from the 80-seat Lyric to this. Especially as it's only my second production," said Emma Thornbloom, who plays reporter Phineas Trout.

Thornbloom has just entered the world of theater for the first time as an adult, first appearing in the Lyric Center's production of "The Odd Couple" last fall due to the encouragement of a friend.

"We didn't really have many opportunities for theater at my school growing up. We just had Prairie Fire Theater productions in elementary school, so I never really got into it," Thornbloom said. "It's a big time commitment, but I know it's going to be worth it when we start performing to audiences next week."

Julia Papin, 10, of Virginia, rehearses her role as an Oompa Loompa. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Sanderson said she was excited for the opportunity to play a character who was "very different" than herself as Veruca Salt.

"She's a sassy little firecracker. If she doesn't like you, she doesn't pretend to like you," Sanderson said. "It was kind of hard to get into character because, I'd like to say I'm a nice person, so being mean intentionally is different. But it's good to diversify and get out of my comfort zone."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominick Olivanti rehearses his role as Willy Wonka. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Dominick Olivanti has been exploring the depths of his role as well as the title character Willy Wonka.

"It's been a lot of hard work going into this. Wonka's a very individual guy," Olivanti said. "It's a little bit interesting, because a lot of the roles that I've played in the past have been very opposite, like either a female character or opposite something. And this guy is really just out to kind of playing off of himself. So that's been a really unique experience for sure."

This is Olivanti's fourth production with MMT. He was the vocal music director for the company's last full-production "Matilda" in 2019. Olivanti said he was excited to jump back into acting after directing because it was a chance to play an iconic role.

"I love directing and coaching, but I feel like you sort of start to lose the craft if you're not working on it as well," Olivanti said. "So this was a good chance to explore an iconic role and also work on my own skills at the same time."

Performances of "Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka" run July 27, 28 and 30 and Aug. 3, 4 and 6 at Rock Ridge High School, 1403 Progress Parkway, between Eveleth and Virginia. Shows start at 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets can be reserved at our.show/mmtwillywonka . Reservations are encouraged. Online prices are $24 for general admission, $19 for senior citizens and military personnel, and $14 for students.

Dustin Davidson, of Hibbing, the light sound designer at the Rock Ridge High School theater, adjusts lighting. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune