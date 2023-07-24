FinnFest makes 5-year commitment to Duluth

DULUTH — Since its founding 40 years ago, FinnFest has been held in cities including Minneapolis, Detroit, Tucson, San Diego, Philadelphia and Toronto. Now, it's staying put. For at least the next five years, the annual event will take place in Duluth.

"The board of directors," said board President Marianne Wargelin, "began to realize that it was counterproductive to keep traveling, because what you were having to do was to reinvent the festival every year. Wouldn't it be better to actually settle down in a place that had some solidity and have a conversation with that community, becoming the capital from which everything comes?"

Asahi, a Finnish mind-body health practice and fitness program, will be part of FinnFest 2023. Contributed / FinnFest

Unofficially, of course, many Duluthians would already consider their city the capital of Finnish America. "Just under 20% of its population identifies as Finnish," said Wargelin, a Minneapolis resident. "Where else would you get that? Nowhere!"

The festival has been held in Duluth before, including a 2008 blowout that featured a five-day visit by the president of Finland and had an attendance, organizers say, of 11,000.

When Wargelin called the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in 2021, she said, "They interrupted me immediately and said, 'Oh, thank you for calling us! We remember you with such fondness.' Well, that's good! Let's not just remember with fondness from 13 years ago — let's work together."

There's a lot to talk about at this year's event, which runs from Wednesday, July 26, through Sunday, July 30. In April, Finland became the 31st member state of the North American Treaty Organization, a move made following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

FinnFest Executive Producer Heli Sirvioe, speaking last week from her home in New York City, said she recently visited Finland and saw "a lot of excitement about the NATO membership," but also concern about its impetus. "The war is not next door, it's in Ukraine, but it's close enough. Finland's having had a relatively tough relationship with Russia, there's a bit of worry."

On Friday, July 28, Mikko Hautala — Finland's ambassador to the U.S. — will be discussing the security situation in a panel that will also include Philip M. Breedlove, a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe. With additional talks on topics including Indigenous culture, international trade and environmental sustainability, FinnFest is much more than a sauna party.

A Midsummer party in Duluth, hosted by Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna. Contributed / Pointed North Photography

That said, there will be sauna, and food and dance and music. "Everyone, even if they're looking at the program and they're going, 'Oh, dear, it sounds like going to school,' if they look at the program they'll find pieces of it that are really fun," said Wargelin.

The festival has evolved considerably from its origins as an opportunity for Finnish Americans to connect with their ethnic roots in a melting-pot society. "You almost had to check your credentials at the door," said Wargelin about the 1980s events.

Over time, the festival saw interest from a broader swath of attendees and changed its focus accordingly. Today, said Wargelin, "the emphasis is on connecting Americans to the Nordic world, and to enable Americans to think in a global way through the access of one region, particularly one country."

American and Finnish flags are among the decorations during a Finland Northland celebration for 100 years of Finnish independence at the Depot's Great Hall in Duluth, 2017. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Despite the cultural similarities among Scandinavian immigrants, Finns in the Northland had a distinctive experience, said Wargelin. "The Swedes and Norwegians came earlier, so they were, as they came to the United States, more likely to go into farming ... but the bulk of the Finns were coming at a point where what Minnesota wanted was workers."

In mining and other industries, the Finns left their mark on the state's political history. "The reason it's called the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party is because the Finns were the labor part," Wargelin explained. "They were far more likely to have a social democratic perspective."

Finnish Americans were never monolithic, though, and have become even less so. "When we say 'Finnish,'" said Wargelin, "we're Finnish speakers, we're Swedish speakers, we're Sami, we're Finnishinaabe, we are even Forest Finns. We're many kinds of groups together."

FinnFest will represent the diversity of that experience through a wide range of presentations, including a Finnish American Film Festival. The Duluth Airshow may have had a Tom Cruise impersonator, but FinnFest will have an actual movie star who's shared the screen with Cruise.

Finnish actor and musician Samuli Edelmann will be in Duluth for the 2023 FinnFest. Contributed / Juha Mustonen

"He was in 'Mission Impossible.' He was acting with Tom Cruise in 'Ghost Protocol,'" said Sirvioe about Samuli Edelmann. The multitalented performer is also a music star (yes, he'll play a set) and is featured in a hit Scandinavian TV series called "The Reindeer Mafia."

Yes, really. "It's a Finnish-Swedish-Norwegian collaboration that was filmed very high up in Lapland," said Sirvioe. In the Nordic countries, "it's been one of the most-watched TV series of the last decade." Two episodes will screen at Zeitgeist, with the actor on hand to field questions about the crime drama.

Artwork by Natalie Salminen, to be featured in the exhibit "Inspiraatioita: Finnish Art and Design in Minnesota" in association with FinnFest. Contributed / Nordic Center

"Himmeli," a sculpture by Mary Erickson that will be featured in the exhibition "Inspiraatioita: Finnish Art and Design in Minnesota" in association with FinnFest. Contributed / Nordic Center

"We don't have a heavy metal band coming," admitted Wargelin, referencing a genre of Finnish music that's piqued American ears of late. There will be performances by a range of other musicians, though — including Minnesotans such as Erik Koskinen, Breanne Tepler and Steve Solkela — as well as an American premiere of a piano concerto by the late Finnish composer Jaakko Kuusisto.

"It's hard for me to think that anybody who likes classical music wouldn't want to be there," said Wargelin. She also noted a choral concert on Thursday night, and an ecumenical hymn service Sunday morning.

Most events will happen at the DECC, but there will also be activities at local venues including Pizza Luce (live music), the Holiday Inn (dancing) and the Nordic Center (an exhibit of Finnish art and design in Minnesota).

A news release for the event calls Finland "the happiest country in the world," and organizers have the receipts: the World Happiness Report has put Finland on top for six years running. Physician, athlete and wellness advocate Erica Tukiainen will unpack that in a Saturday morning keynote presentation that asks, "What's the secret?"

The Iron Range's Steve Solkela, known for his Overpopulated One-Man Band, performs at the 82nd Annual Laskiainen in Palo in 2019. He is scheduled to play FinnFest. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

"It's not happy people singing along when they're walking on the street, and always smiling no matter what," said Sirvioe. "It's looking at the whole society, and the kind of infrastructure that makes people as a whole feel safe, cared for and seen."

Finns also "really believe in vacations," said Wargelin, who's helping to coordinate dozens of people traveling from Europe to Duluth for the event. "All our last-minute business (communications) with Finland have been really hard mountains to climb, because nobody's at home."

"It's the entire country," agreed Sirvioe. "Basically you get an automated reply saying, 'I'm on vacation. I'll be back sometime in August.'" In the meantime, for many, we'll see them in Duluth.

For information and tickets, visit finnfest.us.