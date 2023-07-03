Epic Jonathan Thunder mural enlivens Zenith Bookstore exterior

DULUTH — Jonathan Thunder may not quite be ready to paint a mural on the scale of the 100-foot-tall Prince tribute unveiled last summer in Minneapolis, but he's in training.

"You've got to use your yoga legs," he said on June 23, steadying himself on the scissors lift he used to access the 20-foot height of the mural he was painting on an exterior wall of Zenith Bookstore.

That day, he was putting the final touches on the section closest to the store's Central Avenue facade. The image at that end of the mural, which will ultimately stretch 90 feet from the front of the building to its rear, depicts a woman and child reading a book together.

Thunder's own partner and child modeled for the artist, though the finished image is a stylized depiction of family bonding rather than a direct portrait of the two. "Fatherhood has definitely changed my practice and reinforced some of the ways that I approach my messages," said Thunder.

In this case, those messages concern "family values, intergenerational storytelling, the importance of sharing stories and history and imagination, and most of all inspiration," said Thunder.

Seeing a mural on the store's expansive north wall has been a six-year dream of Bob Dobrow, who co-owns the store with his wife, Angel. The Dobrows opened the store in 2017, and it quickly drew attention both for its well-stocked interior and its highly Instagrammable exterior.

Zenith Bookstore, with a mural of favorite and classic books painted by Proctor artist Tom Napoli, as seen in June 2017 shortly before the store opened for business. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

"We got approached by a muralist in West Duluth, Tom Napoli, about whether we would be interested in a mural for our front facade," Bob Dobrow remembered. Napoli's work, which turned the store's street-facing wall into a giant bookshelf, was embraced by the community and made the new bookstore "very, very recognizable."

"Once the last brushstroke went down on that mural, the next thing that I started thinking about and coveting was the possibility of a mural on the side," said Dobrow. He discovered Thunder, appropriately enough, through a book.

Zenith Bookstore owner Bob Dobrow smiles while having a conversation outside of his store on June 23 in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The book titled "Bowwow Powwow," written by Brenda J. Child and illustrated by Jonathan Thunder, displayed inside Zenith Bookstore in Duluth on June 23. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"He's the illustrator of one of our very popular children's books, 'Bowwow Powwow,'" said Dobrow. "I learned about his art, got to know him, and he just seemed like such a perfect choice for an artist for the mural."

Thunder, an acclaimed Duluth artist who is an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Ojibwe, leapt at the idea and helped push the project forward. "I wasn't convinced we were going to be able to do it and afford it and everything," said Dobrow, "but his vision and energy" made it possible.

The project was ultimately funded through contributions from the bookstore, Hennepin Theatre Trust and the McKnight Foundation Artists Fellowship. "The stars aligned," said Thunder. (While Hennepin Theatre Trust is based in Minneapolis, the artist has a relationship with the organization and he said it is interested in supporting mural art in Minnesota generally.)

A sketch of the mural Jonathan Thunder is creating on the wall of Zenith Bookstore in Duluth. "Gichi Gami" is the Ojibwe name for Lake Superior. Contributed / Jonathan Thunder

As seen on Friday, June 30, Jonathan Thunder has made additional progress on his Zenith Bookstore mural in Duluth. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

The finished image will incorporate imagery nodding to Duluth's natural and human-made landscapes, centering Indigenous communities and stories.

"I like to incorporate this Mishi-bizhiw character into my work nowadays," said Thunder, referencing a character also known as "the Great Panther," head of the water spirits in Ojibwe legend. Reading a book inscribed "it is your story," the child in Thunder's mural clutches a toy version of Mishi-bizhiw.

"As people who live on the largest freshwater body of water in the entire world, we're sort of like stewards here," said Thunder. "We live here, and it's our responsibility to take care of things."

The mural also features a cameo from a celestial body that's iconic for movie buffs: the moon with a human face and a rocket in its eye, as seen in the 1902 Georges Melies film "A Trip to the Moon."

Thunder, who works in animation as well as painting, sees the moon as a nod to the creativity of film's special effects pioneers. "It's really about exploration of the imagination," he said.

The wall with the new mural faces a parking lot; Wussow's Concert Cafe is on the other side of the lot. As Thunder worked, pedestrians stopped to watch and one driver even slowed down to shout his approval. "Need any beverages or anything?" he asked.

"Couple espressos," responded Thunder, a coffee aficionado.

One hot day early in the painting process, the artist was approached by two local kids who wanted to thank him for his work. "They had a glass of ice water with one ice cube in it, and an Airheads candy and a little bag of cookies," said Thunder. "It just made my week."

"It's such a wonderful thing to be adding," said Dobrow. "It's not what I was expecting, when I opened up the store, to be so intimately connected to the community."

Inside, bookstore manager Sarah Brown stood behind the counter. "It's so cool," she said about the new mural. "I've been sending my family progress update pictures."

Customers have been curious about the piece, Brown said. "Probably the most posted social media about Zenith is pictures of people out front with that mural, so I think we're going to get a lot more on the side too."

The bookstore plans to dedicate the completed mural with a ceremony on July 13 at 4 p.m. Mayor Emily Larson will be present. "I hear she's going to issue a Duluth Mural Day proclamation," said Dobrow.

"There's so much happening in Duluth in terms of murals," the bookstore owner said, "it's almost become like the mural city."

Thunder said he sees a natural connection between books and visual art. "My history with books is one facet to my history with storytelling," said the artist. "Each piece that I create is kind of a vignette, so it's almost like you're getting a glimpse of a moment from what can be a larger story."

A Mishi-bizhiw character that Jonathan Thunder paints in many of his murals in the likeness of a child's toy as seen June 23 at Zenith Bookstore in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

