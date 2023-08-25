Embarrass Region Fair marks 84 years with new, old traditions

EMBARRASS — Looking for a fair with more of a family reunion feel with plenty of activities and entertainment? Embarrass has you covered with the 84th annual Embarrass Region Fair kicking off Friday.

The event has been a staple in the community since before its official start date of 1939.

"It really feels like a family reunion for a lot of people," said fair organizer Sue Beaton. "It's an old-fashioned fair with things like races for all ages, like the gunny sack race and three-legged race. But we also have some new portions that we've developed over the years."

Something new this year is the fair's website. Previously, the fair committee has put together a large book filled with info about the fair and the rules and regulations for the various exhibits. This year, the committee put together a website where all info about the fair can easily be accessed.

One of the mainstays of the Embarrass Region Fair since its inception in 1939 have been exhibits of home canning, handiwork, farm crops and livestock, such as the flowers seen here. Contributed / Embarrass Region Fair

"But we do have some who can't access the website, so we published a flier for them with the basic info and just the listing of regulations for the exhibits," Beaton said. "It's kind of a test to see how well these two communicating styles have worked."

New also to the fair this year is a Little Miss Embarrass pageant for girls ages 8-18. The fair previously held Miss Embarrass pageants, but hadn't seen a strong turnout for the contest in prior years and moved away from it.

"But this year we've got a great group of eight girls vying to be Little Miss, and we're seeing more interest," Beaton said.

Some of the long-standing staples of the fair include a demolition derby race, a mud run and the annual horse, dog and car shows.

"They're still the premiere events, what makes people decide to come out on a Friday or Saturday to our fair," Beaton said. "I think the mud run is our flagship event — it's what makes us unique."

Beaton said that the fair has been trying to cater to both the older and the younger crowds. For the older crowd, bingo is back. The fair hosts an all-day bingo event Saturday and Sunday, which Beaton said was very popular with their older fairgoers.

"For years, the Babbitt VFW ran it for us, but they folded right before COVID, so we didn't have things in place last year," Beaton said. "It took us some legwork to figure things out and get the right permits, but it's back under the eaves of Timber Hall."

Races for all ages, such as flour sack races, are part of the Embarrass Region Fair. Contributed / Embarrass Region Fair

For the kids, there are some new free performances from the Amazing Charles and Tricia and the Toonies. There will also be a new free Kids Zone with cornhole boards, molkky and other yard games.

"We wanted to make sure we had some free activities for kids the participate in, since I know that families can go to the fair and drop a lot of money," Beaton said.

Winding things down on Sunday is another feature fairly unique to this fair — a parade at 4 p.m. The parade runs from the Nelimark House on Highway 21 across the fairgrounds to the Little League Baseball field.

"It's not a particularly long parade at 10-20 minutes max, but it's a good chance to get our marching band from Northeast Range out and we can honor our veterans like Charlie Fowler, who is 90 years old and has been in the parade for many years," Beaton said. "It's a nice way to end things on Sunday."

The fair begins at 2 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday. For more information, visit embarrassrfa.org for a full schedule of events.