Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Duluth's Rex Bar closes after 15 years

The Fitger's lower-level bar was a popular late-night spot, industry hangout and music venue. Owner Mike Lemon is turning attention to his Superior pub, Average Joe's.

People crowd around a long bar in a windowless space. Bartenders work busily to serve drinks, while a band plays in the background.
The Rex Bar, in Duluth, is crowded Aug. 11, the last Friday night of operations before the venue permanently closed.
Contributed / Brittany Lind
Jay Gabler
Jay Gabler
Today at 2:05 PM

DULUTH — The Rex Bar has closed after nearly 15 years of operation in the Fitger's mall complex. Sunday was the bar's last night of operations.

"I'm over 60, so I'm just at that point," said owner Mike Lemon, standing in the bar Tuesday. He and staff were in the process of moving out. "I've got a bar in Superior. ... It's a little easier to work over there. You're looking at just under 14% sales tax (in Duluth). They're five and a half."

Closed wooden doors have windows lined with signage reading REX on one door and BAR on the other, in bold black letters.
Doors to the former Rex Bar are seen closed Tuesday.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Despite what Lemon described as the "little easier, business-friendly" climate in Superior, where he owns Average Joe's Pub, he said he has warm feelings toward Duluth. "I love the music scene," he said. "The people of downtown Duluth have been nothing but good to me."

(Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com) Average Joe’s Pub on North Fifth Street in Superior will open Friday, Dec.21.
Business
FROM 2018: New pub opens in Superior
Just in time for the holidays, Superior offers a new spot where people can celebrate.
Dec 17, 2018
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Lemon also praised the Fitger's management. "Everybody's good," he said. "They run a good show." Mall management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Rex Bar opened Aug. 29, 2008, said Lemon. His hunch is that mall management will opt for an establishment that's "a little more upscale" to fill the space.

"It's a dirty rock 'n' roll club, and I like those," said Adam Herman, a Duluth musician whose band, The Slamming Doors, played at the Rex on Sunday. "It really comes down to the people."

Herman credited the Rex staff for being music-friendly. "They don't just set the (sound) levels and walk away. They listen to it, they mess with the lights. ... It really does make for a better show overall."

The Rex was a longtime Duluth Homegrown Music Festival venue. "I just love that because it's a basement bar and a really super old building," Dereck Murphy-Williams, then a Homegrown board member, told the News Tribune in 2022. "The majority of it, when you get in there, is a dance floor."

musician perform at music festival
More about the Homegrown Music Festival
Dec 2, 2021

"It's huge!" added Melissa LaTour, then-Homegrown director, also in 2022. "It's a good party place."

With a capacity of 500, the Rex was Duluth's largest bar-style venue for live music. Herman said the venue was "just packed" on Friday night, when acts onstage included Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, Alamode and Dirty Horse.

Enthusiastic concertgoers cheer and move wildly at left, as a band's horn section performs onstage at right. Haze descends from above.
Enthusiastic fans cheer for Big Wave Dave and the Ripples at the Rex Bar on Friday.
Contributed / Brittany Lind

"When I was first hired, Big Wave Dave and the Ripples used to play every Thursday night," said Dicky Brooks, who ran sound at the Rex from 2011 on. "I grew up in church, and you used to go to church every Sunday and see all of your church friends, and it was kind of that exact same vibe. It was the community coming together every Thursday."

While the Rex was best known as a venue for local bands, it also hosted touring regional and national acts, including some big names. "I ran sound for Coolio," remembered Brooks. "He only did a 23-minute show, but he packed the place out."

Students were among the Rex's most enthusiastic clientele, and 20-somethings dressed for nightlife could often be seen lining the stairs of the historic brewery complex as they queued for admission. "When we lost (Grandma's) Sports Garden," said Herman, "I saw a lot of that spill over into the Rex."

"Back before COVID, the college students would go to different bars on different nights of the week," said Brooks. "College night (at the Rex) was Wednesday, and then the weekends was definitely more people who were interested in live music."

After closing for over half a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rex never quite bounced back to the way things used to be, said Brooks. "The shows were more sporadic than they were when I first started working there."

Max Mileski, whose band Sadkin headlined a concert and fashion show at the Rex in June, said the bar was "the best medium-sized venue in the Twin Ports, in terms of sound and stage ... the closest approximation to something like the Turf Club down in the Twin Cities."

As a relaxed, affordable late-night spot, the Rex became a go-to for many people who worked in the service industry.

Historic brewery complex seen at night. Smokestack reading "Fitger's" is lit red at center, with Aerial Lift Bridge visible at left in distance.
The historic Fitger's Brewery complex in Duluth is seen in 2012, during what Rex Bar staff remember as a peak of local music scene activity.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

"A lot of us in the band are bartenders and servers," said Ryan Scherz, whose band Yeah Scherz formerly had a Sunday residency at the Rex. "That's what our clientele was on Sunday nights.

"When we played other nights of the week, you'd get some surprised tourists that would hear music and come down from the upper levels of Fitger's and they'd see all the shenanigans going on," he said.

"My first gig in Duluth was at the Rex," said Herman. "My first Homegrown set was at the Rex, and I remember that was really, really blurry and crazy. So it really has been a staple, especially for downtown."

"It occupied a really unique space. You could pack a few hundred people in there, or you could have a nice, intimate 50-person night," said Scherz. "It's not a theater, it's not a brewery, it's one of those places where you really felt like you could just do whatever you wanted."

"I ran the Reef (Bar and Grill, on London Road) for 15 years, and music had kind of died down, so I went to Michigan for a while," said Lemon. "I came back, and I could tell the music scene was back again. Boy, was it ever! The first four years (at the Rex), I couldn't even keep up, there were so many people coming in."

Window in a wooden frame features a Grain Belt Beer Nordeast sticker and an "OPEN" sign that is not lit.
The "OPEN" sign at the former Rex Bar in Duluth, as seen on Tuesday, is turned off.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

On Sunday, Lemon said, "I almost cried. A lot of people are bummed out, and you don't realize it until they start telling you they met their wife or their husband here, and the college kids that went through this bar."

"It was just a really communal vibe," said Scherz, whose band played on Sunday. "Lots of hugs. Some tears, but for the most part it was just, let's have some fun. Let's go out with a bang."

"There were a lot of hugs, some tears, some people really sad," said Brooks, who plays bass in the Yeah Scherz. "You can tell that there's going to be an absence."

"I might try to draw some people over to Superior with music, but it's hard. A lot of these people don't drive. They all walked here," said Lemon. "I might have to open up a limousine service."

