Duluth's Max Morath, ragtime legend and public TV pioneer, dead at 96

DULUTH — Max Morath, a practitioner and proponent of ragtime music who became a public television pioneer, died Monday morning at age 96.

Max Morath, in a publicity photo from his years of national fame as "the Ragtime Man." Contributed / Larry Melton

Morath was living at Aftenro Home in Duluth, having moved to the Northland after marrying his wife, Diane Skomars, in 1993. No further details were immediately available about Morath's death, which was confirmed by Skomars in an email to the News Tribune. "Beloved by his family, friends and fans," she wrote, "Max was an entertainer ‘til the end."

For decades, Morath was one of the best-known proponents of ragtime music, crossing the country countless times over decades of touring that began in the mid-20th century and extended into the 21st. His shows combined musical performances with entertaining, educational commentary on ragtime music and the turn-of-the-century era that produced it.

"The Ragtime Era" was the name of a breakthrough television program that Morath scripted and performed in 1960, introducing viewers to the music and its historical context. Created in Denver for the station KRMA, the series was picked up across the country and proved pivotal in shaping the emerging form of what would become known as public television.

By blending information with entertainment in a presentation as appealing as anything on commercial TV, "The Ragtime Era" demonstrated the educational potential of the new medium and became the most-viewed non-commercial series produced up until that time.

Beloved public TV hosts from Fred Rogers to Julia Child to Carl Sagan all followed in the footsteps of Max Morath, who joined then-President Lyndon Johnson at the White House for a celebration of the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967.

In addition to "The Ragtime Era" and numerous other TV series and appearances, Morath had a prolific career as a live performer, songwriter and recording artist. He released dozens of albums and played over 5,000 shows, including the 1964 University of Minnesota Duluth appearance that introduced him to Skomars and ultimately led to him moving here.

Max Morath performs with the Original Rag Quartet at UMD's Kirby Student Center in fall 1964. Musicians, from left, are Max Morath, James Tyler, Barry Kornfeld and Felix Pappalardi. Diane Skomars, who would marry Morath 29 years later, can be seen sitting in the front row. Contributed / Diane Skomars

Max Morath was born in Colorado Springs in 1926. He learned a love of music from his pianist mother, honing his skills as a performer and producer in various venues at that popular tourist town throughout the 1950s. He took a keen interest in the art and technology of radio and television, which led to his groundbreaking programs.

Morath was cherished by the ragtime music community, and was close with greats of the genre. While his advocacy buoyed the music's public awareness and helped spur the ragtime revival that included movies like "The Sting," Morath acknowledged that "I owe a debt more than I can articulate" to the Black artists who created the genre.

Diane Skomars and Max Morath, in their Duluth retirement years. Contributed / Diane Skomars

He also sought to elevate the under-appreciated contributions of women artists such as composer Carrie Jacobs-Bond, and mentored younger musicians who were advancing the genre.

Morath had one previous marriage, which ended in divorce. His family included three children of his own as well as a daughter of Skomars' from another relationship. The couple praised the staff at Aftenro for providing exceptional care to Morath after he moved to the facility in 2022.

Composer and musicologist Aaron Robinson, whose Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue presented its first-ever lifetime achievement award to Morath last year, told the News Tribune that "Max did everything," whether on stage or on camera. "It was an entire world that he brought with him."