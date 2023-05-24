99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth summer weekends 2023: What's happening and when

As usual, every summer weekend there's a festival or big show happening in the Twin Ports area.

Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
A group of runners forms a conga line at the finish line of Grandma’s Marathon on June 18, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — Summer's always welcome in the Twin Ports, but perhaps never more so than after locals have endured the snowiest winter on record. Every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day is precious for vitamin D, and for the tourist trade that helps power Duluth's economy.

Here's a starter guide to some of the big events planned this year.

May 26-29: Smelt Parade

Smelt Queen and her Royal Guard at the 2022 Smelt
The Smelt Queen follows her stilt-walking Royal Guard along the Lakewalk in the 2022 Smelt Parade. Dennis Lloyd carries a silver star on a stick as he walks with the guard.
Teri Cadeau / File / Duluth News Tribune

The smelt have been running for a while already, but in Duluth, they must run before they can parade. How else could there be a smelt fry at the end of the second line puppet prance down the Lakewalk? This year's presentation of the Smelt Queen, with all its attendant theatrics, takes place on Sunday, May 28. The Brass Messengers will return to add a little Big Easy flair. (magicsmelt.com) The following day, West Duluth's annual Memorial Day Parade rolls down Grand and Central avenues. (duluthwomenoftoday.org)

austinSMELT0518c2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth puppet troupe hosts annual smelt-honoring parade
Run, Smelt, Run! festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. May 28 at the Aerial Lift Bridge
May 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

June 2-4: Lilac Love Fest

The upper level of a railroad dome car.
Upper level of the Puget Sound, the North Shore Scenic Railroad's newest dome car acquisition, seen in 2022.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

When it comes to theme trains, the North Shore Scenic Railroad leaves no branch unexplored. This summer's offerings include the Pizza Party Express, Summer BBQ in the Sky View, a Grandma's Marathon Viewer, a Father's Day BBQ, Day Out with Thomas, Murder Mystery Express and Pride Festival Party Train. The year's first theme train rolls out on June 2: a Lilac Lovefest Din and Gin Train, with Vikre spirits to sample while you look at the lilacs popping up during peak season (duluthtrains.com).

Steam locomotive with large cow-catcher and bright light stands in railroad museum. In foreground is a sign designating "3," with a golden "50" seal banner affixed.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Lake Superior Railroad Museum celebrates 50 years as a 'world-class' attraction
Fifty years ago Sunday, Duluth broke ground for the construction of a permanent train museum at the former Union Depot.
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

June 9-11: Cavalleria Rusticana

Light-skinned woman poses for portrait. She has shoulder-length brown hair with highlights, and wears a black sleeveless top.
Marni Raab, stage director of Lyric Opera of the North's "Cavalleria Rusticana."
Contributed / Bjorn Bolinder

Seduction, betrayal, booze runs and bites on the ear ... just another summer in Duluth, right? Also in Sicily, the setting of Pietro Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana." The one-act opera, which premiered in 1890, is being staged by Lyric Opera of the North under the stage direction of Marni Raab, a member of Broadway's final "Phantom of the Opera" cast. Dane Suarez and Duluth Playhouse regular Lacy Sauter are among the stars of the production, which can be seen at UMD's Marshall Performing Arts Center on June 9 and June 11 (loonopera.org). Also this weekend, watch for the return of Trans Joy Fest at Gichi-Ode Akiing (transnorthland.org).

Elaborate chandelier hangs above bare theater stage, with empty seats visible in background.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth plans sendoff as 'Phantom of the Opera' ends era on Broadway
Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit musical is closing after 35 years on the Great White Way. Lyric Opera of the North will mark the show's final night with a Greysolon party.
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

June 16-18: Grandma's Marathon

Dakotah Lindwurm runs along London Road with a huge smile on her face on her way to winning a second straight women's title
Dakotah Lindwurm runs along London Road with a huge smile on her face on her way to winning a second straight women's title during Grandma’s Marathon on June 18, 2022.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

While the Beargrease sled dogs sleep it off in the shade, come summertime the Northland's human runners step up to take their turn going all-out before crowds of curious spectators. Grandma's Marathon takes place on June 17, surrounded by ancillary events including other (shorter) races as well as food, drink and entertainment (grandmasmarathon.com). Also this weekend, Juneteenth celebrations include the annual NAACP event at Central Hillside Community Center, on June 18 (facebook.com/duluthnaacp).

Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
Sports
PHOTOS: 46th Annual Grandma's Marathon
News Tribune photographers capture scenes from various areas of the race course.
June 18, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

June 23-25: Rhubarb Festival

122619.F.DNT.Decade_Rhubarbara
Rhubarbara, who debuted at the 2008 CHUM Rhubarb Festival and is seen here in 2014, has taken on a life of her own.
File / Duluth News Tribune

The annual Rhubarb Festival supports the work of Duluth social services nonprofit CHUM, but it's not like Northlanders need any excuse to go all in on rhubarb. On June 24 the festival returns to the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy, with organizers promising "pie, pie, and more pie." Iconic mascot Rhubarbara will be there, and ... she's bringing a friend! "You'll have to join us to find out who they are," write organizers about Duluth's newest mascot (chumduluth.org). Also this weekend, vendors fill Minnesota Point for the Park Point Art Fair (parkpointartfair.org).

122619.F.DNT.Decade_Rhubarbara
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth's mascots are a strange bunch — and that's just how we like it
From Champ to Rhubarbara, Duluth's mascots are best at their most offbeat. There is such a thing as too offbeat, though, as an ill-fated baseball head learned the hard way.
January 25, 2023 07:13 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

June 30 - July 4: Fourth Fest

Fireworks fill night sky with moon over harbor
Fireworks explode in the skies above the Duluth Harbor on July 8, 2022. The city's annual Independence Day celebration was delayed four days due to weather conditions.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Zenith City has become a major Independence Day destination, and the holiday is the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's time to shine. In addition to the expected July 4 festivities, entertainment over the long weekend includes Flo Rida at Bayfront Festival Park and the Guess Who at Symphony Hall (both June 30). On July 3, cover band Hairball take the Bayfront stage to ape the glam metal greats (decc.org).

July 7-9: Movies in the Park

File: Movies in the Park
Groups of people watch "The Land Before Time" at Leif Erikson Park in Duluth, July 2021.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

You can quibble with the selections — did 25 percent of this year's picks really need to be Minion movies? — but it's hard to argue with the stunning setting of Downtown Duluth's annual Movies in the Park series. Leif Erikson Park, in the East Hillside neighborhood, will host eight free movie screenings on Friday nights from July 7 through Aug. 25. The series kicks off with "Top Gun: Maverick," a blockbuster so popular that seven babies born last year at the nearby St. Luke's were named Maverick (downtownduluth.com). Also this weekend, on July 8, Trampled By Turtles take the Bayfront Festival Park stage as one of the summer's top concert draws (decc.org).

Indie rocker Emma Jeanne
Arts and Entertainment
Trampled By Turtles and Duluth Homegrown announce second annual Palomino Grant
The grant bestows $5,000 on a Twin Ports band or solo artist, and comes with an opening slot at Bayfront Festival Park. Last year's winner, Emma Jeanne, said the grant "changed my world."
April 29, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

July 14-16: Duluth Airshow

Photo of military aircraft
A pilot waits for crew after arriving for the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo at the Duluth International Airport on July 14, 2022.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth may not have a monorail (or, to the chagrin of many, an incline railway), but the city still pulls above its weight when it comes to fun forms of transportation. Case in point: the annual Duluth Airshow, which this year features everything from Navy jets to a parachute team to a jet truck. Maverick will even be on site at the Duluth International Airport, represented by celebrity impersonator "California Tom Cruise." The show takes place July 15-16 (duluthairshow.com). Meanwhile, the Reggae and World Music Festival fills Bayfront Festival Park with good vibrations on Saturday (bayfrontworldmusic.com), as Pioneer Hall hosts the region's largest dog show (decc.org).

Photo of military aircraft
Local
Photos and video: Taking flight before the 2022 Duluth Airshow
The airshow is Saturday and Sunday at the Duluth International Airport.
July 15, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

July 21-23: Festival by the Lake

Aerial view of Duluth's Lift Bridge, with the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center seen in background along Duluth Harbor Basin.
Bayfront Festival Park, seen in this aerial view, is home to Festival By the Lake.
Contributed / Northern Images for the DECC

As Taste of Minnesota returns to the Twin Cities, the festival formerly known as Taste of Duluth is still going by its new name: Festival by the Lake. The 2021 name change was meant to reflect the fact that the event is not just focused on food: music, shopping and other activities are all part of the mix at Bayfront Festival Park on July 22 (festivalbythelake.com).

July 28-30: All Pints North

Warrior Brewing Company owners talk with guests at the festival
Actor Daniel Durant (right) of Duluth and Jasmine Klein of Minneapolis make a stop at the Warrior Brewing booth during All Pints North in Bayfront Festival Park on July 30, 2022.
Laura Butterbrodt / File / Duluth News Tribune

The tenth anniversary of Bent Paddle Brewing makes this year a watershed for Duluth's craft brewing industry, which has boomed along with the sector statewide. There aren't many bigger regional brew fests, and certainly none more beautiful, than All Pints North, which the Bent Paddle team was instrumental in founding at Bayfront Festival Park. Over 100 Minnesota breweries and brewpubs are participating in this year's event on July 29; Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, and Fenestra Funk, will provide the soundtrack (mncraftbrew.org).

Bent Paddle Brewing facilities
Business
Bent Paddle Brewing marks 10 transformative years
In 2013, the brewery opened "Duluth's first bona fide taproom" of the 21st century craft beer boom. Bent Paddle has become emblematic of what Duluth means to Minnesotans today.
May 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

August 4-6: Spirit Valley Days

spirit0801B.jpg
Children run into the street to grab candy thrown their way by people in passing floats in the Spirit Valley Days Parade in 2012.
File / Duluth News Tribune

It's hard not to have neighborhood spirit when the name of your neighborhood is Spirit Valley. The West Duluth commercial corridor and residential community is celebrating Spirit Valley Days Aug. 3-6. Events will include a parade, car show and craft fair. It's a good opportunity to get better acquainted with the neighborhood that includes Zenith Bookstore, Wussow's Concert Cafe and the West Theatre (spiritvalleydays.com). Back at Bayfront Festival Park, the City on the Hill Music Festival features Christian artists including Casting Crowns and Crowde. (cityonthehillmusicfest.com).

August 11-13: Bayfront Blues Festival

Rhythm and blues artist Eddie 9V grins
Rhythm and blues artist Eddie 9V of Atlanta, Georgia grins while performing on stage during his set on Aug. 13, 2022 at the 33rd annual Bayfront Blues Festival at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

This year's Bayfront Blues Festival is consolidating, switching it up from the two-stage model to a single-stage setup. Charlie Musselwhite, Elvin Bishop's Big Front Trio and a host of other ringers will perform from Aug. 11 through Aug. 13. They'll join a rich history: nearly 500 artists have performed at the festival since its founding in 1989 (bayfrontblues.com).

Crowd raises their arms with rhythm and blues artist Eddie 9V
Local
Photos and video: Celebrating the blues at Bayfront
The 33rd annual Bayfront Blues Festival features three days of outdoor music.
August 13, 2022 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson

August 18-20: "Jurassic Park" in concert

Wooden gates reading "JURASSIC PARK" are seen in a lush jungle setting on an overcast day.
The gates of the eponymous attraction, as seen in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film "Jurassic Park."
Contributed / DECC

While the DECC won't be hosting animatronic dinosaurs this year, there will be some T. Rex roars and, likely, ensuing screams heard in the harborside venue. The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams' soaring score live on Aug. 19 as the movie plays on a Symphony Hall screen. "The Minnesota Orchestra does these all the time," DSSO executive director Brandon VanWaeyenberghe said in April when the event was announced. "For us to take the leap to do something like this is really great for our community" (decc.org). Outside the DECC walls, Art in Bayfront Park will bring creators of all sorts together with collectors and the curious (artinbayfrontpark.com).

Two bearded white men, smiling, stand in front of dinosaur made of orange balloons.
Arts and Entertainment
DSSO to play 'Jurassic Park' score live, with movie, Aug. 19
The Symphony Hall concert will see the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra performing the entire John Williams score during a screening of the 1993 blockbuster.
April 10, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Aug. 25-27: Dragon Boat Festival

DSC_9987.jpg
A team is positioned during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival off Barker's Island in Superior on Aug. 27, 2022.
Amy Arntson / File / Duluth News Tribune

The annual Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival returned to Barker's Island last year after a two-year pandemic hiatus: over 1,000 people hopped in the water to compete in the charity races. "A dragon boat is basically a great big canoe," co-chair Charlie Johnson told the News Tribune. "They're 40-something feet long, 22 people get in them side by side with somebody else, hip to hip. It's a drag race right through the harbor here in Lake Superior." Dragon Boat Festival events take place this year on Aug. 25 and 26 (superiordragons.org). At Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, the annual two-day Tribute Fest raises funds for homeless veterans with artists covering classic rockers (thetributefest.com).

DSC_0021.jpg
Community
Nearly 50 teams compete in 2022 Dragon Boat Races
The Rotary Club of Superior and 23rd Veteran anticipate raising $50,000 for the community during the event.
August 27, 2022 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Sept. 1-3: Duluth Superior Pride

Eve Stalker, 4, of Duluth, dances in her rainbow skirt on Tower Avenue as she waits for the start of the Duluth-Superior Pride Parade
Eve Stalker, of Duluth, dances in her rainbow skirt on Tower Avenue as she waits for the start of the Duluth-Superior Pride Parade in Superior on Sept. 4, 2022.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

While Duluth Superior Pride may have originally been scheduled near Labor Day because that's when Bayfront Festival Park was available, the event's timing has the benefit of giving Minnesota two major Pride festivals they can attend at two different times each summer. Twin Cities Pride is scheduled for June 23-25, then Duluth Superior Pride brings it home from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4. The big Bayfront party takes place on Saturday, with the Pride Parade taking over Tower Avenue in Superior the following afternoon (duluthsuperiorpride.com).

Grand Marshall Carolyn Reisberg waves from the back of a pickup truck as she welcomes people to the Duluth-Superior Pride Parade
Local
Parading for Pride in Superior
The Duluth-Superior Pride Parade greeted onlookers with swag, bubbles, mayors on motorcycles and more.
September 04, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022.
