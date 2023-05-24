Duluth summer weekends 2023: What's happening and when

DULUTH — Summer's always welcome in the Twin Ports, but perhaps never more so than after locals have endured the snowiest winter on record. Every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day is precious for vitamin D, and for the tourist trade that helps power Duluth's economy.

Here's a starter guide to some of the big events planned this year.

May 26-29: Smelt Parade

The Smelt Queen follows her stilt-walking Royal Guard along the Lakewalk in the 2022 Smelt Parade. Dennis Lloyd carries a silver star on a stick as he walks with the guard. Teri Cadeau / File / Duluth News Tribune

The smelt have been running for a while already, but in Duluth, they must run before they can parade. How else could there be a smelt fry at the end of the second line puppet prance down the Lakewalk? This year's presentation of the Smelt Queen, with all its attendant theatrics, takes place on Sunday, May 28. The Brass Messengers will return to add a little Big Easy flair. (magicsmelt.com) The following day, West Duluth's annual Memorial Day Parade rolls down Grand and Central avenues. (duluthwomenoftoday.org)

June 2-4: Lilac Love Fest

Upper level of the Puget Sound, the North Shore Scenic Railroad's newest dome car acquisition, seen in 2022. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

When it comes to theme trains, the North Shore Scenic Railroad leaves no branch unexplored. This summer's offerings include the Pizza Party Express, Summer BBQ in the Sky View, a Grandma's Marathon Viewer, a Father's Day BBQ, Day Out with Thomas, Murder Mystery Express and Pride Festival Party Train. The year's first theme train rolls out on June 2: a Lilac Lovefest Din and Gin Train, with Vikre spirits to sample while you look at the lilacs popping up during peak season (duluthtrains.com).

June 9-11: Cavalleria Rusticana

Marni Raab, stage director of Lyric Opera of the North's "Cavalleria Rusticana." Contributed / Bjorn Bolinder

Seduction, betrayal, booze runs and bites on the ear ... just another summer in Duluth, right? Also in Sicily, the setting of Pietro Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana." The one-act opera, which premiered in 1890, is being staged by Lyric Opera of the North under the stage direction of Marni Raab, a member of Broadway's final "Phantom of the Opera" cast. Dane Suarez and Duluth Playhouse regular Lacy Sauter are among the stars of the production, which can be seen at UMD's Marshall Performing Arts Center on June 9 and June 11 (loonopera.org). Also this weekend, watch for the return of Trans Joy Fest at Gichi-Ode Akiing (transnorthland.org).

June 16-18: Grandma's Marathon

Dakotah Lindwurm runs along London Road with a huge smile on her face on her way to winning a second straight women's title during Grandma’s Marathon on June 18, 2022. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

While the Beargrease sled dogs sleep it off in the shade, come summertime the Northland's human runners step up to take their turn going all-out before crowds of curious spectators. Grandma's Marathon takes place on June 17, surrounded by ancillary events including other (shorter) races as well as food, drink and entertainment (grandmasmarathon.com). Also this weekend, Juneteenth celebrations include the annual NAACP event at Central Hillside Community Center, on June 18 (facebook.com/duluthnaacp).

June 23-25: Rhubarb Festival

Rhubarbara, who debuted at the 2008 CHUM Rhubarb Festival and is seen here in 2014, has taken on a life of her own. File / Duluth News Tribune

The annual Rhubarb Festival supports the work of Duluth social services nonprofit CHUM, but it's not like Northlanders need any excuse to go all in on rhubarb. On June 24 the festival returns to the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy, with organizers promising "pie, pie, and more pie." Iconic mascot Rhubarbara will be there, and ... she's bringing a friend! "You'll have to join us to find out who they are," write organizers about Duluth's newest mascot (chumduluth.org). Also this weekend, vendors fill Minnesota Point for the Park Point Art Fair (parkpointartfair.org).

June 30 - July 4: Fourth Fest

Fireworks explode in the skies above the Duluth Harbor on July 8, 2022. The city's annual Independence Day celebration was delayed four days due to weather conditions. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Zenith City has become a major Independence Day destination, and the holiday is the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's time to shine. In addition to the expected July 4 festivities, entertainment over the long weekend includes Flo Rida at Bayfront Festival Park and the Guess Who at Symphony Hall (both June 30). On July 3, cover band Hairball take the Bayfront stage to ape the glam metal greats (decc.org).

July 7-9: Movies in the Park

Groups of people watch "The Land Before Time" at Leif Erikson Park in Duluth, July 2021. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

You can quibble with the selections — did 25 percent of this year's picks really need to be Minion movies? — but it's hard to argue with the stunning setting of Downtown Duluth's annual Movies in the Park series. Leif Erikson Park, in the East Hillside neighborhood, will host eight free movie screenings on Friday nights from July 7 through Aug. 25. The series kicks off with "Top Gun: Maverick," a blockbuster so popular that seven babies born last year at the nearby St. Luke's were named Maverick (downtownduluth.com). Also this weekend, on July 8, Trampled By Turtles take the Bayfront Festival Park stage as one of the summer's top concert draws (decc.org).

July 14-16: Duluth Airshow

A pilot waits for crew after arriving for the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo at the Duluth International Airport on July 14, 2022. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth may not have a monorail (or, to the chagrin of many, an incline railway), but the city still pulls above its weight when it comes to fun forms of transportation. Case in point: the annual Duluth Airshow, which this year features everything from Navy jets to a parachute team to a jet truck. Maverick will even be on site at the Duluth International Airport, represented by celebrity impersonator "California Tom Cruise." The show takes place July 15-16 (duluthairshow.com). Meanwhile, the Reggae and World Music Festival fills Bayfront Festival Park with good vibrations on Saturday (bayfrontworldmusic.com), as Pioneer Hall hosts the region's largest dog show (decc.org).

July 21-23: Festival by the Lake

Bayfront Festival Park, seen in this aerial view, is home to Festival By the Lake. Contributed / Northern Images for the DECC

As Taste of Minnesota returns to the Twin Cities, the festival formerly known as Taste of Duluth is still going by its new name: Festival by the Lake. The 2021 name change was meant to reflect the fact that the event is not just focused on food: music, shopping and other activities are all part of the mix at Bayfront Festival Park on July 22 (festivalbythelake.com).

July 28-30: All Pints North

Actor Daniel Durant (right) of Duluth and Jasmine Klein of Minneapolis make a stop at the Warrior Brewing booth during All Pints North in Bayfront Festival Park on July 30, 2022. Laura Butterbrodt / File / Duluth News Tribune

The tenth anniversary of Bent Paddle Brewing makes this year a watershed for Duluth's craft brewing industry, which has boomed along with the sector statewide. There aren't many bigger regional brew fests, and certainly none more beautiful, than All Pints North, which the Bent Paddle team was instrumental in founding at Bayfront Festival Park. Over 100 Minnesota breweries and brewpubs are participating in this year's event on July 29; Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, and Fenestra Funk, will provide the soundtrack (mncraftbrew.org).

August 4-6: Spirit Valley Days

Children run into the street to grab candy thrown their way by people in passing floats in the Spirit Valley Days Parade in 2012. File / Duluth News Tribune

It's hard not to have neighborhood spirit when the name of your neighborhood is Spirit Valley. The West Duluth commercial corridor and residential community is celebrating Spirit Valley Days Aug. 3-6. Events will include a parade, car show and craft fair. It's a good opportunity to get better acquainted with the neighborhood that includes Zenith Bookstore, Wussow's Concert Cafe and the West Theatre (spiritvalleydays.com). Back at Bayfront Festival Park, the City on the Hill Music Festival features Christian artists including Casting Crowns and Crowde. (cityonthehillmusicfest.com).

August 11-13: Bayfront Blues Festival

Rhythm and blues artist Eddie 9V of Atlanta, Georgia grins while performing on stage during his set on Aug. 13, 2022 at the 33rd annual Bayfront Blues Festival at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

This year's Bayfront Blues Festival is consolidating, switching it up from the two-stage model to a single-stage setup. Charlie Musselwhite, Elvin Bishop's Big Front Trio and a host of other ringers will perform from Aug. 11 through Aug. 13. They'll join a rich history: nearly 500 artists have performed at the festival since its founding in 1989 (bayfrontblues.com).

August 18-20: "Jurassic Park" in concert

The gates of the eponymous attraction, as seen in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film "Jurassic Park." Contributed / DECC

While the DECC won't be hosting animatronic dinosaurs this year, there will be some T. Rex roars and, likely, ensuing screams heard in the harborside venue. The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams' soaring score live on Aug. 19 as the movie plays on a Symphony Hall screen. "The Minnesota Orchestra does these all the time," DSSO executive director Brandon VanWaeyenberghe said in April when the event was announced. "For us to take the leap to do something like this is really great for our community" (decc.org). Outside the DECC walls, Art in Bayfront Park will bring creators of all sorts together with collectors and the curious (artinbayfrontpark.com).

Aug. 25-27: Dragon Boat Festival

A team is positioned during the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival off Barker's Island in Superior on Aug. 27, 2022. Amy Arntson / File / Duluth News Tribune

The annual Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival returned to Barker's Island last year after a two-year pandemic hiatus: over 1,000 people hopped in the water to compete in the charity races. "A dragon boat is basically a great big canoe," co-chair Charlie Johnson told the News Tribune. "They're 40-something feet long, 22 people get in them side by side with somebody else, hip to hip. It's a drag race right through the harbor here in Lake Superior." Dragon Boat Festival events take place this year on Aug. 25 and 26 (superiordragons.org). At Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, the annual two-day Tribute Fest raises funds for homeless veterans with artists covering classic rockers (thetributefest.com).

Sept. 1-3: Duluth Superior Pride

Eve Stalker, of Duluth, dances in her rainbow skirt on Tower Avenue as she waits for the start of the Duluth-Superior Pride Parade in Superior on Sept. 4, 2022. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

While Duluth Superior Pride may have originally been scheduled near Labor Day because that's when Bayfront Festival Park was available, the event's timing has the benefit of giving Minnesota two major Pride festivals they can attend at two different times each summer. Twin Cities Pride is scheduled for June 23-25, then Duluth Superior Pride brings it home from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4. The big Bayfront party takes place on Saturday, with the Pride Parade taking over Tower Avenue in Superior the following afternoon (duluthsuperiorpride.com).