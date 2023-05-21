Duluth puppet troupe hosts annual smelt-honoring parade

DULUTH — Folks are gearing up for the Magic Smelt Puppet Troupe’s 11th annual Run, Smelt, Run! Parade and Party on May 28. Expect puppets, a brass band and fish costumes at this free, family-friendly event.

The non-motorized parade starts at 3:30 p.m. with the presentation of the Smelt Queen on the grassy plaza at the Aerial Lift Bridge (behind the Maritime Visitor's Center).

A musical procession featuring the Smelt Queen ends with a 5 p.m. smelt fry and dance party at Zeitgeist Restaurant & Bar, 222 E. Superior St.

Audience members laugh at the antics of a smelter during the 2019 Run, Smelt, Run! Parade and Party. The parade, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. May 28, begins at the Aerial Lift Bridge and ends at the Zeitgeist Arts Building. Steve Kuchera / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune

All are welcome to join the royal procession on the Lakewalk, and attendees are encouraged to wear silver.

There’s also a series of free, upcoming parade workshops featuring puppets and parade art 6-8 p.m. Wednesday; 6-8 p.m. Friday; and 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the Duluth Art Institute’s Lincoln Park building, 2229 W. 2nd Street. Call (218) 370-8980 for more info.

The Run, Smelt, Run! Parade honors the end of winter and the spawning season of the small, silver smelt that swim in Lake Superior.

"Duluth needs a smelt celebration," event founder Jim Ouray told the News Tribune in 2022. "Somebody told me they felt the Smelt Parade was a proletariat friendly event. I like to think that we attract folks right across the spectrum."

A fiddle-playing smelt performs for Morris dancers during the annual Run, Smelt, Run! Parade and Party in 2019. Steve Kuchera / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune