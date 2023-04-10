50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Duluth Playhouse follows 'The Simpsons' through apocalypse

In "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play," one episode of the long-running cartoon becomes an allegorical epic for a society rebuilding after catastrophe.

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Costume designer Naomi Christenson, right, fits Jennie Nelson with a Marge Simpson “wig” during a rehearsal for “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” at the Duluth Playhouse on Wednesday, April 5.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — If you walked into one NorShor Theatre rehearsal room just after 7:30 p.m. March 29, you might have thought you'd come upon a group of actors talking about "The Simpsons" while they waited for things to get going.

"Mr. Burns runs the nuclear power plant," said Jennie Ross.

"No, I know that," replied Kendra Carlson, "but I thought ... oh, never mind."

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Matt, left, reacts to Gibson, who is acting out a part of a "The Simpsons" episode during a rehearsal for “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” at the Duluth Playhouse on Wednesday, April 5.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Phillip Hoelscher jumped in. "You’re thinking of the episode where the nuclear power plant is polluting the Springfield River. But Burns doesn’t try to kill him. Not in that episode."

In fact, rehearsal was in full swing. As natural as the actors made their banter seem, they were speaking scripted dialogue from "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play."

ADVERTISEMENT

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Phil Hoelscher speaks during an interview prior to rehearsal.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"It's going to be tricky to market," admitted director Justin Peck in an interview earlier that evening. "People think, 'Oh, "Simpsons," it's going to be a comedy.' I mean, there's funny parts in it, but it's a pretty dark play."

Written by acclaimed playwright Anne Washburn, "Mr. Burns" was first produced in 2012. Duluth Playhouse is staging the show as part of its Underground series at Zeitgeist, opening this Thursday and playing through April 23.

"Just bring up 'The Simpsons,'" said Hoelscher, and you'll find "a lot of people who are like, 'I've got to see that,' who are not theater people at all, but they need to see this (play)."

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Maria, portrayed by Kendra Carlson, delivers a monologue about a man planning to refuel generators for a nuclear power plant.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"I like to say that it starts right after some sort of apocalyptic event," said costume designer Naomi Christenson when asked how she describes the plot. "You have survivors, and one of the things they do is retell stories, because it's a way to connect and feel human, and they go to a 'Simpsons' episode."

The episode described in the play originally aired in 1993 as part of the satiric show's fifth season. "Cape Feare" is a parody of Martin Scorsese's 1991 movie "Cape Fear," which was itself a remake of a 1962 film by the same title. "The Executioners," a 1957 novel by John D. MacDonald, was the basis for the original movie.

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Gibson, portrayed by Ben Peter, speaks during a rehearsal.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"Take 'Cape Fear,'" said Peck. "Maybe it's not pop culture, but it's not high art. Then you take the 'Cape Feare' episode of 'The Simpsons' ... and we take it (in the play) to this place where, divorced of all context, now it is this thing that represents the end of civilization and it's this very meaningful, high art thing that people take very seriously."

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
"Jurassic Park" movie logo, with stylized text in front of silhouette image of Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton
Arts and Entertainment
DSSO to play 'Jurassic Park' score live, with movie, Aug. 19
The Symphony Hall concert will see the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra performing the entire John Williams score during a screening of the 1993 blockbuster.
April 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Three light-skinned young adults in yellow raincoats hold red umbrellas and hold their hands out, smiling.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: 'Singin' in the Rain' and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
April 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
White man onstage with banjo turns around to flash a peace sign to the viewer. Behind him, a crowded bar of spectators is visible.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Trampled By Turtles surprises Sir Ben's to mark band's 20th anniversary
The string band got their start with a show at Sir Benedict's in Duluth on April 4, 2003. Twenty years later to the day, they returned to the East Hillside venue's crowded stage.
April 09, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Woman holds paintbrush as she talks in front of a moose painting.
Arts and Entertainment
Two Harbors woman paints Cloquet man's moose photo — and wins global art competition
Lisa Perrin-Kosmo thanks Dewey Dupuis Sr. for use of the image. “I don’t think I’d ever get a shot like that,” she said.
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
boy band members react to mayor
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth declares Big Time Rush Day as boy band visits its 'hometown' for the first time ever
The Monkees-like band was born of a Nickelodeon show that imagined its members being hockey players turned pop stars. On Tuesday, Big Time Rush got its first real-life look at Duluth.
April 04, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Woman and man laugh as they play guitars.
Arts and Entertainment
New music school opens in downtown Duluth
The Northerly School for Music is a quaint storefront space at 20 N. 2nd Ave. E., adding music education to the mix in the Historic Arts and Theater District.
April 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Homegrown Music Festival visits the Canal Park neighborhood of Duluth for the majority of Tuesday’s shows
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Duluth Homegrown, Chester Creek Concert Series schedules announced
Music fans can start marking their calendars for two of the year's most reliable draws.
April 04, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Chuck Leavell.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Chuck Leavell returns to Sacred Heart
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
April 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Doll figures of Pinocchio and Geppetto on display.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: How a roadside Fairyland led to a museum of doll dioramas
After her family sold an Iron Range fairytale attraction, Faith Wick became a nationally known collectible doll artist. In a former Grand Rapids school room, her life's work lives on.
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Selfie by smiling white man, standing on cruise ship deck in front of crowded pool and people relaxing on chairs.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: What I learned on my first cruise vacation
Spending five nights onboard a thousand-foot Royal Caribbean cruise ship makes for a vacation experience of such intense leisure, it gets a little awkward ... especially for a Minnesotan.
March 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

"Mr. Burns" follows its post-apocalyptic society 75 years into the future, at which point "Cape Feare" has mutated into an allegorical legend about the dangers of capitalism run amok. America's power grid has been destroyed, so characters can't just pull up Disney+ to check their memories against the actual "The Simpsons" episode.

"They can never have the cartoon again, because there's no television," explained Hoelscher. "It's representing something that's long past, or will never return to us."

ADVERTISEMENT

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Carvings created by scenic designer Hannah Baldus.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"I've seen 'The Simpsons,' but I've never watched them religiously," said actor Kristen Hylenski, who plays Edna. (As in Crabapple, a schoolteacher on the TV show.)

"We watched the movie ('Cape Fear') together, and then we watched 'The Simpsons' episode," said Hylenski. "Seeing that, I was like, 'This is really clever.'"

While "Mr. Burns" isn't officially affiliated with "The Simpsons," the show's TV writers are aware of it. In a 2015 episode of the cartoon, paterfamilias Homer Simpson referenced Washburn's "Post-Electric Play" in a gag about the overabundance of dystopian entertainments.

Hylenski said viewers don't need to be "The Simpsons" fans to appreciate the stage production. "The play really does a great job of setting up what you need to know," she said. "But if you already know it, it'll raise the enjoyment."

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Jenny, portrayed by Jennie Ross, shines a spotlight on Matt, portrayed by Phil Hoelscher, as he sings "Three Little Maids From School Are We" from "The Mikado."
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Christenson, the costume designer, faced the challenge of imagining how people would attire themselves to reenact a "The Simpsons" episode after life as we know it has come to an end.

"Plastics will be here forever," said Christenson. "You're thinking through, OK, what things could they pull out that would still be in working condition?"

"The (costume) pieces are insane," said Peck. "We've got pieces built out of Ikea bags and garbage bags, and there's a headband for Lisa that's made out of packing envelopes."

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Costume designer Naomi Christenson listens to an answer from Phil Hoelscher during an interview prior to rehearsal.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

As the characters develop increasingly elaborate recreations of things they more or less remember from pre-apocalyptic times, music and choreography come into play. Music director Henry Golden-Starr arranged a pop medley called "22 Songs in Two Minutes," said Peck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Group of people in casual winter gear, standing in the lobby of a theater and smiling as they pose for a photo.
Arts and Entertainment
ALSO READ: Duluth Playhouse class peeks behind scenes
The Show Study class, led by director of education Courtney Laine Self, invited adult learners to follow the development of "Into the Woods."
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

"My choreographer, Brianna (Hall-Nelson), is amazing," Peck continued. "She's got all of the sort of dance moves that you would expect for the chart hits number, but then moving it forward 75 years: What what does an alien art form look like, where it becomes a kind of ritual and the movements are not familiar to us?"

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Matt, portrayed by Phil Hoelscher, puts his face in his hands because he can't remember a part of a "The Simpsons" episode during a rehearsal.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

By the end of the play, the program we know as "The Simpsons" has taken on an entirely new meaning for a generation of characters who have never actually seen "Cape Feare," let alone "Cape Fear."

"Stories that we choose to tell can work as a window to look into the world," said Peck, adding they can also "work as a mirror to reflect back on ourselves."

Hoelscher, who ends up playing a version of Homer, said he was impressed by how prescient the pre-COVID script seems. "After the pandemic began," he said, "media consumption was so important, because it allowed us a chance to escape our reality."

actors practice during theatrical rehearsal
Matt, center, portrayed by Phil Hoelscher, mimics Sideshow Bob smoking a cigar as Jenny, left, portrayed by Jennie Ross, and Maria, portrayed by Kendra Carlson, watch.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

For Hylenski, the show's references to nuclear meltdowns are eerily resonant. "Russia (is) rattling sabers about the potential of using nuclear weapons," she said. Characters in the play are "talking about nuclear fires, and then we have this plant in Ukraine that even now is precarious."

While the characters in "Mr. Burns" begin recapping "The Simpsons" episodes out of a desire for escapist nostalgia, "Cape Feare" ultimately becomes a key text for a post-apocalyptic society trying to make sense of its situation.

"Because things are so unstable and weird and scary in the world right now, that feels very present," said Peck. "That feels like a thing that I see happening around me all the time: stories are being repurposed in the way that we need to tell them now."

more by jay gabler
Snow
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Duluth's awkward 'climate-proof' buzz isn't going away
National media are obsessed with the idea that people are moving to the city to escape the effects of climate change. "Climate-proof Duluth," though, is a brand that's hard for locals to embrace.
April 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
White person's hand holding book: "Villa Leila" by Adam Herman, with cover illustration of Moroccan-style mansion.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 3 new Northland books include Adam Herman's latest
March 29, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Young white woman wearing closely fitted pink dress stands in pink heels before pink background with hands on hips.
Arts and Entertainment
Bailey Stender goes to Hollywood: Duluth actor finds national spotlight
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Light-skinned woman leaps joyfully into the arms of another person on a "Price Is Right Live" game show set featuring stylized dollar symbols.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Come on down for 'The Price is Right'
March 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
Two men stand arm-in-arm on a paved surface, smiling as they pose for a photo. The man at left is wearing a Billy Madison shirt and a lanyard. The man at right is wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth theater, Minnesota Film Festival screen Bob Saget's last movie
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
UWS to present opera La Cenerentola.png
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: History and film fests, UWS opera and transgender visibility events
March 27, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3403004+police.jpg
Wisconsin
2 police officers fatally shot in Barron County traffic stop
April 09, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Rob Mentzer / Wisconsin Public Radio
Egg_Nebula
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Just in time for Easter — Meet the Egg Nebula
April 09, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Aerial view of a docked pontoon with a woman pulling a cover to the bow.
Business
Duluth inventor's pontoon cover makes waves in marine industry
April 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
items on display at museum
Local
Northlandia: Two Harbors museum documents 3M’s rocky start
April 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen