Duluth Playhouse follows 'The Simpsons' through apocalypse

DULUTH — If you walked into one NorShor Theatre rehearsal room just after 7:30 p.m. March 29, you might have thought you'd come upon a group of actors talking about "The Simpsons" while they waited for things to get going.

"Mr. Burns runs the nuclear power plant," said Jennie Ross.

"No, I know that," replied Kendra Carlson, "but I thought ... oh, never mind."

Matt, left, reacts to Gibson, who is acting out a part of a "The Simpsons" episode during a rehearsal for “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” at the Duluth Playhouse on Wednesday, April 5. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Phillip Hoelscher jumped in. "You’re thinking of the episode where the nuclear power plant is polluting the Springfield River. But Burns doesn’t try to kill him. Not in that episode."

In fact, rehearsal was in full swing. As natural as the actors made their banter seem, they were speaking scripted dialogue from "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play."

Phil Hoelscher speaks during an interview prior to rehearsal. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"It's going to be tricky to market," admitted director Justin Peck in an interview earlier that evening. "People think, 'Oh, "Simpsons," it's going to be a comedy.' I mean, there's funny parts in it, but it's a pretty dark play."

Written by acclaimed playwright Anne Washburn, "Mr. Burns" was first produced in 2012. Duluth Playhouse is staging the show as part of its Underground series at Zeitgeist, opening this Thursday and playing through April 23.

"Just bring up 'The Simpsons,'" said Hoelscher, and you'll find "a lot of people who are like, 'I've got to see that,' who are not theater people at all, but they need to see this (play)."

Maria, portrayed by Kendra Carlson, delivers a monologue about a man planning to refuel generators for a nuclear power plant. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"I like to say that it starts right after some sort of apocalyptic event," said costume designer Naomi Christenson when asked how she describes the plot. "You have survivors, and one of the things they do is retell stories, because it's a way to connect and feel human, and they go to a 'Simpsons' episode."

The episode described in the play originally aired in 1993 as part of the satiric show's fifth season. "Cape Feare" is a parody of Martin Scorsese's 1991 movie "Cape Fear," which was itself a remake of a 1962 film by the same title. "The Executioners," a 1957 novel by John D. MacDonald, was the basis for the original movie.

Gibson, portrayed by Ben Peter, speaks during a rehearsal. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"Take 'Cape Fear,'" said Peck. "Maybe it's not pop culture, but it's not high art. Then you take the 'Cape Feare' episode of 'The Simpsons' ... and we take it (in the play) to this place where, divorced of all context, now it is this thing that represents the end of civilization and it's this very meaningful, high art thing that people take very seriously."

"Mr. Burns" follows its post-apocalyptic society 75 years into the future, at which point "Cape Feare" has mutated into an allegorical legend about the dangers of capitalism run amok. America's power grid has been destroyed, so characters can't just pull up Disney+ to check their memories against the actual "The Simpsons" episode.

"They can never have the cartoon again, because there's no television," explained Hoelscher. "It's representing something that's long past, or will never return to us."

Carvings created by scenic designer Hannah Baldus. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"I've seen 'The Simpsons,' but I've never watched them religiously," said actor Kristen Hylenski, who plays Edna. (As in Crabapple, a schoolteacher on the TV show.)

"We watched the movie ('Cape Fear') together, and then we watched 'The Simpsons' episode," said Hylenski. "Seeing that, I was like, 'This is really clever.'"

While "Mr. Burns" isn't officially affiliated with "The Simpsons," the show's TV writers are aware of it. In a 2015 episode of the cartoon, paterfamilias Homer Simpson referenced Washburn's "Post-Electric Play" in a gag about the overabundance of dystopian entertainments.

Hylenski said viewers don't need to be "The Simpsons" fans to appreciate the stage production. "The play really does a great job of setting up what you need to know," she said. "But if you already know it, it'll raise the enjoyment."

Jenny, portrayed by Jennie Ross, shines a spotlight on Matt, portrayed by Phil Hoelscher, as he sings "Three Little Maids From School Are We" from "The Mikado." Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Christenson, the costume designer, faced the challenge of imagining how people would attire themselves to reenact a "The Simpsons" episode after life as we know it has come to an end.

"Plastics will be here forever," said Christenson. "You're thinking through, OK, what things could they pull out that would still be in working condition?"

"The (costume) pieces are insane," said Peck. "We've got pieces built out of Ikea bags and garbage bags, and there's a headband for Lisa that's made out of packing envelopes."

Costume designer Naomi Christenson listens to an answer from Phil Hoelscher during an interview prior to rehearsal. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

As the characters develop increasingly elaborate recreations of things they more or less remember from pre-apocalyptic times, music and choreography come into play. Music director Henry Golden-Starr arranged a pop medley called "22 Songs in Two Minutes," said Peck.

"My choreographer, Brianna (Hall-Nelson), is amazing," Peck continued. "She's got all of the sort of dance moves that you would expect for the chart hits number, but then moving it forward 75 years: What what does an alien art form look like, where it becomes a kind of ritual and the movements are not familiar to us?"

Matt, portrayed by Phil Hoelscher, puts his face in his hands because he can't remember a part of a "The Simpsons" episode during a rehearsal. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

By the end of the play, the program we know as "The Simpsons" has taken on an entirely new meaning for a generation of characters who have never actually seen "Cape Feare," let alone "Cape Fear."

"Stories that we choose to tell can work as a window to look into the world," said Peck, adding they can also "work as a mirror to reflect back on ourselves."

Hoelscher, who ends up playing a version of Homer, said he was impressed by how prescient the pre-COVID script seems. "After the pandemic began," he said, "media consumption was so important, because it allowed us a chance to escape our reality."

Matt, center, portrayed by Phil Hoelscher, mimics Sideshow Bob smoking a cigar as Jenny, left, portrayed by Jennie Ross, and Maria, portrayed by Kendra Carlson, watch. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

For Hylenski, the show's references to nuclear meltdowns are eerily resonant. "Russia (is) rattling sabers about the potential of using nuclear weapons," she said. Characters in the play are "talking about nuclear fires, and then we have this plant in Ukraine that even now is precarious."

While the characters in "Mr. Burns" begin recapping "The Simpsons" episodes out of a desire for escapist nostalgia, "Cape Feare" ultimately becomes a key text for a post-apocalyptic society trying to make sense of its situation.

"Because things are so unstable and weird and scary in the world right now, that feels very present," said Peck. "That feels like a thing that I see happening around me all the time: stories are being repurposed in the way that we need to tell them now."