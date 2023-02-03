Duluth musician expands reach with YouTube show

DULUTH — Darin Bergsven lowers the plunger on his French press and pours, steam rising from the mug.

After an onscreen greeting and a swig, Bergsven steadies his guitar, before pulling from the seemingly endless catalog of songs in his head — the first of many in the morning’s loose setlist.

Darin Bergsven works on graphics for his YouTube show, "Coffee & Guitar," in his Duluth home Saturday, Jan. 28. Bergsven livestreams the show at 9 a.m. Saturdays, and each month features a regional guest guitarist who joins Bersgven on camera. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

The longtime Duluth musician and educator brings regional guitarists on his YouTube livestream "Coffee & Guitar ” to talk and perform music.

Featured artists so far have been Breanne Marie, Sam Miltich and Kyle Ollah, and coming up, there’s Charlie Parr, Gina Lee and Rich Mattson.

Bergsven shoots “Coffee & Guitar” from his living room-adjacent, at-home studio. “I can play all day and still be part of the family, not a reclusive dad down in the basement,” he said.

Darin Bergsven talks about his YouTube show "Coffee & Guitar" on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Duluth. Bergsven's music studio serves as his go-to space for recording the show, and for all of his distance guitar lessons. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Bergsven earned his music education degree from University of Minnesota Duluth. From there, he built Harbor City International’s music program from scratch, worked as instructor and program manager for Duluth Armory Music Resource Center.

Aside from his solo gigs, Bergsven is a Maxi Childs Trio regular, plays in the Owls Club Big Band and sits on the Homegrown Music Festival board of directors.

When in-person shows stopped and school shifted to distance learning, Bergsven stayed home with his children. He eventually began teaching private guitar lessons virtually and live streaming an hourlong performance on Facebook as a way to keep his “chops fresh.”

“All the arrangements are in my head and my hands. I was really concerned that if I didn’t have a regular gig to keep this music fresh, I would lose it,” he recalled.

A livestreamed recording with Maxi Childs led to monthly guest appearances from regional artists on “Coffee & Guitar.”

“It turned into a chance to build a northwoods community of guitar-minded folks to hopefully exchange ideas and inspiration,” he said.

“I love Darin’s joy for it,” said local musician and “Coffee & Guitar” guest Alan Sparhawk — adding that on top of Bergsven’s ability, you can hear his personality in his playing.

Black-Eyed Snakes, with frontman Alan Sparhawk, performs on the Blood on the Tracks Express, a Duluth Dylan Fest event, in 2014. File / Duluth News Tribune

“Most musicians, we’re weirdos,” said Sparhawk. “It’s rare, so rare that you find a musician who has all of the qualities it would take.

“Someone who loves the music, understands it and has the enthusiasm and the skills to be able to communicate and break it down … that’s a really hard thing to do,” he said.

Skarlett Woods. Contributed / Skarlett Woods

Brainerd guitarist Skarlett Woods joined Bergsven for a Fitger’s Brewhouse performance before livestreaming an August episode of “Coffee & Guitar.” Bergsven approached Woods after he saw her perform in Two Harbors.

“It usually takes a highly trained musician to follow me, and those kinds of musicians are not in today’s world as much,” said Woods. “He studied my songs — my songs are a pain in the ass to learn — and he just got it. He kept up with everything I was doing. It added so much to my sound and my music, I don’t get to experience that often."

For a year, Bergsven’s only performances were through his show, so he leaned into what he could in his home studio.

He dove into tech quality control. He learned how to play a duet with himself in a 20-minute long set he produced for Homegrown.

Darin Bergsven reaches for one of his guitars in his Duluth home on Saturday, Jan. 28. Before he and his family moved into their Chester Park neighborhood home, he'd kept his guitars in their cases in the basement. Now, they're all on display in his studio. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

And, online lessons shifted how he teaches for the better. His students play solo now, so he can better evaluate their progress and avoid lag issues. Today, his guitar schedule is full, and there’s a waiting list.

“It has always been about the guitar, and I feel like I'm finally doing what I wanted to be doing all along,” he said.

“Coffee & Guitar” forces Bergsven to challenge himself to learn and memorize six to seven new songs a month and to study techniques in country, blues, and more, genres outside his jazz-inspired comfort zone.

Bergsven made a series of teaching videos based on his guest’s solos, which he transcribed by ear and learned. "Northwoods Blues Licks" is set to release in March, and he’s hoping this exchange of ideas will be helpful for other guitarists.

So far, it has been for one.

Most recently, Bergsven transcribed by ear a solo by Briand Morrison, who played “Coffee & Guitars” this winter. Afterward, it took Bergsven two weeks to keep up with the Grand Portage musician’s work.

“For a while, I thought I had run up to something I wasn’t capable of playing,” Bergsven said.

On the other side of that challenge, he can now add this to repertoire.

“I respect Darin,” said Josh Lehigh, Denfeld High School band director and a trumpet player in the Owls Club Big Band. It takes work to maintain your teaching and performance at a high level, and Bergsven does it, he added.

Bergsven is among the local musicians invited as a guest clinician into Lehigh’s classroom.

Motivational through his own storytelling and experience, Bergsven has great knowledge of harmony and how to express that on guitar.

“As a musician, he’s very solid,” said Lehigh.

During the News Tribune’s first talk with Bergsven, he vocalized a few notes reminiscent of a jazz tune on clarinet as he pondered his answer to a question.

Duluth guitarist Darin Bergsven in his Chester Park neighborhood home studio Saturday, Jan. 28. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Sitting in his living room on a bright Saturday morning, Bergsven said music is a constant companion. He often explains himself in lyrics or titles.

“There’s always a song in my head," he said. “At the moment, it’s just a melody — it’s swing, and it’s a woodwind.”

A show called "Coffee & Guitar" wouldn't be complete without coffee. In Darin Bergsven's studio, there's a "Coffee & Guitar" mug hand-thrown by Karen Keenan at Hemslojd Studios, a French press, sugar and cream, but Bergsven takes his coffee black. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Along with challenging him musically, “Coffee & Guitar” is a powerful exercise in self-confidence. Where he kept a laundry list of mistakes in a performance, playing back the recordings time after time, he sees more often than not, he didn’t make any.

And three years of footage helps him better dial into what he’d like to improve.

Asked what the medium means to him, Bergsven took a couple beats.

Whether teaching or playing, there's not a closer connection, he said. “I can be talking about a pretty sound and the deepest hurt and beauty and lust and life at the same time.”

To learn more, go to darinbergsven.com/coffee-guitar.