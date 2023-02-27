Duluth Marshall student earns award in poetry recitation contest

DULUTH — Willa Perry-Spears hadn't thought much about poetry until their classroom teacher started talking about their classwide poetry recitation contest.

"It's something that was brand-new to me," Perry-Spears said. "I just kind of really got into it in my English class. I found I really liked the recitation and performing and memorizing. It's just really fun."

Perry-Spears, a freshman at Marshall School, received an honorable mention at the 2023 Minnesota Poetry Out Loud state competition at Mankato State University on Friday.

Presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, Poetry Out Loud is a national arts-education program that encourages the study of poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. Since the program began in 2005, more than 4.1 million students and 68,000 teachers from 17,000 schools across the country have participated.

"We've been participating in it at Marshall School for over a decade now," said school contest organizer Susan Nygaard. "We have every student in every English class in grades 9-12 participate."

Marshall School student Willa Perry-Spears, right, is pictured with Stella Wright from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School at a regional competition in February. Both students moved on to the state competition, where Wright became a second-time state champion and Perry-Spears earned an honorable mention. Contributed / Megan Perry-Spears

Every student picks a poem to memorize and perform in their classrooms. The English teachers then judge the performances and pick one student from every class to compete in the school-wide contest held in January. At that level, three local poets are called in to judge the performances. This year's judges included David Johnson, Gary Boelhower and Tina Higgins Wussow. The top students then move on to the regional contest.

Perry-Spears placed second at a regional contest held in the Twin Cities in early February. At this level, they had to memorize a second poem and perform both. Once Perry-Spears made it to the state level, they had to pick a third poem to memorize and one of the three had to be written before the 20th century.

"The first one I chose was 'Cartoon Physics, Part One,' by Nick Flynn. Then for regional, I added in, 'My Partner Wants Me to Write Them a Poem about Sheryl Crow,' by Kayleb Candrilli," Perry-Spears said. "And for my pre-20th century, I picked 'The Two Boys' by Mary Lamb."

To prepare for the competition, Perry-Spears practiced a lot with her mothers, both of whom are fans of poetry.

"One of my moms does poetry with her students, so she'd tell me like, what I'm doing wrong and right," Perry-Spears said. "She'd be like, 'OK, do more of this; try doing this instead.' She's really awesome."

They also worked on adding in emotion and making the delivery feel smooth and natural.

"Which is something Willa has a real talent for," Nygaard said. "They can make you feel like it's totally effortless with no work behind it. They have such a natural delivery with a great deal of authenticity behind their words. It's very impressive in someone so young. I'm looking forward to how Willa will progress over the years."

When they're not memorizing poetry, Perry-Spears is heavily involved in volleyball and softball and recently performed in the school's one-act play. They said they're looking forward to participating in the contest next year as well.

Stella Wright, a senior at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School, was the 2023 Minnesota Poetry Out Loud champion. Wright was also the 2022 state champion and took first place in the same regional contest as Perry-Spears.

