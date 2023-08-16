Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth gets a brief shoutout in 'Only Murders in the Building'

The Hulu series is in its third season and focuses on Broadway, but made a brief mention of Duluth in the third episode this season.

ENTER-VID-ONLY-MURDERS-BUILDING-REVIEW-MCT
From left, Andrea Martin, Steve Martin and Martin Short in Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building."
Patrick Harbron / Hulu / TNS
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 12:41 AM

DULUTH — Duluth gets a very brief shoutout in the third episode of the third season of Hulu's mystery comedy series "Only Murders in the Building."

This season focuses on theater and Broadway as Oliver Putnam, played by Martin Short, tries to make his show "Death Rattle" work on Broadway. The show is plagued by problems, biggest of all revolving around the show's star. Spoilers ahead for those not caught up on the season.

In the third episode, "Grab Your Hankies," Putnam decides to turn his show into a musical and is informed by his investor Donna, played by Linda Emond, that his show needs a show-stopper.

"That's how musicals make money. A song so irresistible it's like a syringe that shoots from Broadway straight into the neck of Debbie from Duluth, who becomes an addict from the first second she hears it during girls' night out at the Calorie Pit," Donna said.

Donna continues to describe the lengths to which Debbie from Duluth will go in order to see "that song from that show" including taking a middle seat on a red-eye flight and sitting in a far away seat in a theater for a steep ticket price.

The exchange happens early in the episode, within the first 10 minutes. Will Putnam find a song that would motivate a Duluthian to travel across the country to see his show? Will the trio solve the case of who killed their lead actor? Time will only tell as the season continues.

