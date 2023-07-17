Duluth dog show participants compete for top spot

DULUTH — The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center was filled for four days with furry friends as participants gathered from near and far to become best in show at the Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.

Each of the four days brought a new opportunity for contestants to gain points and have a shot at winning best in breed, best in their group or the overall best in show title. Even if they didn't take home the most coveted title, because the show is an American Kennel Club event, points earned can be applied to their progression toward becoming a champion in the overall club.

"The dogs compete against each other at the breed level first, and if they're a special dog, they might earn best of breed and a chance compete at the group level," said show chair Carolyn Lichty. "And if they're a really special dog, they might win their group and compete for best in show. That's the part of it that you see when they show the dog shows on TV, but they have to win at the breed level first."

Tina Palks, of the Twin Cities, holds out a piece of steak to keep the attention of Simba, her Samoyed. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

There were approximately 150 breeds competing at the show and between 650 to 750 entries, which Lichty said was down a little from previous years. The Duluth club has existed for over 100 years and has held the annual show pretty consistently, barring the two years of the pandemic.

What keeps people coming back year after year? For some, family, like Duluth competitor Maddie Hall. Hall's mother and grandmother have competed in the show for well over 40 years. Her grandmother Kathy typically shows golden retrievers and this year Hall was showing some of Kathy's dogs in addition to her own Havanese named Skye.

"She's a natural show dog. I threw her on a leash one day and started walking her and I stopped and she did a free stack on me. That's exactly what you want," Hall said. "So I didn't have to do that much, just work with her to get her confidence up. That and a lot of grooming, bathing and brushing."

Tina Palks snuggles up with Simba as they get ready to compete. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Other people got into showing dogs due to their love of a breed, such was the case for Twin Cities-based competitor Tina Palks and her Samoyeds named Simba and Maxwell. Palks and her husband Steve got into showing dogs in 1998 after she got her first Samoyed.

"I'd wanted one since I was like six years old, but by mom was always like, 'No, no, no. It's too much work,'" Palks said. "But they're so cute, like your own giant teddy bear. I got my first one and just loved it."

When they're not training for dog shows, Palks said Simba will run with her as she trains for marathons and lives up to his title as a working dog by sledding in the winter and chasing after birds. The 8-year-old dog has competed all the way up to Westminster, though he hasn't made it past the breed level yet.

"He seems very chill right now, but once we get out there and I pull his bait out of my pocket, he'll perk right up and be a totally different dog," Palks said. "We use a grilled steak from the George Foreman grill and then cut it up and put it in a bag."

Palks said she uses steak so that she can put it in her mouth and attract Simba's attention when they're out on the show floor.

Deanna Coonradt, of Hinckley, talks about some of the preparations she’s done on her mini poodle, Seele, before they compete. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A specific dog breed is what pulled Deanna Coonradt from Hinckley, Minnesota, into the dog show world as well. Coonradt started breeding miniature poodles around 25 years ago because she wanted to see better structure in the breed. She would compete in agility and noticed that miniature poodles would jump high and arch their backs in a way that could easily lead to injury.

"It's a structural issue, because they're being designed too long," Coonradt said. "They should be as tall as they are long and their shoulders shouldn't be too straight up and down. So I wanted to see some better structure in these poodles and what better way than to do it yourself."

Structure is part of what Coonradt looks for in her show dogs, but another key element she said is their attitude.

"Attitude is a lot of it. If they're miserable, everybody knows it and it's pretty hard to win with a miserable dog," Coonradt said. "Poodles are supposed to be — which this is something written in our breed standard — bouncy. They're supposed to walk with their tails up and if they're not, people notice."

Charlotte, a corgi, looks up as she is blown out by Nacho Calvo, of Nashville, Ill. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

While some competitors get into showing for the love of a breed, others dive in for the show world. Kara Janiszak of Valor Show Dogs is a professional handler who started when doing shows when she was 8 years old. She saw the Westminster Dog Show on TV and decided that's what she wanted to do.

"We started taking obedience classes at our local kennel club and went to our local dog show and I learned what I needed to do to start showing dogs," Janiszak said. "I started working for a professional handler in high school and grew from there."

Janiszak specializes in herding breeds and her own dogs are mostly corgis, like her dog Charlotte.

"They have such big personalities in a little package," Janiszak said. "How could you not love them?"

Janiszak travels across the country showing dogs with her husband Nacho.

The dog show wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

Diana Bugos, of Blaine, Minn., holds out a piece of chicken for Rockett, her bichon frise. Bugos has a tattoo of Rockett’s mother on her arm. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram