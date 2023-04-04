Duluth declares Big Time Rush Day as boy band visits its 'hometown' for the first time ever

DULUTH — Aside from Bob Dylan, Big Time Rush may be the only headliner from Duluth to sell out Madison Square Garden. The difference is that the members of Big Time Rush didn't even know they were from here.

"I personally wasn't aware that we were from Duluth," said Carlos PenaVega, standing with his three bandmates in a dressing room Tuesday morning at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Tessa Baker, 20, of Duluth, reacts to seeing the members of Big Time Rush in person at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Tuesday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"We actually got in touch with the show's creator," PenaVega continued, "and he said that in the show bible that they had to submit to the network years ago to actually get the show made, it literally said Duluth."

A "show bible" is a television industry term for a reference volume listing all the relevant facts about a show's characters and setting. In this case, the show was "Big Time Rush," which ran on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013. In the show, four young Minnesota hockey players maneuver their way into getting signed as a boy band.

Like the Monkees, another fictional TV show band that took on a life of its own, Big Time Rush became a real-life concert draw and made hit records. Two of their three LPs to date, "BTR" (2010) and "27/Seven" (2013), have cracked the top 5 on Billboard's album chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

After several years on hiatus, Big Time Rush reunited virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic; in-person reunion shows followed, and on Tuesday the band announced that its fourth album will be released June 9. A summer tour will follow, but the band don't have a show in Duluth — or even in Minnesota.

Logan Henderson, right, of Big Time Rush, poses for a selfie with Kasey Renskers, left, 19, and Sammy Scribner, 19, both of Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

That fact caused some chagrin among the approximately 150 people who flooded the DECC's Symphony Hall Mezzanine on Tuesday for a chance to get a glimpse of what would have been, for many of the Gen Z faithful, their childhood celebrity crushes.

Tuesday marked the first time the band had ever visited Duluth, although Big Time Rush has previously performed in the Twin Cities and made multiple appearances at the Mall of America.

Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush signs autographs. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Shortly after 11 a.m., the band members — PenaVega, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Kendall Schmidt — trotted down a set of steps to greet the cheering crowd. "We love you!" shouted one fan, echoed by enthusiastic screams as Duluth Mayor Emily Larson stepped forward.

"We have given you a perfect Duluth day," said Larson, gesturing toward the wind-whipped harbor basin, rocked with a building spring storm, visible through the wall of windows behind her. She then proceeded to read a proclamation designating Big Time Rush Day in the city of Duluth.

"Big Time Rush is four friends that were plucked from Duluth, Minnesota, to become worldwide pop stars," declared Larson, citing the plot of the fictional TV show. In real life, Larson continued, "their vibrant energy and infectious music have brought joy and excitement to millions of fans around the globe."

Going a step further, Larson produced a street sign bearing the group's name. "Which street?" called a fan, wondering which Zenith City byway was being ceremonially renamed for the band.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every street," replied Larson to renewed cheers, "is Big Time Rush Boulevard."

Street signs weren't literally changed, as a jokingly altered image shared by the band later indicated, nor was Amsoil Arena renamed Big Time Rush Arena. Still, it's safe to say the band received a very warm welcome.

After answering fans' questions about their comeback, Maslow's Chihuahua, and when they might play a Duluth show (on a future tour, "if you guys want it," said Maslow), the quartet posed for some selfies and stepped backstage to talk with local media.

Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush answers a question from the crowd. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

They recounted their morning, which included stops at Duluth Coffee Co., the Aerial Lift Bridge and the William A. Irvin.

"Beautiful ship you have right outside there," said Maslow. "Apparently haunted, but it was warm on the inside, so we appreciate that."

"Also kind of frightening with the waves," said Schmidt.

"That swell coming in was kind of crazy," said PenaVega.

"Lot of white outside, middle of a snowstorm today," observed Maslow. "It's nice to have a little change of pace, because we don't get a lot of snow where we're from." (The band is based in Los Angeles.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans use their smartphones to capture images of Big Time Rush. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"There was nothing like getting the proclamation (of Big Time Rush Day) that warmed my heart," quipped Henderson.

The artists defended their sporting credentials, in response to a question about hockey fans skeptical of their characters' fidelity to Minnesota rink culture.

"I have a little bit of flow going on," said Maslow, shaking out his swept-back hair.

"I played roller hockey growing up," said PenaVega.

"I'm a big fan of hockey. It's probably the main thing that I watch," said Henderson. "I'm hesitant of saying the Kings is my team here (in Minnesota), but we love going to hockey games."

A young Big Time Rush fan receives a lift to better see the band at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth itself never appeared in the TV show "Big Time Rush," which simulated a Minnesota setting for its opening episode. Still, said the band members, it was gratifying to finally visit their alter egos' hometown.

"I kind of got choked up a little bit," said Schmidt. "There's something really special about the full circle of the TV show. It's a big dream to make something like that. ... It has its own pop culture that surrounds it, and to be in the place that sort of originated, it's very cool."

"2023 is starting off real strong," said PenaVega. "It's kind of crazy that we're here in Duluth. We just announced our fourth album, in Duluth. It just kind of all feels like it's falling into place."

ADVERTISEMENT