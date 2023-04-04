50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Duluth declares Big Time Rush Day as boy band visits its 'hometown' for the first time ever

The Monkees-like band was born of a Nickelodeon show that imagined its members being hockey players turned pop stars. On Tuesday, Big Time Rush got its first real-life look at Duluth.

boy band members react to mayor
Kendall Schmidt, from left, Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow, members of Big Time Rush, react as Duluth Mayor Emily Larson presents them with a custom street sign at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Tuesday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 4:40 PM

DULUTH — Aside from Bob Dylan, Big Time Rush may be the only headliner from Duluth to sell out Madison Square Garden. The difference is that the members of Big Time Rush didn't even know they were from here.

"I personally wasn't aware that we were from Duluth," said Carlos PenaVega, standing with his three bandmates in a dressing room Tuesday morning at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

boy band members interact with fans
Tessa Baker, 20, of Duluth, reacts to seeing the members of Big Time Rush in person at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Tuesday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"We actually got in touch with the show's creator," PenaVega continued, "and he said that in the show bible that they had to submit to the network years ago to actually get the show made, it literally said Duluth."

A "show bible" is a television industry term for a reference volume listing all the relevant facts about a show's characters and setting. In this case, the show was "Big Time Rush," which ran on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013. In the show, four young Minnesota hockey players maneuver their way into getting signed as a boy band.

Like the Monkees, another fictional TV show band that took on a life of its own, Big Time Rush became a real-life concert draw and made hit records. Two of their three LPs to date, "BTR" (2010) and "27/Seven" (2013), have cracked the top 5 on Billboard's album chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

After several years on hiatus, Big Time Rush reunited virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic; in-person reunion shows followed, and on Tuesday the band announced that its fourth album will be released June 9. A summer tour will follow, but the band don't have a show in Duluth — or even in Minnesota.

boy band members interact with fans
Logan Henderson, right, of Big Time Rush, poses for a selfie with Kasey Renskers, left, 19, and Sammy Scribner, 19, both of Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

That fact caused some chagrin among the approximately 150 people who flooded the DECC's Symphony Hall Mezzanine on Tuesday for a chance to get a glimpse of what would have been, for many of the Gen Z faithful, their childhood celebrity crushes.

Tuesday marked the first time the band had ever visited Duluth, although Big Time Rush has previously performed in the Twin Cities and made multiple appearances at the Mall of America.

boy band members interact with fans
Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush signs autographs.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Shortly after 11 a.m., the band members — PenaVega, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Kendall Schmidt — trotted down a set of steps to greet the cheering crowd. "We love you!" shouted one fan, echoed by enthusiastic screams as Duluth Mayor Emily Larson stepped forward.

"We have given you a perfect Duluth day," said Larson, gesturing toward the wind-whipped harbor basin, rocked with a building spring storm, visible through the wall of windows behind her. She then proceeded to read a proclamation designating Big Time Rush Day in the city of Duluth.

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Woman and man laugh as they play guitars.
Arts and Entertainment
New music school opens in downtown Duluth
The Northerly School for Music is a quaint storefront space at 20 N. 2nd Ave. E., adding music education to the mix in the Historic Arts and Theater District.
April 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Homegrown Music Festival visits the Canal Park neighborhood of Duluth for the majority of Tuesday’s shows
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Duluth Homegrown, Chester Creek Concert Series schedules announced
Music fans can start marking their calendars for two of the year's most reliable draws.
April 04, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Chuck Leavell.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Chuck Leavell returns to Sacred Heart
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
April 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Doll figures of Pinocchio and Geppetto on display.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: How a roadside Fairyland led to a museum of doll dioramas
After her family sold an Iron Range fairytale attraction, Faith Wick became a nationally known collectible doll artist. In a former Grand Rapids school room, her life's work lives on.
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Selfie by smiling white man, standing on cruise ship deck in front of crowded pool and people relaxing on chairs.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: What I learned on my first cruise vacation
Spending five nights onboard a thousand-foot Royal Caribbean cruise ship makes for a vacation experience of such intense leisure, it gets a little awkward ... especially for a Minnesotan.
March 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
White person's hand holding book: "Villa Leila" by Adam Herman, with cover illustration of Moroccan-style mansion.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 3 new Northland books include Adam Herman's latest
"Villa Leila" is subtitled "A Muddy Tale of Love and Monsters." Other new local titles include a Julie Gard poetry collection and a memoir about "Navigating Life After Loss."
March 29, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Two men stand arm-in-arm on a paved surface, smiling as they pose for a photo. The man at left is wearing a Billy Madison shirt and a lanyard. The man at right is wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth theater, Minnesota Film Festival screen Bob Saget's last movie
The dark comedy “Daniel’s Gotta Die” leads the five-day event featuring international filmmakers, Q&As and even more movies.
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
UWS to present opera La Cenerentola.png
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: History and film fests, UWS opera and transgender visibility events
Find something to do in this week in the Northland.
March 27, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
Mark and Faith Eskola have strong ties to the district and play in bands, both of which are set to perform as part of an event Thursday.
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
1f8633-20230320-a-man-stands-in-a-studio-and-talks-2000.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Legacy grant lifts Duluth Black nonprofit, launches creative space Studio X
The organization is dedicated to empowering youth in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood
March 23, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News

"Big Time Rush is four friends that were plucked from Duluth, Minnesota, to become worldwide pop stars," declared Larson, citing the plot of the fictional TV show. In real life, Larson continued, "their vibrant energy and infectious music have brought joy and excitement to millions of fans around the globe."

Going a step further, Larson produced a street sign bearing the group's name. "Which street?" called a fan, wondering which Zenith City byway was being ceremonially renamed for the band.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every street," replied Larson to renewed cheers, "is Big Time Rush Boulevard."

Street signs weren't literally changed, as a jokingly altered image shared by the band later indicated, nor was Amsoil Arena renamed Big Time Rush Arena. Still, it's safe to say the band received a very warm welcome.

After answering fans' questions about their comeback, Maslow's Chihuahua, and when they might play a Duluth show (on a future tour, "if you guys want it," said Maslow), the quartet posed for some selfies and stepped backstage to talk with local media.

boy band members interact with fans
Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush answers a question from the crowd.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

They recounted their morning, which included stops at Duluth Coffee Co., the Aerial Lift Bridge and the William A. Irvin.

"Beautiful ship you have right outside there," said Maslow. "Apparently haunted, but it was warm on the inside, so we appreciate that."

"Also kind of frightening with the waves," said Schmidt.

"That swell coming in was kind of crazy," said PenaVega.

"Lot of white outside, middle of a snowstorm today," observed Maslow. "It's nice to have a little change of pace, because we don't get a lot of snow where we're from." (The band is based in Los Angeles.)

ADVERTISEMENT

boy band members interact with fans
Fans use their smartphones to capture images of Big Time Rush.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"There was nothing like getting the proclamation (of Big Time Rush Day) that warmed my heart," quipped Henderson.

The artists defended their sporting credentials, in response to a question about hockey fans skeptical of their characters' fidelity to Minnesota rink culture.

"I have a little bit of flow going on," said Maslow, shaking out his swept-back hair.

"I played roller hockey growing up," said PenaVega.

"I'm a big fan of hockey. It's probably the main thing that I watch," said Henderson. "I'm hesitant of saying the Kings is my team here (in Minnesota), but we love going to hockey games."

boy band members interact with fans
A young Big Time Rush fan receives a lift to better see the band at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth itself never appeared in the TV show "Big Time Rush," which simulated a Minnesota setting for its opening episode. Still, said the band members, it was gratifying to finally visit their alter egos' hometown.

"I kind of got choked up a little bit," said Schmidt. "There's something really special about the full circle of the TV show. It's a big dream to make something like that. ... It has its own pop culture that surrounds it, and to be in the place that sort of originated, it's very cool."

"2023 is starting off real strong," said PenaVega. "It's kind of crazy that we're here in Duluth. We just announced our fourth album, in Duluth. It just kind of all feels like it's falling into place."

ADVERTISEMENT

boy band members interact with fans
Kendall Schmidt, right, of Big Time Rush poses for a selfie with a group of fans in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
READ MORE FROM JAY GABLER
Young white woman wearing closely fitted pink dress stands in pink heels before pink background with hands on hips.
Arts and Entertainment
Bailey Stender goes to Hollywood: Duluth actor finds national spotlight
The Duluth East High School graduate has been in TV shows including "iCarly" and the new "Wolf Pack," not to mention movies like "Merry Kiss Cam."
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Light-skinned woman leaps joyfully into the arms of another person on a "Price Is Right Live" game show set featuring stylized dollar symbols.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Come on down for 'The Price is Right'
March 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
People gather for the celebration for Bob Dylan's 76th birthday at his childhood home in Duluth Wednesday afternoon. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Duluth Dylan Fest announces 2023 schedule
March 16, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Group of people in casual winter gear, standing in the lobby of a theater and smiling as they pose for a photo.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth Playhouse class peeks behind scenes
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
Duluth Poetry Chapter Jess Morgan
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth-based poet wears 'Too Many Hats'
March 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Steam locomotive with large cow-catcher and bright light stands in railroad museum. In foreground is a sign designating "3," with a golden "50" seal banner affixed.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Lake Superior Railroad Museum celebrates 50 years as a 'world-class' attraction
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
031921.N.DNT.StUrho.A.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
St. Urho's Day celebration to focus on Finnish heritage, family, fun
March 14, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040523.op.dnt.editpic.jpg.jpeg
Editorials
Our View: Embrace new name for stadium at Denfeld
April 04, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
Mercury orbit and phases
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Meet Mercury, a strange little planet
April 04, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Canada geese in snowstorm
Local
Storm arrives with high winds, heavy snow, freezing rain and … severe thunderstorms?
April 04, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
college women play basketball
College
Brandon Veale column: Bulldogs will miss Thiesen as much as Olson
April 04, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale