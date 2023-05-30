Duluth couple opens dream coffee and game shop

DULUTH — Lifelong Duluthians Erin and Matt Glesner are less than a week away from opening up their combination cafe and game shop, The Loch Cafe and Games — something Matt says they've been dreaming about for years.

"We started formulating the idea in 2017," Matt said. "Because I am a huge nerd. Magic the Gathering was always my flavor. I've literally played it since I was like 10."

The couple moved back to the Duluth area from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in 2017, and Matt quickly found himself dissatisfied with working his "regular job." He started drafting ideas of running his own business, something which runs in his family, as his mother started her own business when he was a child.

Erin and Matt Glesner show the area of the business that will house gaming merchandise. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While Matt was dreaming up plans for the gaming side of the business, Erin had worked in the food industry and as a barista for a little over 10 years. She started her own cottage food bakery in 2015, North Shore Cakes, out of their home and started focusing on the logistic and cafe side of the dream.

"He's more of the face and game side of things. I'm more of the serious baking side," Erin said. "But I do enjoy more strategy games like Mansions of Madness, Betrayal at Baldur's Gate, those kinds of games."

ADVERTISEMENT

After dreaming and planning the shop for years, the couple decided to take the leap into business in 2021 and started working with the Entrepreneur Fund and Members Cooperative Credit Union to make the dream a reality. They started looking for buildings in 2022 and looked at several different spots before they found their current location at 318 N. 18th Ave. E. in what was most recently the Golden Bulldog bar.

The Loch Café and Games seen on May 23 in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"We'd had our eye on this building forever and it went up for sale the same day that our Realtor wanted to show us some different spots. I was like, 'Hey, can we go look at this one please?'" Matt said. "We got in here, checked it out and timed it literally perfectly."

also read



One of the main draws for the building was its accessibility on the ground floor and its space upstairs that will be used for gaming.

"We wanted to have a really, really nice space for people to come and hang out and drink coffee and chat with their friends but also a nicer spot for people to come and play games," Matt said. "A place that's a little more aesthetic and accessible to people where they can come and unlock their inner nerd."

That's the cafe/shop's motto: Unlock your inner nerd at the Loch Cafe. Speaking of the name, the Glesners picked it after going through several other ideas. At first Matt really wanted to name it "The Lady of the Lake" but found it was just too wordy.

Matt Glesner, left, and Erin Glesner talk about the public space on the second floor of the business. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"Then we started brewing some other ideas," Matt said. "Erin and I are both really into Nordic and Celtic mythology, so we thought about Loch Ness and the monster and thought it was kind of fitting because we live next to a giant lake and loch is another word for lake."

"And we've both always loved Scotland and the idea of Nessie and wanted to play into the mythology of there potentially being our own Nessie in Lake Superior," Erin said. "So it fit."

As for the gaming shop side of things, Matt said the store will have supplies for "the big three" also known as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and Warhammer 40K. But alongside those will be multiple other card trading deck games such as Pokemon, role-playing games such as Pathfinder and painting and miniature supplies for games like Kings of War.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the supplies, the Glesners plan to host tournaments and regular introductory game nights to teach novice players new to gaming.

"Sometimes you go in to certain places and it's almost like you're too scared to get involved because you're too embarrassed that you don't know what's going on," Matt said. "You should never feel uncomfortable with coming in and asking questions. It should be for everybody. We want to break that ice with novice nights."

Erin Glesner, left, and Matt Glesner are going to use the space to give game enthusiasts opportunities to play role-playing and board games. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

On the cafe side of things, Erin's worked with Duluth Coffee Company to jazz up the coffee shop selections. They've also added several references to their favorite nerd culture media on the menu. Erin also added a little over 20 references to their favorite nerdy media and games on a mural she painted in the second floor.

"It was a bulldog and hockey sticks, so we wanted to put our own spin on things," Erin said. "We're going to leave the other one blank and provide chalk for people to come and draw chalk art."

The Loch Cafe and Games is set to open 8 a.m. on June 4.

