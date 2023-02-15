Daniel Durant calls 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Britt Stewart 'my Valentine'

DULUTH — On Valentine's Day, actor Daniel Durant and his "Dancing with the Stars" partner Britt Stewart shared Instagram posts publicly hinting that their professional relationship has become not just personal, but romantic.

"My Valentine," wrote the Duluth actor in a caption accompanying a selfie of the two performers sharing an embrace. Celebrities including their "Dancing with the Stars" castmates Selma Blair, Jessie James Decker and Jordin Sparks quickly shared congratulations. For her part, Stewart shared a video of the two set to Montell Fish's song "Fall in Love with You."

Durant and Stewart proved a winning couple on the most recent season of the Disney+ reality competition series. They were the last couple eliminated before the season finals (TikTok star Charli D'Amelio ultimately took home the Mirrorball Trophy), and shared moving accounts of their journey throughout the season.

Their "Team Sign to Shine" also included American Sign Language interpreter Gabriel Gomez, who helped bridge any communication gaps even as Stewart began learning ASL.

Durant, who has been deaf since birth, rose to international fame as a core cast member in the 2021 movie "CODA," an Academy Award winner for Best Picture. Durant's "CODA" costar Troy Kotsur, who won an Oscar for his role in the film, appeared at Sunday's Super Bowl as an ASL interpreter for the national anthem.

Noting the pair's closeness, fans began speculating that romantic sparks might be flying between Durant and Stewart. Durant reportedly confirmed the rumors in a question-and-answer session with fans this past weekend. He and Stewart, a longtime professional dancer, are currently touring with a "Dancing with the Stars" live show that stopped at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, earlier this month.

In a video posted shortly after their team was eliminated from competition, Durant said his work with Stewart was just getting started. "This won't stop," Durant said. "Britt and I want to keep dancing, and we want to learn more, and also we want to teach deaf children to dance and give people access to dance classes."