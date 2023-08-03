Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 3

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Concert review: Bon Iver headlines poignant show at Bayfront Festival Park

On a rare hot night in Duluth, Justin Vernon's band performed a heartfelt set after opener Polica played what "might be our last show."

Group of light-skinned musicians are seen performing onstage at night, with warm spotlights shining from behind.
Bon Iver performs at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on Wednesday.
Contributed / Ryan Rumpca
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 11:55 AM

DULUTH — With sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday night, sailboats milled just inside Duluth Harbor, waiting for the Lift Bridge to let them out for the weekly races. Among the crowd thronging the Lakewalk, though, there was a subtle indication that something more unusual was taking place in Duluth.

One person wore a T-shirt with a circular insignia rarely seen these days here, or anywhere: the logo of Gayngs. A sprawling Minneapolis supergroup, Gayngs released one, superb, album in 2010 and played a pair of prom-themed shows at First Avenue. Those shows were so buzzworthy, even Prince showed up — and nearly joined the band.

Bayfront Festival Park bandshell is seen from within a crowd of people gathered at stage, where a light-skinned woman is standing with her back to viewer.
Polica performs at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on Wednesday.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Among the group's nearly two dozen members were Justin Vernon, Channy Leaneagh and musical mastermind Ryan Olson. Leaneagh and Olson would later form the group Polica (and also wed), while Vernon pursued projects including his Grammy-winning band, Bon Iver.

That kind of deep, shared history helps explain why Wednesday's show was so poignant for everyone involved. On a bill headlined by Bon Iver, Polica opened and acknowledged, as Leaneagh said onstage, "this might be our last show." The group's bassist, Chris Bierden, is being treated for brain cancer and was unable to join the group onstage — but was present in the audience, Leaneagh said.

Before performing "Madness," the last song in Polica's set, vocalist Leaneagh dedicated an a capella cover of "I Remember Everything" to her bandmates. The last composition recorded by the late John Prine, the wistful song had people both onstage and off wiping tears from their eyes.

Perhaps the best-known group to emerge from the early 2010s Minneapolis music scene (not counting solo artist Lizzo, who once opened for the band), Polica has caught listeners' ears with the interplay between Leaneagh's searching, incantatory vocals and the explosive double punch of drummers Drew Christopherson and Ben Ivascu, with Olson and Bierden layering the group's typically dark songs.

Polica's set on Wednesday ranged from the band's most recent album (2022's "Madness") to an understated, seething rendition of "Lay Your Cards Out" from the group's 2011 debut "Give You the Ghost." The pop industrial vibes of "Trash in Bed," prefaced by Leaneagh's declaration that "if you throw trash, you are trash," were particularly juicy at Bayfront: a venue built on what has been described as a former "industrial swamp."

A slowly beating solo drum track, the kind of thing composer Steve Reich might come up with on quaaludes, played during the wait between sets, with Vernon and his five bandmates strolling unassumingly onstage just as the sun dropped behind the antenna farm.

White man stands at instrument stand, depressing unseen keys as he leans forward while white spotlights shine in background.
Justin Vernon performs with Bon Iver.
Contributed / Ryan Rumpca

Dressed for the heat in attire including a black sleeveless shirt, white sandals and a headband, Vernon stationed himself behind an electronics stand and a microphone, then ran through a series of guitars in a set drawn from throughout Bon Iver's discography.

While the Bayfront show drew particular interest for being Bon Iver's U.S. tour opener, the group hasn't released an album since 2019's "i,i" and has no apparent plans to follow it anytime soon, so there was no particular need to highlight new material or reimagine the band's sound. Instead, Bon Iver played a reflective set that tended to drift rather than surge.

White woman wearing jumpsuit stands at keyboard as haze rises on a stage, backlit by numerous spotlights.
Jenn Wasner performs with Bon Iver.
Contributed / Ryan Rumpca

Vernon's songs are built on gorgeous soundscapes with piercing moments of emotional clarity, their introversion emphasized by the singer's varied use of his signature falsetto and electronic voice modulation. Harmonizing with longtime bandmate Sean Carey and more recent addition Jenn Wasner, Vernon creates a sense of emotional intimacy so bare it's almost painful. Attending a Bon Iver show is always about sharing in that vulnerability, and Wednesday's set felt particularly raw.

Vernon shared encomiums to "this beautiful place" and to the group's "dear friends" in Polica, but largely let his music do the talking. The mix brought his guitar work to the fore, from the chiming hook of "666 (upsidedowncross)" to the crunching power of "Blood Bank." In a cover of "Unchained," Vernon dipped into the vocal range of Johnny Cash, who recorded Jude Johnstone's song in 1996.

Although Vernon has now played them many times, the songs from his breakout Bon Iver album "For Emma, Forever Ago" (2007) still sear — and judging by the number of phones that went up during "Skinny Love," remain fan favorites. That song and a hushed "Re: Stacks" were among the "For Emma" selections cradled like wounds among Bon Iver's lusher later catalog.

White man sits at keyboard onstage and sings into microphone with daylight visible behind. He wears blue baseball cap.
Sean Carey performs with Bon Iver.
Contributed / Ryan Rumpca

"I heard re:stacks AND heavenly father AND towers AND blood bank AND naeem AND skinny love AND 22 (over soon) AND holocene live????????????" wrote one attendee, astounded by the set list, on Twitter. "Sounds fake… but it was REAL."

Light-skinned man lifts drumsticks high as bright light shines through stage fog during outdoor nighttime performance.
Bon Iver performs at Bayfront Festival Park.
Contributed / Ryan Rumpca

The set wasn't all pain and perseverance. "Towers," from 2011's self-titled album, sang out over the harbor with breezy vibes and warm harmonies. It served as a reminder of why the words "yacht rock" keep being summoned in association with Vernon despite the fact that "carefree" is the last descriptor you'd ever use for Bon Iver's oeuvre.

Wrapping up the band's set and a two-song encore at 9:30 — the band's dozens of programmable spotlights having hardly had a chance to dance in the newborn dusk — Vernon concluded the song "RABi" with a spoken imprecation. "If there’s something you’ve been waiting on, you think about it every day," he said, "now is the time."

With more than a few children in attendance at the show, concertgoers of all ages gravitated toward the swings in Playfront Park as the crowd filtered out of the field. Squeaks of chains and giggles among friends replaced guitar buzz as a nearly full sturgeon moon rose over Lake Superior.

Six light-skinned musicians perform onstage, playing various instruments as white spotlights shine from behind.
Bon Iver performs at Bayfront Festival Park.
Contributed / Ryan Rumpca
