Bob Dylan musical set in Duluth to become movie starring Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, Chloe Bailey

"Girl From the North Country" debuted in London in 2017, subsequently moving to Broadway and now set to launch a national tour. Playwright Conor McPherson will write and direct the film adaptation.

Seven women of varying skin colors, dressed in modest 1930s garb, stand around a microphone, singing passionately with their eyes closed.
Cast members perform in "Girl from the North Country" on Broadway.
Contributed / Matthew Murphy
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
February 07, 2023 09:03 AM
DULUTH — Whether or not movie stars Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson and Chloe Bailey actually come to Duluth to film "Girl From the North Country," they'll be acting the parts of Northlanders onscreen. The stage musical incorporating songs by Duluth-born Bob Dylan is set to become a movie written and directed by playwright Conor McPherson.

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan performs at Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park in 2013.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Film industry media including Deadline Hollywood broke the story Monday that Blueprint Pictures, the studio behind "The Banshees of Inisherin," is backing a screen adaptation of the stage musical, which premiered in London in 2017. "Girl from the North Country" subsequently moved to Broadway, with a national tour set to launch this fall at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

A Black woman sings into a vintage microphone, wearing a white dress and looking distraught. In the background, numerous additional actors are seen in a cluster out of focus.
"Girl from the North Country" is an ensemble piece set in a fictional Duluth guesthouse during the Great Depression. Deadline Hollywood confirmed the attachment of Harrelson, Oscar winner Colman, and Bailey to star in the film. Bailey rose to widespread fame as half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle; she has also done extensive screen work in movies and television.

No further details on the film's production were immediately available, but Duluth's growing film production industry will surely be alert for any sign that the city where the film is set might actually appear onscreen. The city looks very different than it did during the Depression, but the Aerial Lift Bridge, at least, could make a cameo without being too anachronistic. Its center span has been in place since 1930.

In 2020, Dylan said of the play: "I’ve seen it and it affected me. I saw it as an anonymous spectator, not as someone who had anything to do with it. I just let it happen."

Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
